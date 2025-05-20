We’ve got a little bit of everything in our newsletter today.

If you’re a Georgia football recruiting fan, check out of two DGD’s are getting involved in one of the most talented in-state prospects in recent memory.

If you want to meet five players who could rebuild Georgia’s physicality in the run game, scroll no further than out second segment.

If you’re curious if Georgia plans to join a recent trending change that many schools are making to better attack the new age of roster management, we’ve got you covered.

We’ll also recognize some nice Diamond Dawg accomplishments, and challenge your mind with the trivia question below.

For more details, check out our coverage below.

Trivia time

Who was the last quarterback to start for Georgia who played his high school ball in Georgia?

Happy guessing! Answer at the bottom of the newsletter.

Georgia’s biggest problem, and 5 guys who can help fix it

Yesterday, we examined two things that Kirby Smart highlighted atop his “laundry list” of issues: inability to stop the run and inability to run the ball.

In other words, physicality.

We’re not going to act like we know all there is to know about run fits and schemes. But we know that the team with the biggest, strongest, baddest bruisers on the front lines tends to dominate the run game.

So if Smart is focused on fixing the physicality of the run game on the offensive and defensive fronts, here are five specific players that could help him accomplish that.

RB Joshua McCray

LT Monroe Freeling

C Drew Bobo

DL Jordan Hall

LB CJ Allen

For deeper analysis on how they could bring physical dominance back to Georgia, check out the DawgNation story below.

Will Georgia ever have a GM?

If you’ve been following college sports -- especially football -- on the national level, you might have notice some programs have hired general managers over the last year.

Oklahoma, Notre Dame, North Carolina and USC are just some of the top programs across the country to hire a position chiefly focused on roster management.

What about the Bulldogs?

Kirby Smart addressed why Georgia doesn’t have a GM, and why he doesn’t think they need one.

“It’s not that we don’t want or need (a general manager) — there’s a difference, some people want to delegate and not be in charge,” Smart said.

“What I define as a GM role, if you are talking about evaluating talent and watching talent in the portal, or on other rosters that might go in the portal, or the guys in high school, we have that,” Smart said on Birmingham’s WJOX radio last week. “That’s what a GM does, (and), we have people to do that.”

Georgia’s athletic director, Josh Brooks, spoke on DawgNation’s On The Beat show last night, presented by Kroger. Brooks’ full interview can be watched here.

Georgia linebacker DGDs recruiting 5-star prospect

Recruiting doesn’t stop when you commit, and for some prospects, it doesn’t stop even after you’ve signed an NFL contract.

5-star linebacker prospect and product of nearby Grayson High School, Tyler Atkinson, has been highly desired by Georgia for years.

Atkinson revealed that it’s not just coaches and recruiting staff pursuing him for Georgia, but some notable former players, too.

“I got to talk to Roquan Smith the other day,” Atkinson said. “To hear from him and the impact he had at Georgia, it has just been great. More stuff from Georgia keeps coming along.”

Atkinson kept the details of their conversation private, but did reveal another former Butkus Award winner from UGA has talked to him, as well.

“Just the relationship over there, it is just great,” Atkinson said of Georgia and Jalon Walker. “J-Walk and I talk. We’ve got a good relationship. When we talk, we talk about ball and we talk about regular stuff. He’s just a great guy overall.”

A video of Jalon Walker went viral earlier this year as he and former Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons jokingly competed in recruiting Atkinson to their respective schools.

Photo of the Day

5-star LB target Tyler Atkinson poses with Georgia LBs coach and defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann during an in-home visit on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, in Loganville, GA. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

Quote of the Day

Georgia AD Josh Brooks on why Georgia doesn’t have a general manager:

“I’ve been working with Coach Smart now ... I don’t know if this is our ninth year together, and now my fifth year as AD with him. And I’ve got a lot of staff members who have been with him in some form of fashion for four, five or six years. So there’s just a lot of great continuity there”

“I don’t think any of us just wanted to bring somebody in from the outside and say, ‘You’re the GM. Lead us.’ It’s us working together on that. This is a new world, we’re evolving, and we’re thankful we have a head coach who really gets it and knows what he wants.”

Viral Dawg of the Day

Georgia baseball has its sights set on bigger accolades than this right now, but the Bulldogs just got four players on the All-SEC first and second teams.

Third baseman Slate Alford earned All-SEC first team honors while outfielder Robbie Burnett, designated hitter Ryland Zaborowski and starting pitcher Brian Curley all made the second team.

Trivia answer

Gunner Stockton