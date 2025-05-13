Welcome to Decision Day for five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell. The drama is thick ahead of his commitment ceremony -- which DawgNation will carry live at around 3:45 pm.

In recent days, Georgia has made a strong push for Cantwell.

It convinced him to postpone his original commitment and take a last-minute visit to UGA. Many recruiting experts have projected Cantwell to pick the Bulldogs.

However, over the last 24 hours some of those previous predictions have softened.

Conventional wisdom now says Miami might be swooping in with a last-minute NIL package that’s larger than its original offer.

Of course, if this is true that could be hard for Cantwell to turn down. But is it actually true or just a smokescreen to add intrigue to today’s ceremony?

We’ll find out together later this afternoon. Check out the rest of our coverage below.

Trivia time

What infamous movie character -- not its actor -- is said to be from Cantwell’s hometown of Nixa, Missouri?

Happy guessing! Answer at the bottom of the newsletter.

Cantwell commitment: Who, when and where to watch

Georgia is one of four blue bloods to watch in Cantwell’s recruitment. The Bulldogs are competing with Miami, Ohio State and Oregon for the 5-star’s services.

Cantwell will announce his commitment form his hometown of Nixa, Missouri, at 3:45 p.m. EST.

You can watch his commitment live from any of the DawgNation platforms: YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch or the homepage at DawgNation.com.

NIL offers are certainly a massive part of Cantwell’s recruitment, but a recent report suggested the offers from all four schools were at least similar in value.

Assuming that no one rolls out another last-minute bonus (which very well could happen), that would pit some of Georgia’s other qualities against its competitors. That has been a good place to be for UGA in recent commitment battles.

Why Cantwell matters so much

It’s not exactly a world-shaking observation to say Georgia’s offensive line wasn’t up to ‘the standard’ last year.

Based off statistics alone, Georgia’s offensive front took a significant step back from 2023. Here’s a quick side-by-side comparison:

Sacks Allowed

2023: 13

2024: 25

Rushing Yds Per Game:

2023: 191.2

2024: 124.4

Rushing Yds Per Attempt:

2023: 5.3

2024: 4.1

Georgia’s focus on top-shelf prospects like Cantwell on the offensive line shows a clear focus to return to elite physicality on the line of scrimmage. The Bulldogs signed a 5-star offensive tackle in the 2025 cycle, Juan Gaston.

To sign another in 2026 would bode very well for Georgia’s future ability to protect its quarterback and impose its will on the defensive edge in the run game.

How Cantwell came back into play for Georgia

Georgia wasn’t considered to have much of a chance with Cantwell a month ago.

So what changed?

To answer that question, I offer you an old adage in the recruiting world: “Follow the visits.”

A week before he was originally set to commit on April 30, Cantwell announced he would delay his decision to May 13, giving him time for one last visit to Georgia.

At the time, the commitment was thought to really be between Miami and Oregon. Then Georgia got a visit three days before he would commit.

“Sorry for the delays- had to make sure I did it right the first time,” Cantwell wrote in his announcement.

College football fans can all agree there aren’t many things worse than losing a 5-star recruit to decommitment, so it’s easy to respect Cantwell’s decision to take a little more time.

Nothing is known and anything can be expected in the world of recruiting. But it’s never a bad sign to have the last visit with a player before he announces a decision, hoping to get it right the first time.

Photo of the Day

5-star Jackson Cantwell is the nation's No. 1 overall prospect for the Class of 2026. The major UGA target is down to Georgia, Miami, Ohio State and Oregon. He's set to decide on May 13. He also visits UGA this weekend. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Quote of the Day

Jackson Cantwell’s head coach, John Perry, on Cantwell’s different level of physicality:

“For football purposes, he will drive a kid 20 yards off the field and slingshot him and shot put him through the sideline. So, as a coach that is getting on up in age, you have to be very careful where you stand during the course of a game. Or you might get a body tossed into you.”

Viral Dawg of the Day

Cantwell isn’t only being recruited by Georgia’s coaching staff.

The newest UGA quarterback is in hot pursuit of the 5-star offensive tackle, too. Fellow 5-star and Georgia commit Jared Curtis said he would be coming after Cantwell after his commitment last week.

That pursuit continued publicly this morning, when Curtis tweeted at Cantwell bright and early.

“Let’s get it done @jcantwell2499!! Go Dawgs!" he wrote.

Trivia answer

Jason Bourne