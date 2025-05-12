It’s prime recruiting season at DawgNation this time of year, but we wanted to start today talking about the current roster.

Georgia has 10 new transfers, all of which will impact the 2025 team in various ways and degrees. We’ve ranked all 10 below, and then we’ll start on recruiting.

The Bulldogs picked up another commitment over the weekend, but most UGA fans are setting their sights on what’s to come Tuesday.

That’s because No. 1 overall recruit and 5-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell is set to announce his commitment. We will have on-site coverage from Cantwell’s hometown of Nixa, Missouri, including a live video broadcast on all our DawgNation video channels.

But enough about Cantwell for now... check out our coverage below for the rest of the news.

Trivia time

How many players on Georgia’s roster played their senior year of high school at IMG Academy?

Happy guessing! Answer at the bottom of the newsletter.

Ranking all 10 of UGA’s transfers

Georgia imported 10 transfers this offseason to various position groups with various roles. Some players are expected to start and be vital roles immediately while others are more likely to make their impacts in practice this season.

To refresh your memory and help explain what Georgia has at each position, DawgNation’s Connor Riley ranked all 10 transfers by their potential impact for Georgia in 2025.

10. Micah Bell, RB (Vanderbilt)

9. Joshua Horton, DL (Miami)

8. Waltclare Flynn, OL (UCF)

7. Jaden Harris, S (Miami)

6. Adrian Maddox, STAR (UAB)

5. Zion Branch, S (USC)

4. Noah Thomas, WR (Texas A&M)

3. Joshua McCray, RB (Illinois)

2. Elo Modozie, OLB (Army)

1. Zachariah Branch, WR (USC)

For Connor’s explanation and deeper analysis, check his story out here.

4-star S commits to Georgia

Flowers, jewelry and candles are wonderful, but perhaps one of the best gifts the mothers of DawgNation got yesterday was the news about 4-star safety Jordan Smith.

Smith announced a commitment to Georgia yesterday. The product of Houston County High School in Warner Robins had put Georgia in his top 10 earlier this year and was set for an official visit to Athens this summer.

Smith is the third UGA commitment this month after offensive lineman Graham Houston and quarterback Jared Curtis.

More on Smith’s commitment -- along with an impressive highlight tape -- can be found in the DawgNation story below.

Covering all bases...

Georgia’s baseball and softball teams are still making their respective pushes for the College World Series.

Baseball has earned a spot in the tournament and is trying to clinch home-field advantage through as much of the NCAA Tournament as it can. A top-16 seed would bring the first round to Athens while a top-eight national seed would bring both the first and second rounds.

Georgia has three more games and an SEC Tournament to finish its postseason resume. That starts at 6 p.m. on Thursday against Texas A&M at Foley Field.

Softball received its NCAA Tournament fate over the weekend after UGA hosted the SEC Tournament last week.

The Bulldogs will be the in Duke’s regional in Durham, N.C., starting play against Coastal Carolina. UGA will play the Sun Belt Conference Tournament champions at 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

Photo of the Day

Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) during Georgia’s annual G-Day spring game on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh /Dawgnation)

Quote of the Day

UGA OL target Jackson Cantwell’s reaction to Jared Curtis’ commitment:

“I know Jared was one of those guys I’ve talked to because we have the same finalists. I was asking him how you feel about the schools. I didn’t really get a whole lot from him, but from what I heard, he was kind of thinking about Georgia a lot.

“We had talked about some of the commitments they were starting to get like Graham Houston. ... I figured I was in there. I just didn’t 100 percent know.”

Viral Dawg of the Day

Jalon Walker is already getting his reps in for the Atlanta Falcons. One of Georgia’s best linebackers in the Kirby Smart era, Walker was selected No. 15 overall by Atlanta in April to help its pass rushing woes.

Walker can also defend the run well, and he showed his physicality and sideline-to-sideline movement in this practice clip from the Falcons.

Trivia answer

Five (Gabe Harris Jr., Ellis Robinson IV, Daylen Everette, Dominick Kelly, Terrell Foster)