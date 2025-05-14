Georgia got bad news on Tuesday when five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell chose Miami over the Bulldogs.

Miami was rumored to have greatly enhanced its NIL offer to Cantwell at the last minute.

Cantwell wouldn’t confirm those reports. Yet he doesn’t deny that his relationship with his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, was put in place to maximize his financial potential.

Either way, the more pertinent question is where UGA goes from here.

There are plenty of options still available in the 2026 class, but more importantly, Georgia needs to maximize the potential of the offensive tackles already on its roster -- including presumed starters for 2025, Earnest Greene and Monroe Freeling.

If they play as well as they’re capable of, then no one will think much about a recruit that got away.

Check out the rest of our coverage below.

Trivia time

How many SEC Championships does Georgia have?

Happy guessing! Answer at the bottom of the newsletter.

Cantwell is a Cane

Georgia likely will not complete the incredible feat of signing the No. 1 and No. 2 prospects in a single recruiting class.

Georgia got a commitment from No. 2 last week in 5-star quarterback Jared Curtis but could not convince Cantwell to join him in Athens.

Some say NIL was the driving force in his decision. Cantwell said it was the relationships he made with the Miami staff.

Georgia fans want to know where Kirby Smart and his recruiting team go from here.

What other tackles can Georgia sign?

Georgia likely won’t have a chance at another tackle at Cantwell’s caliber in the 2026 recruiting cycle.

That said, there are several options on the table for very talented tackles in this class. There just might not be many opportunities in the top 10-ranked players at the position:

No. 1 OT Jackson Cantwell : Committed to Miami

: Committed to Miami No. 2 OT Immanuel Iheanacho : Does not have UGA among his top schools

: Does not have UGA among his top schools No. 3 OT Felix Ojo : Does not have UGA among his top schools

: Does not have UGA among his top schools No. 4 OT Kodi Greene : Committed to Washington

: Committed to Washington No. 5 OT Kevin Brown : Committed to Penn State

: Committed to Penn State No. 6 OT Keenyi Pepe : Committed to USC

: Committed to USC No. 7 OT Bryston Martinez : Committed to LSU

: Committed to LSU No. 8 OT Maxwell Riley : Committed to Ohio State

: Committed to Ohio State No. 9 OT Kelvin Obot : Does not have UGA among his top schools

: Does not have UGA among his top schools No. 10 OT Malaki Lee: Lee took an OV to UGA for G-Day and has the Dawgs among his top schools

Two more names to know are Alabama commit Chris Booker and uncommitted Ekene Ogboko. Both are 4-star prospects that DawgNation believes Georgia could sign.

Examining Georgia’s 3 biggest games

Being that the schedule is just 2024 in flipped locations, Georgia’s SEC slate doesn’t get much easier, if at all, in 2025.

In fact, it might be more difficult, as some of the lower-ranked conference foes on its schedule appear to be resurging to former glory.

But here’s a look at the three games that still find a way to jump out when looking at Georgia’s schedule.

vs Alabama - September 27

vs Florida - November 1

vs Texas - November 15

Photo of the Day

Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker (11) tackles Texas quarterback Arch Manning (16) during the second quarter at Darrel K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium, Saturday, October 19, 2024, in Austin, Tx. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com /AJC Freelancer)

Quote of the Day

ESPN OL expert Cole Cubelic on why he thinks Georgia will have the SEC’s best offensive line this year:

“I think Kirby Smart, (O-Line coach) Stacy Searels and (OC) Mike Bobo all want to prove last year was an anomaly, and not what it’s going to be moving forward.”

“The film of Earnest Greene being dominant is there — consistently, can it come back? Maybe, if it does, I think Georgia has a chance to have the best offensive line in the SEC.”

Viral Dawg of the Day

Jackson Cantwell’s decision made waves in the college football much like Jared Curtis did last week.

Here’s a look at what social media was saying about Cantwell’s call, from several key perspectives.

Trivia answer

15