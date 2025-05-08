There’s new information that indicates the SEC could be heading toward a big win.

The Athletic reports that ESPN is willing to provide a significant boost to its payout to the league in exchange for adding a ninth conference game.

This is great news.

First of all, money is the driving force in the sport now and anything that increases revenue is beneficial -- especially given the dollars the Big Ten throws around.

Also, more SEC games are better for fans. They’re among the highest-rated each season because they provide more entertainment value. Not to mention the additional conference game would also help alleviate some of the convoluted tiebreaker scenarios we saw at the end of last season.

The bottom line is, if this comes to pass, the SEC deserves credit for negotiating a good deal.

Will the Jared Curtis commitment affect Ryan Puglisi?

Ryan Puglisi isn’t expected to start Georgia’s first game this season, and there’s a good chance he won’t start at all in 2025 if Gunner Stockton performs well.

But Puglisi is on track for a day when he is the elder statesman in Georgia’s quarterback room. That’s usually a qualifying factor to start for UGA, unless there’s a younger prospect with a clear difference in talent.

So if the No. 1-rated 2026 quarterback Jared Curtis does follow through with his commitment and sign with Georgia, Puglisi will have a young challenger to fend off. Based off what we have seen and heard from Puglisi, that’s a challenge he’ll welcome.

After all, Puglisi was committed to Georgia alongside a No. 1-rated quarterback in Dylan Raiola for months before Raiola flipped to Nebraska. Puglisi also talked about his competitive drive at Georgia this spring in the context of his QB battle against Gunner Stockton.

“No matter what at Georgia, no matter who you are, no matter where you are on the depth chart, you’re always going to compete,” Puglisi said. “I think you’re competing with yourself every day as well. You know, just trying to be better than you were yesterday and putting your head down and going to work every single day, no matter where you are on the depth chart.”

National media outlets rank UGA

Several national media outlets recently released preseason top 25 polls, all ranking Georgia in different positions.

CBS Sports ranked Georgia at No. 5, 247Sports had the Bulldogs at No. 6, Fox Sports and On3 ranked UGA at No. 8.

All of the writers’ analysis and explanations are compiled and quoted in the DawgNation story below.

Pickens Stock Up

Georgia hasn’t had a true NFL superstar at the wide receiver position since AJ Green.

The Bulldogs have sent several players to the league since the seven-time Pro Bowler was drafted in 2011, but none have made established themselves to the pedigree that Green did.

That could change soon, as one of Georgia’s top receiver talents was just traded to the Dallas Cowboys. George Pickens has become a talented playmaker in three seasons with a shaky Pittsburgh Steelers offense, but now the former 5-star has a chance to truly stand out.

Pickens will have an established NFL quarterback for the first time in his career and will work alongside another superstar receiver in Ceedee Lamb. Secondaries can only cover so much, potentially creating more opportunities for Pickens to earn more national recognition with one of the most-watched teams in sports.

1/10/22 - Indianapolis - Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver George Pickens (1) celebrates with fans following their 33-18 win against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday, January 10, 2022.

UGA baseball coach Wes Johnson on why he’s using a catchphrase to fight complacency with the Bulldogs chasing a strong finish to the SEC season

“Football has to deal with it a lot every week,” Johnson said. “I’m not putting us on football’s level, don’t misunderstand that, but I’m saying I think Kirby does a phenomenal job of getting his players ready to play every week, no matter who they’re playing. And the target’s not going to get much bigger than what he has.

“So for us, it’s on a smaller scale because we play a lot more games, but it’s similar to kind of put it in perspective.”

At least, that’s how one UGA student and former “Hairy Dawg” portrayer appeared as he called the Dawgs at the Grady School of Journalism and Mass Communication convocation yesterday. Check the video out here, the student donning his Hairy Dawg “paws” as he fired up the rest of the class.

Trivia answer

Four (Goff, Donnan, Richt, Smart)