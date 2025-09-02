As Georgia shifts its preparation to Austin Peay, I have a small wish for this weekend’s game. I’d like for someone other than Gunner Stockton to be the team’s leading rusher -- preferably Nate Frazier.

Stockton gave the Bulldogs quite a lift with his two rushing touchdowns on Saturday, and that’s an exciting wrinkle to add to the Georgia offense. Yet, after an offseason’s worth of emphasis on improving the running game, it’s time to see that effort bear fruit in the form of a truly productive running back.

Georgia got a spark from running back Dwight Phillips on Saturday, who made a bigger statistical impact than Frazier despite playing fewer snaps. On Saturday, it would be nice to see Frazier in the starring role.

Frazier showed significant promise during his freshman season, and in the weeks to come UGA will need proven playmakers. He is undoubtedly one of the best candidates to emerge, and this weekend would be a great time for that to happen.

Top Three Takeaways: Georgia-Marshall

Before we completely move on to Austin Peay, let’s take some time to look back at the win over Marshall. A couple DawgNation writers have posted their postgame thoughts, and we’re going to start there.

Below are the top three takeaways from Mike Griffith after the 45-7 win. These takeaways are more like questions for Georgia’s future, wondering if the formula the Bulldogs won with yesterday would work against an SEC schedule and into the College Football Playoff.

Here are the takeaways:

Does QB play require better downfield passing? Does talent and physicality translate in UGA power run game? Do Georgia playmakers have championship-level juice?

For Mike’s reasoning on why these could be issues for Georgia in the future, check out the DawgNation story below.

Georgia-Marshall Rewatch: What stuck out

Another DawgNation writer that published thoughts from Saturday’s win is our Connor Riley.

Connor rewatched the win and wrote about some takeaways, too. His focused more on standout players, though he did diagnose one big picture area of concern that plagued Georgia last season.

Here are Connor’s takeaways:

A solid first impression from Ryan Puglisi Bad drops, good blocks Gabe Harris, superstar in his role Corners don’t miss a beat without Daylen Everette A freshman of note on special teams

For Connor’s analysis on players and a key injury update, check out the DawgNation story below.

Georgia taking Smart approach on QB runs

Georgia coach Kirby Smart wasn’t shy about letting Gunner Stockton run against Marshall. The new starting quarterback has 10 rushes for 73 yards and two touchdowns.

But Smart also spoke publicly about how he aggressively he wants to run Stockton this season.

“The idea is if you can use the quarterback to run the ball, it adds an extra element, and it makes it harder to stop the run,” Smart said. “You’re seeing that across college football. I saw it last night in the Auburn game, Georgia Tech game. When you’ve got a quarterback that can run, guys, it’s, you know, running the ball is easier than throwing the ball, but running the ball in some conferences is harder than others. There are no free yards in football.

“You earn everything you get, so when you have the extra element, it certainly helps, but, you know, you’ve got to be smart about it, too.”

To Smart’s point, teams that run quarterbacks too much can derail their season quickly. Georgia Tech experienced that in 2024 when quarterback Haynes King — known for fighting through tackles and seeking out contact — missed several games with injury.

For as much as Stockton offers with his legs, there’s plenty to love about his arm, poise and football IQ, too. Smart would hate to see an over-aggressive quarterback run game put the rest of Stockton’s talents on the sideline.

“I think you have to be able to be willing to run when it presents itself,” Stockton said. “And I don’t think anybody’s just sitting there waiting to run. You just got to be able to feel it and know the right situation.”

Photo of the Day

Georgia running back Cash Jones (32) blocks the kick by Marshall place kicker Nathan Totten (93) during the first half in an NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, August 30, 2025, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin / AJC) (HYOSUB SHIN / AJC /AJC Freelancer)

Quote of the Day

UGA WR Zachariah Branch on Stockton’s first impression:

“He is a dog. When I got here, just seeing the workouts and the way that he was carrying himself day in and day out, I knew that he could be a threat in a run game and passing as well. I’m definitely happy for him to go out there and show his wheels as well.

“He can move. I’m definitely happy for him to go out there and be able to show his wheels and be a versatile as well.”

Week 2 Stock Report

Let’s take stock of where some of Georgia’s top players are trending going into Week Two of college football.

Five Bulldogs made out “Stock Up” list this week after impressive performances against Marshall. And four out of five were on offense.

Here are your “Stock Up” players after Week One.

Gunner Stockton

Dwight Phillips Jr.

Zachariah Branch

Zion Branch

Ryan Puglisi

Here are three “Stock Even” players who kept their reputation intact through the first week.

Nate Frazier

Peyton Woodring

Raylen Wilson

Finally, here are three big-picture “Stock Down” areas where Georgia didn’t appear to meet its standard on Saturday.

Defensive ‘Havoc Rate’

Offensive Explosiveness

Short-Yardage Offense

