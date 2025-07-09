Georgia announced Tuesday its three players who’ll attend SEC Media Days next week. Kirby Smart’s choices are quite revealing.

Among the attendees will be linebacker CJ Allen.The Bulldogs have produced three Butkus Award winners since 2017. Allen’s presence in Atlanta next week suggests he could become the fourth.

Furthermore, cornerback Daylen Everette will be there too. Everette came on strong over the course of last season culminating in a SEC championship game MVP.

He could be ready to emerge as a true lockdown corner.

Then finally, there’s quarterback Gunner Stockton.

The media seems to have its doubts about Stockton. However, the fact that Smart is choosing Stockton as a spokesman shows he doesn’t seem to share those concerns.

That should worry the rest of college football.

Expectations for each Georgia SEC Media Days player

As mentioned above, Kirby Smart will bring Gunner Stockton, CJ Allen and Daylen Everette with him to Atlanta for SEC Media Days this year.

It’s always interesting to see who Smart picks, as it tends to reveal three vocal leaders on the team.

But not all SEC Media Days situations are equal, and Smart’s 2025 lineup is a good example of that.

Everette enters his fourth season as a Bulldog and third as a starter. He’s expected to be the cornerstone of Georgia’s secondary as a true CB1, and some believe he’s the Bulldogs’ best shot at a first-round draft pick.

Allen is rolling into his junior season in Athens after earning a starting spot as a true freshman. Many also believe Allen has first-round potential, but he will have to lead Georgia’s run defense back to the kind of success it had in 2023.

Then there’s Stockton, who has been at Georgia as long as Everette, but had started just two games. While there hasn’t been as much first-round potential talk surrounding Stockton, Smart might expect a larger jump from him than Allen and Everette combined.

No doubt, all three will be asked how some of Georgia’s biggest team issues from 2024 have been addressed. But individually, the national eye will take a deeper look at Everette, Allen and Stockton, and it won’t blink until April.

Georgia’s top-ranked defense leading SEC

There are plenty of questions for Georgia in 2025, but there are certainly less on the defensive side of the ball.

A lot of that is thanks to returning talent on all three levels, from Christen Miller, to Allen, to Everette, KJ Bolden and a list of other defenders with SEC-caliber talent.

That’s what prompted DawgNation’s Mike Griffith to rank Georgia’s defense atop the SEC entering the 2025 season.

Alabama, Texas, LSU and Florida rounded out the preseason top five list. Griffith explained his ranking for each defensive unit in the article above.

The full list can also be found, ranking every SEC defense through to Mississippi State in 16th.

What Stockton’s SECMD selection says about QB battle

Gunner Stockton has been considered the frontrunner to be Georgia’s starting quarterback for week one since the offseason began.

It was Stockton that Smart asked to step into red-hot SEC Championship competition. It was Stockton that Smart asked to lead Georgia into its first game of the 12-team College Football Playoff.

And it was Stockton that Smart invited to face another kind of blitz at SEC Media Days next week. Anyone left wondering if Smart is still choosing between Stockton and redshirt freshman Ryan Puglisi can put their questions to bed, for now.

Stockton’s selection wasn’t a sure choice. Smart could have taken another offensive player who has seen more reps on the field and in the press conference room. Names like Oscar Delp, Earnest Greene II and Drew Bobo come to mind.

But Smart wants his starting quarterback -- expected to be a vocal leader -- to answer the first questions about his offense in the 2025 season.

Stockton’s voice might not be loud, but his selection speaks volumes.

Photo of the Day

Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (3) celebrates with teammates, Daylen Everette (6) and Jalon Walker (11) after Allen made an interception during the fourth quarter against Florida at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, November 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fl. Georgia won 34-20. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com /AJC Freelancer)

Quote of the Day

Smart on Georgia’s quarterback battle between Stockton and Ryan Puglisi after G-Day:

“Both did some good things and both did some poor things, which, when you get in a game environment, they need that. They need a game environment, they need a pocket, they need live, they need to play football.

“And they continue to get better. They understand they have some weapons on the outside. We have to rely on those guys to be able to make some plays, and I think both of those guys understand the offense.”

SEC Media Days schedule: When’s Georgia’s turn?

SEC Media Days will be hosted just a calm, breezy drive down I-316 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

The four-day event will go from July 14-17, with 16 teams spread evenly throughout. Georgia’s four-man lineup of Smart, Everette, Allen and Stockton will face the media blitz on Tuesday, July 15.

