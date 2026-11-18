Morning, y’all!

Remember Georgia coach Kirby Smart chewing out running back Nate Frazier in Georgia’s takedown of Ole Miss a couple weeks ago?

Interestingly, this occurred after a first down with the Bulldogs leading 14-0 in the first quarter.

I’ve been wanting to revisit that moment, and what it says about the standard and culture at Georgia. We have the perfect opportunity, since Frazier opened up about it when speaking with media this week.

“I just want to get coached, man,” Frazier said of listening to Smart’s message, not necessarily his tone, at Georgia’s news conference Monday. “I don’t care about that. You’re trying to coach me. You’re trying to make me a better player, and I appreciate him for it.”

Before we get into Mike Griffith’s story on Frazier, on our latest episode of “On the Beat,” he and Cody Chaffins did a great job breaking down Frazier’s comments.

You can watch the full show on our YouTube channel.

(DawgNation) (DawgNation /Dawgnation)

And here’s Mike’s story on Frazier and how he is ascending for the Bulldogs:

“Nate Frazier is emerging as the best football version of himself right on time.

“Frazier, the starting tailback for No. 1-ranked Georgia, has finally shaken off the rib injury that sidelined and slowed him and is ascending.

“‘Everybody goes through injury, it’s a part of the game, it’s what you signed up for,’ said Frazier, who was also knocked out of Georgia’s 39-34 Sugar Bowl loss to Ole Miss last season. ‘Personally, I don’t think about it anymore, I just thank God I’m healthy now and I’m on the field. If you’ve had (a rib injury) before, you know it’s tough, but I’m happy I’m healthy now.’

“Frazier, whose upright running manner led to him taking more hits than necessary, appears to have adjusted his style in a manner that will prevent fewer injuries and fumbles.

“Frazier, no doubt, learned a lesson last season after being benched on the heels of a costly fumble in the Bulldogs’ 24-21 home loss to Alabama.

“Such adversity is part of the game and the developmental program, and the excitable Frazier has proven resilient enough to emerge as a key cog in Smart’s offense.

“Frazier, recently projected among the top five tailback prospects in the upcoming NFL draft, has led the Bulldogs in each of the past three games.

Read Mike’s full story here.

Georgia running back Nate Frazier eludes a tackle attempt by Missouri defensive end Darris Smith on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2026, at Sanford Stadium in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) (Hyosub Shin /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia running back Nate Frazier leaves the field following a game against Missouri on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at Sanford Stadium in Athens. (Colin Hubbard/AP) (Colin Hubbard /Associated Press)

Georgia running back Nate Frazier (center) scores a 3-yard rushing touchdown against Missouri on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at Sanford Stadium in Athens. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Trivia time

How many touchdowns did Frazier rush for in Georgia’s win against Missouri?

Van Pelt blunt on Georgia: ‘Their best is better than your best’

Georgia has been a different team since its loss to Auburn.

In three games against Florida, Ole Miss and Missouri, the Bulldogs have won by a combined score of 117 to 36. All three of those teams were ranked at the time of kickoff.

The Bulldogs, even with an ugly loss to Auburn, are the No. 1 team in the Coaches Poll and AP Poll this week. Georgia certainly looks like the best team in the country since Halloween.

ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt spoke confidently when discussing the Bulldogs on his most recent podcast.

“Georgia’s ceiling is higher than anyone else’s,” Van Pelt said on Saturday’s “SVPod.” “Their best is better than your best.”

Van Pelt knows there are teams out there that are willing to go toe-to-toe against the Bulldogs. Alabama did play this team with a back-and-forth game in Tuscaloosa earlier this season.

The longtime ESPN personality had a word of advice for those looking to challenge Georgia as the top team in the sport.

“I am sure there are teams that will eagerly sign up for 60. I’ll just tell you if you do, buckle up,” Van Pelt said. “Because if Kirby is on one and decides someone has to pay the piper, you better hope it ain’t you. Because if they want their money, they’re coming to get it, bubba.”

Georgia stormed out to a 31-0 lead against Missouri on Saturday. The Bulldogs have scored first in every game this season so far.

Read Connor Riley’s full story here.

This NFL legacy is getting very serious about Georgia football

Gaige Weddle is 17, but the son of former NFL All-Pro safety Eric Weddle felt like he was 57 years old on Saturday night.

“I was fighting to keep my eyes open the whole time,” he said about his energy level late Saturday night.

It was one of those weekends for the All-American safety. His team won a playoff thriller in which he completed 14 of 18 passes for 232 yards with no interceptions.

Gaige Weddell, a 4-star at Rancho Bernardo High in San Diego, is the nation’s No. 6 athlete and the No. 104 overall prospect for 2028 on the 247Sports Composite.

He ran 17 times for 151 yards and five scores. He also recorded 12 tackles and two tackles for loss in the box score of a thrilling 35-31 playoff win over La Costa Canyon. His snap count was higher than Smart’s heart rate after a missed assignment on game day.

“Over 120,” Weddle said of his snap count in that game.

How does one stay in shape for that?

“Part of that is off-season training,” he said. “But another part of that is you gotta do what you gotta do for your team. They’re counting on you to come up with a play and you can’t tap out.”

That’s just one of many reasons why he’s starting to sound like a Bulldog.

With the victory secured, the Planes, Rental Cars and Bulldogs part of his weekend came next. His flight was set to leave San Diego at 6:20 a.m. Saturday.

“The game ended at 10:20,” he said. “Got back to the high school about 11. Ended up getting to bed around 2-ish. Woke up at 4:30. Jetted out there. Landed around 2:30. Drove down. Got to the game about 3:50.”

The Dawgs were already up 14-0 in the first quarter. The vibes only got better from there.

If Weddle does one day choose the Dawgs, we might point back to his visit for the Mizzou weekend as a key moment. That’s how good the weekend was for Weddle.

Read Jeff Sentell’s full story here.

Gaige Weddle made another visit to Athens on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, when UGA faced Mizzou. He also visited Sanford Stadium for the Texas game last year. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

If Gaige Weddle does one day choose the Bulldogs, we might point back to his visit for the Mizzou weekend as a key moment. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Trivia answer

Three