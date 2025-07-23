Some of my fondest memories as a Georgia fan are of the 2017 season -- which included the program’s first SEC championship in 12 years, and more notably, a win in one of the greatest Rose Bowls ever played.

It’s still hard to believe what we saw that day was real life.

I had watched the Rose Bowl on TV all through my childhood. The sun setting over the San Gabriel Mountains often felt so far away to my young mind -- as if the game was being played on the moon.

Little did I know that one day I’d be lucky enough to see for myself that Pasadena, Calif., was a real place.

One of Georgia’s heroes that day, linebacker Lorenzo Carter, is retiring from the NFL. His blocked field goal against Oklahoma that day will be etched in my mind forever.

So Lorenzo, congrats on a great career and thanks for the memories!

Trivia time

Which Atlanta-area high school did Carter stand out at as a five-star linebacker?

Answers at the bottom of the newsletter.

Looking back on Lorenzo

Bulldog fans had high hopes for Carter way before he got on campus.

The homegrown, highly-touted linebacker was an AJC Super 11 pick in 2013. The five-star talent was recruited by Mark Richt’s staff but helped usher in the Kirby Smart era during his junior season.

Carter helped anchor Georgia’s defense alongside fellow outside backer Davin Bellamy, a friend of the show at “DawgNation Daily.” Carter and Bellamy helped co-lead the team with five sacks each in 2016, leading up to a momentous College Football Playoff run in 2017.

Carter added another 4.5 sacks in his senior season, forced a team-best three fumbles and had Georgia’s third-most tackles (62).

But, as mentioned above, Carter will most be remembered by Bulldog fans for his game-changing field goal block to help beat Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl. It was Georgia’s first CFP win and one of the most historic wins in program history.

Carter started his seven-year NFL career as a third-round pick by the New York Giants. He also played three seasons for the Atlanta Falcons before signing with the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad this offseason.

Carter joined Sony Michel as the second member of Georgia’s 2017 NFL Draft class to retire. Receiver Javon Wims hasn’t announced an official retirement but hasn’t been rostered since 2023.

Roquan Smith, Isaiah Wynn and Nick Chubb are still active in the NFL.

Off-field issues continue for UGA

For the second time in three days, criminal news broke about a Georgia commit.

Four-star defensive back Chace Calicut was charged with two accounts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a FOX 26 report in Houston. The charges are second-degree felonies, following an incident that occurred on July 6.

Calicut committed to Georgia on June 27, choosing UGA over Michigan and Texas.

Georgia defensive line commit Seven Cloud was charged with domestic battery in Kansas earlier in July.

According to the report, court documents state that Calicut’s car drove around another vehicle and then slammed on the brakes, forcing the driver of the other vehicle to stop. The driver of the other car claims to have known Calicut from school.

The driver of the second car attempted to drive away but the report alleges that Calicut pulled up alongside the driver again. A passenger in Calicut’s car, identified as Isaiah Brice Phillip, allegedly pointed a handgun at the driver of the other car.

As the other driver performed a U-turn and pulled away, gunshots were reportedly fired by Phillip, according to a friend of the unidentified driver who was in another vehicle.

Carson Beck speaks on UGA career: ‘I’ll always be a Bulldog’

Former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck didn’t leave Athens in the good graces of every Bulldog fan.

But when Miami’s new quarterback was asked about his four-year Georgia career at ACC Media Days, he kept it professional and complementary.

“Georgia will always be family to me, you grind with those guys,” Beck said. “I came in as an 18-year-old kid, I was a child with no idea of what was ahead. You build relationships that will last a lifetime, you work your tail off.

“I wouldn’t be the person or player I am today without Georgia, and I’ll always be a Bulldog, I am very appreciative of my time there.”

Beck went so far as to reminisce on his favorite memory as the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback.

“The eight-overtime thriller against Georgia Tech, that will be one I’ll remember my entire life,” Beck said. “I remember after that game I literally fell into Mike Bobo’s arms.

“He walked out of the locker room, and I was walking in, and I fell into his arms and I said, ‘I don’t know what just happened, the emotions were insane.’ “

Georgia linebacker Lorenzo Carter (7) blocks a field goal attempted by Oklahoma kicker Austin Seibert (43) during overtime in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. Georgia won 54-48. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) (Gregory Bull

Former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck on how he feels entering his first season for Miami:

“I feel like there’s pressure in any situation, but do I feel the pressure? I really don’t, having played at Georgia and having to follow a two-time national champion.

“That’s the most pressure you can have. I think in the SEC, the fanbases are insane, and when you look at Miami’s culture, it’s going to be something similar.

“I am sure that first game with Notre Dame will be packed out.”

ESPN names Georgia’s three major concerns

It took us over 900 words, but we are going to talk some actual football this morning.

ESPN’s Bill Connelly outlined the three concerns that every national contender needs to solve in order for them to compete for a national title.

For Connelly, here are Georgia’s three things.

Gunner Stockton needs to be as good as Kirby Smart says he is

UGA’s veteran receiving corps needs to improve

Both of Georgia’s rebuilt fronds need to hold up

Trivia answer

Norcross High School