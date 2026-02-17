Georgia made a couple of fun announcements on Monday. Legendary former UGA running back Robert Edwards, who most recently was head coach at Washington County High School, and Maurice Smith, the defensive MVP for Kirby Smart’s first team at Georgia in 2016, have been hired as quality control analysts.

Both hires could provide a big benefit for the Bulldogs.

The best programs are going to seek as many high-level analysts as they can find because it’s one of the few areas -- unlike the total number of on-field coaches or players -- that isn’t limited by the NCAA. Having a large support staff might seem like a small thing, but small things can add up to a significant advantage over time.

Furthermore, it’s also enjoyable to see recognizable names around the program. Edwards is truly one of the great running backs in Georgia program history and one of the most energetic coaches you’ll find. His presence around the team will certainly be a valuable commodity.

And Smith is an example that, as Smart moves into his second decade as UGA coach, he’s developing his own coaching tree. Several former Bulldogs assistants under Smart have become head coaches, and now a growing number of his former players are starting their careers under Smart too.

For fans who appreciate Georgia’s history, it doesn’t get much better than this.

Georgia baseball enters 2026 campaign bolstered by portal

If D1Baseball suggests your nickname could be “Portal King,” you know you’re utilizing that avenue to the fullest.

And heading into his third season at Georgia, coach Wes Johnson has established a pattern: utilize the transfer portal to reload and fill in any gaps on the roster.

The Bulldogs have earned a national seed and hosted an NCAA regional in back-to-back seasons, so the strategy has helped give them a boost so far. They enter this season ranked No. 6 by Baseball America, with their portal class ranked No. 1 by 64Analytics, hoping to reach the College World Series for the first time since 2008.

Georgia pitcher Joey Volchko (3-4, 6.01 ERA at Stanford) was ranked the No. 2 transfer in the portal by 64Analytics and will get the start when the Bulldogs open the season Friday, in the first game of a three-game series hosting Wright State.

“Oh, it’s massive,” Johnson said Thursday of how important the portal has been since he’s been at Georgia. “I mean, especially when you come into a situation like I did, where this league’s a ‘now’ league. … It’s not like minor league baseball, where I can just roll a pitcher out there for five innings and whatever happens, happens. You need ‘now’ players. And that’s what the portal has been able to do for, you know, somebody who needed to get more now players into a system. The challenge with it is, once you dive into that pool, you’re gonna be in there for a little bit. You’re gonna swim in it, so to speak. And that’s kind of where we’re at.”

Georgia basketball can’t hold halftime lead in loss to Oklahoma

After looking poised to come up with a big road win, Georgia’s defense could not slow down Oklahoma in the second half, as the Sooners rallied for a convincing 94-78 victory over the Bulldogs Saturday.

Blue Cain scored 20 to pace the Bulldogs (17-8, 5-7 SEC), who have lost two straight and 5 of 6. Smurf Millender had 16 points and Kareem Stagg scored 10.

Georgia’s defense, which has now allowed 85 or more points in five of its last six games, gave up 53 points to the Sooners on 68% shooting in the second half.

Tae Davis had 19 points, Nijel Pack and reserve Kuol Atak both scored 18, and Oklahoma used an 18-0 second-half run to come back from a 43-41 halftime deficit.

Davis made 7-of-10 shots from the field for the Sooners (13-12, 3-9), who beat No. 15 Vanderbilt by a point on the road last time out to end a nine-game losing streak. Pack hit four 3-pointers and Atak also did his damage on 6-for-7 shooting from beyond the arc.

Pack hit two 3-pointers and a jumper and Atak added another 3 in the Sooners’ 18-point run, turning a seven-point deficit into a 60-49 lead with 13:36 remaining.

Atak and Pack made consecutive 3s to push the advantage to 16 and the Sooners led by double digits over the final 11:30.

Georgia led 11-7 when play stopped for a few minutes after a popcorn machine caught fire at a concession stand.

Forsythe hit a 3 to put Oklahoma up 12-11 and the lead changed hands 13 times over the final 14:30 before halftime. Atak hit a 3 with three seconds left and the Sooners trailed 43-41 at halftime.

Georgia made its first nine shots and went into the break shooting 71% from the field. The Bulldogs shot 38% in the second half.

Georgia football throwback

Dec. 7, 2002: Georgia beat Arkansas, 30-3, in the SEC championship game. The Bulldogs scored 17 points in the first quarter.

5-star Kemon Spell has a list he’s recruiting for Georgia football

For those who might have been busy playing Cupid all weekend, it makes sense to read this update first about 5-star Georgia football commit Kemon Spell.

That’s where Spell detailed his many reasons why Georgia football fans should take his commitment at its word. He said he’s loved the thought of playing for the Dawgs for a long time and has already had a discussion about compensation with the Bulldogs.

He did all of that during his recent visit, and then he was ready to commit to the G when he got back home in snowy Pennsylvania. When he got off the plane, he felt like it was time.

The nation’s No. 1 RB prospect said Georgia was “home” and he wants to win a national championship in Athens.

But he knows he needs a strong 2027 class with him to do so.

Spell also sounds determined to help build the class. That’s why he will take his official visit on May 29-May 31. He also told DawgNation that he will return several times this summer to be around the other potential members of the class on their visits.

He’s cancelled all his other school visits and just plans to be at Georgia. That’s about as committed as committed gets these days.

