This upcoming Saturday should provide some clarity about where Georgia stands among the hierarchy of SEC teams hoping to make the College Football Playoff.

Texas, who already has two losses, hosts Vanderbilt. If the Commodores are truly for real then this is a game they arguably should win. If they do, the Longhorns are likely eliminated from the CFP race.

A similar story will play out in Tennessee with Oklahoma traveling to play the Vols. Both teams already have two losses. A third would be catastrophic for either of their postseason hopes.

That means if Georgia beats Florida, it will find itself squarely in the middle of a Playoff race that suddenly feels less crowded than it did before the day began.

However, Saturday’s game also provides an opportunity for the Bulldogs beyond just winning. It’s hard to continually play the kind of close, hard-fought games that UGA has made its signature this season. Too many games with such narrow margins suggest another loss could be imminent unless the trend is reversed.

Georgia is currently a 7.5-point favorite over Florida. If it can win by more than that, then perhaps it’s sending a signal that as other Playoff hopefuls begin to falter, the Bulldogs are finally finding their footing.

Check out the rest of our coverage below.

Trivia time

When is the last time Georgia lost to Florida in any sport?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Georgia football defense leans on new mantra

Georgia’s defense is going back to basics ahead of its matchup against Florida.

Giving up five consecutive touchdowns to open the win over Ole Miss will have you doing it.

“Do simple better,” defensive lineman Jordan Hall said. “I know that’s for our room. Over the bye week we just did like a little self scout. Just look and see what you do wrong, try to get better at that, and really try to just attack the parts of our game that we feel like is weak.”

Do simple better has become the new mantra for a unit that has struggled, especially in SEC play.

Georgia has given up opening drive touchdowns in four of five games. Ole Miss, Tennessee and Alabama all topped 21 points in the opening half.

Now the Bulldogs will face a Florida offense that has a lot of talented pieces. Running back Jadan Baugh ranks fourth in the SEC in rushing yards per game. Florida’s offensive line is viewed as one of the best in the SEC and the Gators are brimming with talented pass catchers.

Part of the issues with the Florida offense stem from quarterback DJ Lagway, as he’s thrown nine interceptions. With a new staff and playcaller, Georgia expects Lagway to be a handful.

“Really hard to tackle when it comes to, if you do get through on the rush, if you ever get through, now I gotta finish,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Lagway. “Finishing on a guy that size is harder than you think, in terms of his escapability and ability to lengthen plays and do things.”

With Billy Napier out and a Ryan O’Hara taking over as playcaller, the Gators have an element of mystery.

That makes it even more imperative for Georgia to do the little things well.

Updated CFP title odds

Here are the updated title odds, according to ESPN BET:

1. Ohio State, +225

2. Indiana, +600

3. Alabama, +800

4. Texas A&M, +1000

5. Notre Dame, +1100

5. Oregon: +1100

7. Georgia: +1200

8. Miami: +1600

Gunner Stockton, DJ Lagway illustrate why so many people get it wrong about quarterbacks

Neither quarterback in Saturday’s rivalry game between Georgia and Florida has had the season they were expected to have.

Georgia’s Gunner Stockton has far outplayed what even the most optimistic Georgia fan could’ve hoped for. He’s completing 70% of his passes while throwing for 1,553 yards. He’s thrown for 10 touchdowns, rushed for another seven and turned the ball over just twice this season.

Stockton finds himself as a fringe Heisman Trophy contender as he pilots the No. 5 team in the country.

That is the level media and fans thought Lagway would be at as he entered his second season in Gainesville. But Lagway’s erratic play — 65% completion percentage and 9 interceptions — has a large hand in Florida’s disappointing 3-4 start to the season.

Lagway entered college as a can’t-miss prospect. Someone who had all the physical tools. A cannon arm, the body of Hercules. Yet it hasn’t come together yet in the way it seems to for Stockton.

The contrast of Stockton to Lagway illustrates just how tricky it is to evaluate quarterbacks. And why everyone so often gets it wrong.

Photo of the day

Georgia defensive back Daniel Harris (7) during Georgia’s game against Florida at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA) (Conor Dillon /Dawgnation)

Quote of the day

Defensive lineman Jordan Hall on jumping into the stands after beating Florida:

“I just found out about that when I first got here my freshman year. I wasn’t even able to jump in the stands. I was too big to get up there. I got a little bit more bounce now, so I feel like I’ll be able to do it this year.”

LB Chris Cole brings the juice

Georgia asks a lot of its linebackers, both inside and outside.

So for someone like Chris Cole, who does both for the Georgia Bulldogs, he’s got a lot on his plate as he tries to improve as a playmaker.

Cole has 26 tackles on the season. He ranks second on the team in tackles for loss with 4.0 and is tied for the team-high in sacks with 3.0.

“He’s a juice guy, he’s a freak athlete,” defensive lineman Jordan Hall said of Coe. “I really don’t have too many bad things to say about Chris. I mean, he’s just all around freak of nature, you know what I’m saying? Like he’s fast, physical, sure tackler, you know what I’m saying, he can cover. He’s one of those guys that you want on your team, you’re glad he’s on your team, on your side of the ball.”

As a true sophomore, Cole has already shown he can do a lot for the Bulldogs. But for a defense that is struggling, Georgia needs even more from Cole, along with the defensive front.

Georgia ranks last in the SEC in both sacks and tackles for loss. The Bulldogs haven’t been very disruptive this season, with only 8.0 sacks and 27 tackles for loss in seven games.

Which is why it needs Cole to go to another level as Georgia enters the final stretch of its schedule.

Trivia answer

May 25: Georgia softball lost to Florida, 5-2, in the NCAA Gainesville Super Regional.