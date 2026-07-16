Morning, y’all!

I’m so excited for today’s newsletter. I realized this morning it’s been about a month and a half since I took over as author – when I started out, I had a few goals in mind.

I’s fitting that today’s newsletter will encapsulate one of the biggest ones: getting our audience more involved and hearing directly from our readers, viewers and listeners.

Thank you to everyone who chimed in with their own “goosebump game” and the most athletic/impressive play they’ve seen a Georgia player make. I had to edit and trim them down a bit, and couldn’t include them all, but the good news is we’ll do more of these as time goes on.

We’ll also touch on some other stories at the end.

But first, when I sent out the original goosebump games from the DawgNation staff, I completely forgot to include the submission from our video extraordinaire Cody Chaffins. This was after I specifically asked him about a certain wild game I knew he had been at. Whoops.

So let me mention his goose bump game real quick, then we’ll hear from y’all:

Cody went with the 2007 blackout game vs. Auburn, also known in Georgia lore as the “Soulja Boy” game:

“It’s hard to believe that my goosebump game is now old enough to vote. The 2007 Auburn blackout game was an unforgettable day between the hedges. I was working as a sports anchor at the late NewsChannel 32 out of Toccoa and all week we’d talked about how the fans really wanted a blackout.

“When I showed up to Sanford Stadium that day, all of the fans where in black. Even Uga VI was in a black jersey, but when the team came out for warmups they were in red. A little bit of a letdown. After warmups, I went over to shoot video of the team running out of the tunnel (back when it was on the east side of the stadium where the bulldog statue was).

“The team then came running out in black and the crowd went crazy. It was hard to hold the camera steady as the boys came running by. UGA rode that momentum to a 45-20 win and would eventually even have sportscaster Verne Lundquist dancing to ‘Crank that Soulja Boy’ by the end of the day."

Here’s how former Georgia coach Mark Richt told DawgNation Daily he remembers that day.

"Crazed Dawgs Blackout Sanford" sign is held by the a fan. (Pouya Dianat / AJC

And lest Dogs fans forget, he led the team's much-ballyhooed first-ever "blackout" game vs. Auburn at Sanford Stadium Nov. 10, 2007. (Elissa Eubanks / eeubanks@ajc.com

Now let’s hear from our audience!

Lisa J. Stabler had a similar story to Cody’s: I wasn’t in my usual seats, the team on the field warming up were in their red jerseys, but the stadium (with the exception of Auburn fans and a few GA fans who will always wear red) was BLACK. Where I was, however, was in the south stands, and I could see underneath the east end zone (the team entered from there at that time.)

One player came a bit too close to the edge and I could see a black jersey. I held onto my excitement in case I was wrong and also to not ruin the surprise factor. The captains came out for the coin toss, still in red. Fans were getting antsy. Then the team ran out. The crowd reaction was enormous.

Found out the following summer that the seniors of that team had come to coach Richt during the summer months to ask about black jerseys. He told us the story at Football 101 (don’t know if that’s still a thing for the athletic department.) So, when people would ask the week of that game if they’d be wearing black, he would say “I can’t get jerseys that quickly!”

True, but he already had them. When the team came into the locker room after pregame warmups, he said, they’d sit in darkness and gather themselves however suited. While they did that, the equipment team was placing the jerseys. The lights came back on, players saw the jerseys and went nuts.

You know the rest of the story.

Richard Graiser’s goose bump moment: Walking into Notre Dame’s stadium and seeing it 70% red and black. The history of their program and how we completely took Chicago and South Bend over was truly astonishing.

South Bend, Indiana – Saturday, September 9, 2017 – The Georgia Bulldogs football team defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 20-19, at Notre Dame Stadium. © 2017 Perry McIntyre. /Dawgnation)

Davin Bellamy (17) and Lorenzo Carter (7) of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrate after a 20-19 win against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium on September 9, 2017 in South Bend, Indiana. (Joe Robbins/Getty Images) /Dawgnation)

SOUTH BEND, IN – SEPTEMBER 09: Malik Herring #10 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates after a 20-19 win against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium on September 9, 2017 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) /Dawgnation)

QB Jake Fromm (11) was a fan favorite after Georgia beat Notre Dame in South Bend Saturday. (Rob Saye/DawgNation) /Dawgnation)

From Joe O’Malley: My roommate and I attended the UGA vs UF game in Jax on November 9th in 1985. Tim Worley and Keith Henderson ran wild and UGA upset the (No. 1) ranked Gators.

Bill Clark sent a few different goose bump games, but I went with this one since his wording was so great and honest: If by ‘Goosebump Moment’ you mean ‘what made a grown man bawl like a baby in public’ moment, that undoubtedly was the (Kelee) Ringo interception to seal the deal in Indianapolis! It was as if 42 years worth of built-up emotions all came spilling out at once! It was sheer ecstasy, exorcism and exhilaration all in one!

Danny Overstreet also sent a couple, but I went with this one since we hadn’t yet mentioned the win against Florida in 1980: For me, the (Buck) Belue to (Lindsey) Scott 93-yard miracle to preserve our national championship hopes is the greatest play in UGA football history, as I’m sure it is for many of us.

Trivia section

Last season, Georgia’s season-high in rushing was 303 yards (as a team). Name the game.

Now let’s get into the DawgNation audience’s thoughts on the most impressive/athletic play they’ve seen a Georgia player make.

Tim Grubb: Jake Fromm’s 5-yard fade route to Terry Godwin in the right corner of the end zone against Notre Dame in 2017. Terry Godwin made an incredible one-handed catch!

UGA’s Terry Godwin makes a spectacular one-handed touchdown catch against Notre Dame on Saturday, Sept. 9 in South Bend, Ind. (Perry McIntyre/UGA) /Dawgnation)

Jim Crawford: There are so many but one that (has) got to be at the top of the list is in 1980 against Tennessee. Herschel Walker a true freshman was put in and literally ran over Bill Bates …Tennessee’s top tackler. Walker took the ball off tackle and met Bates in the hole. Walker proceeded to run straight over him!!!!!!!

Dale Van Cantfort: David Pollack’s strip interception for six against South Carolina!!!

Take a look at photos of Georgia players making big hits, solid tackles and athletic interceptions -- in the past. Players like Bill Stanfill, Richard Tardits, David Pollack, Thomas Davis and Boss Bailey made big plays in some of the best seasons in UGA history. Bulldogs fans are expecting a return to glory with Jeremy Pruitt coaching the defense after a couple of seasons of disappointing defensive efforts.In this photo, UGA's David Pollack strips the ball from South Carolina quarterback Corey Jenkins in 2002 in the end zone and scores a memorable touchdown.

DawgNation roundtable reveals possible breakout stars for 2026

If you’ve missed DawgNation Daily lately, this week’s episodes are unique, featuring a roundtable of host Brandon Adams plus Kaylee Mansell, Connor Riley, Jeff Sentell and Mike Griffith.

I wanted to highlight yesterday’s episode, where the crew took a look at some Georgia players who could make a name for themselves this season.

They discuss several names, including cornerback Ellis Robinson and defensive end Gabe Harris. Catch up on the show here to hear the rest.

Trivia answer

41-21 win vs. Mississippi State Nov. 8