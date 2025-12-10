One of the most interesting pieces of news to come out of Georgia since its SEC championship win vs. Alabama involves the potential return of an injured star that most probably thought was done for the season.

UGA coach Kirby Smart confirmed on Sunday that wide receiver Colbie Young could come back for the College Football Playoff.

This would be gigantic news for the Bulldogs. Young, when healthy, is arguably Georgia’s best red zone weapon. For a UGA offense that has seemingly found its identity, he would make things even harder for opposing defenses.

If Young truly does come back, it would be reminiscent of what happened with George Pickens in 2021, who came back in time for the College Football Playoff and made an explosive reception in what turned into the Bulldogs’ breakthrough win -- knocking off Alabama in the national championship game.

Furthermore, Young’s desire to return not only tells us something about him, but it also suggests something nice about Georgia as well.

Young wouldn’t be working to get back for a team that he didn’t think was worth his effort. If he’s pushing himself this hard and defying what most thought was medically possible in the process, then he must think UGA truly has a chance to do something special in the College Football Playoff.

UGA fans certainly hope he’s right.

Trivia time

How many Heisman winners does Georgia have?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Georgia pleased with Malachi Toliver performance at center

Malachi Toliver didn’t have much playing experince entering the SEC championship game.

He had just one career start, coming against Charlotte earlier this season. He saw significant playing time after Drew Bobo exited the Georgia Tech game with a foot injury.

So as a way to get extra reps, Toliver and quarterback Gunner Stockton took every possible opportunity to make sure the snap would not be an issue.

That included working on snaps while both were in suits, while going through a team walkthrough.

“He was awesome. I mean, Malachi is a fighter,” Stockton said. “Attacked practice the way that Drew did. Drew is a good role model for him. Did a great job. Took snaps in the walk-through in our suits. I took my jacket off, he did, too. We’re always preparing, doing everything. He did a great job.”

Toliver did not have an errant snap in Georgia’s 28-7 win over Alabama.

More than that, the redshirt freshman was up to the challenge against Alabama’s defensive front that had anticipated a mismatch against the Georgia offensive line.

Bulldogs on the Coaches All-SEC teams

First Team:

LB: CJ Allen

LS: Beau Gardner

Second Team:

WR: Zachariah Branch

OL: Monroe Freeling

C: Drew Bobo

DB: KJ Bolden

PK: Peyton Woodring

P: Brett Thorson

Third Team:

QB: Gunner Stockton

RB: Nate Frazier

AP: Branch

EB: Daylen Everette

Mike Bobo named a finalist for Broyles Award

Mike Bobo entered the year facing a lot of questions.

Safe to say the Georgia offensive coordinator answered just about all of them. With a new starting quarterback in place, Georgia went 12-1 and won the SEC.

The Bulldogs enter the College Football Playoff as the No. 3 overall seed. For his efforts in coordinating the offense, Bobo has been recognized as a finalist for the Broyles Award, which goes to the nation’s top assistant coach.

It’s the second time in three years that Bobo has been a finalist for the award. Former Georgia offensive coordinator Monken was also up for the award back in 2022, but neither ultimately won the award. Brian VanGorder was the last Georgia coach to win the award back in 2003.

The other finalists for this year include Indiana defensive coordinator Bryant Haines, Miami defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman, Ohio State defensive coordinator Matt Patricia and Texas Tech defensive coordinator Shiel Wood.

Photo of the day

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates with offensive coordinator Mike Bobo after a 28-7 victory over Alabama in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Quote of the day

Smart on the defensive improvements:

“I watched a defensive staff that had a lot of confidence in the players. And, you know, I get to sit in meetings with offense and defense, and I listened to the defensive coaches explain to the defensive players that we’re going to be really good when we get this right, and you need to trust and believe in the process that we have and get better. And they got better.”

Former Georgia tight end cleared to return to football

Pearce Spurlin will be resuming his college football career. It just won’t be at Georgia.

Spurlin announced on Tuesday that he had been medically cleared to play football again and that he would be entering the transfer portal due to an NCAA rule that prevents him from returning to Georgia. He last played for the Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl win at the end of the 2023 season.

“A huge heartfelt thank you to my Coach Smart and everyone at the University of Georgia for supporting me every step of the way,” Spurlin said. “The bonds I have made with my teammates and the relationships I have built with so many people here will last a lifetime. Although I am not able to return to play here at UGA per NCAA rules of medically disqualifying, my time at UGA has been nothing but special.”

Spurlin medically retired from college football following the 2023 season because of a heart issue that Georgia had been previously been aware of. Spurlin remained with the program and had been a regular on the Georgia sidelines.

“We care deeply for Pearce and he will remain on scholarship and part of our program,” Smart said at the time of Spurlin’s medical retirement. “Our tight ends coach Todd Hartley and the other tight ends hate for a person and a player like Pearce to not be a part of their room, and they will continue to provide him with the support he needs as he goes through this transition.”

Trivia answer

two