Two weeks ago during the buildup to the Tennessee game, it was commonly assumed among many Georgia fans that the Bulldogs had something to prove against the Vols because of a lackluster performance against an FCS team the previous week.

Yet as I mentioned that week on DawgNation Daily, it was actually Georgia’s opponent that was truly feeling the pressure. After all, Tennessee was the home team. It had the feeling of a program on the rise, but it hadn’t yet beaten, or even been competitive with UGA in its recent matchups.

I believe the same point is true this week as well.

It feels like UGA has something to prove against Alabama because it has beaten it so infrequently. Yet the true pressure belongs to the Crimson Tide.

It has already lost once this year after losing three times a season ago. That’s not good enough for Kalen DeBoer to satisfy the masses as Saban’s replacement.

In other words, there’s no doubt Georgia wants this win badly, but Alabama is desperate for it.

Will that pressure be a problem for the Tide? We’ll find out on Saturday.

Trivia time

Georgia and Alabama have played a total of 74 times. What is Georgia’s overall record in those games?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Everything Kirby Smart said about Alabama

Georgia coach Kirby Smart made his thoughts on the Alabama offense loud and clear when speaking to reporters on Monday.

He praised wide receivers Ryan Williams and Germie Bernard. He was complimentary of the Alabama rushing attack, which is expected to add running back Jam Miller to the equation.

But his strongest praise was reserved for quarterback Ty Simpson.

“He’s a tremendous athlete,” Smart said. “He played in games last year, and you watch all the snaps he took, and he has 60-, 70-, 80-yard runs that are running down the field outrunning good defenses. So he’s a talented player. I would say he’s probably the hottest quarterback right now in all of college football. His two last outings, I don’t know that I’ve seen an incompletion — like, the ball does not hit the ground."

Smart spent 16 minutes previewing this week’s game against Alabama. Use the link below to read a full transcript of everything he had to say.

3 things Georgia must fix before facing Alabama

Georgia coach Kirby Smart will tell you there are a laundry list of things for his Georgia football team to get dialed in on this week leading up to the game against Alabama.

It’s true, the No. 5-ranked Bulldogs (3-0, 1-0 SEC) learned a lot about themselves in their 44-41 overtime win against Tennessee last Saturday, and not all of it was good.

Here are the three most notable things Georgia must fix, according to DawgNation’s Mike Griffith:

The right side of its offensive line. The effectiveness of its pass rush. Improved coverage in the secondary.

Georgia believes home-field advantage can give ‘that little edge’

Georgia football recognizes there is an advantage when it comes to playing at home. The Bulldogs have won 33 consecutive games played inside Sanford Stadium.

Coach Kirby Smart hopes it comes in handy this Saturday when Georgia welcomes Alabama between the hedges for the first time in his tenure.

“Playing at home, it helps,” Smart said. “The atmosphere helps, the crowd noise helps, being familiar with your surroundings and all that stuff helps.

“But at the end of the day, you’ve got to go play football, and it comes down to matchups, it comes down to who blocks and tackles the best, who executes and does things in the key moments of the game. So certainly glad it’s at home, but we’ve still got to play well.”

Smart has coached against his former employer seven times as Georgia’s head coach. The Bulldogs are 1-6 in those games, including a 41-34 loss last year in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

After the game, Smart was quick to quip that Georgia had not yet hosted Alabama at home. The Georgia coach hopes that the combination of the fans and Georgia’s 2025 talent makes a difference in a series that has been decidedly one-sided for almost 20 years.

“The toughest place to play is where the best players are,” Smart said. “And I think ours fits in that same category of hard to play in. But it’s what you’re playing against that makes the difference. The fans create the atmosphere, not the athletic department. And our fans have done a great job of giving us a competitive home-field advantage that is equal to other places in the SEC.”

And we’ll see if Georgia’s home-field advantage makes a difference on Saturday.

Photo of the day

Georgia defensive back Kelee Ringo scores after an interception in the National Championship Game win over Alabama. (Curtis Compton/AJC) (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ /Dawgnation)

Quote of the day

Kirby Smart on playing at night:

“I think the crowd has a little longer to get prepared for it, and they’re louder. They’re not as taxed, not as much heat. So the games I’ve coached in, played in — night games are a little more rowdy."

Report: Georgia’s annual SEC opponents revealed for nine-game conference schedule

Georgia will learn its full future SEC slates on Tuesday night when the SEC announces the league schedules for the 2026, 2027, 2028 and 2029 seasons.

On Monday, On3’s Chris Low reported that the Bulldogs will see Florida, Auburn and South Carolina for all four of those seasons as their annual opponents.

The SEC announced on Friday that the annual opponents will be revisited every four seasons, so Florida, Auburn and South Carolina do not become permanent rivals.

Georgia has not played South Carolina since the 2023 season, but the two matched up annually when the league was in division format. That changed when Texas and Oklahoma joined the SEC.

The Bulldogs visit Auburn on Oct. 11 and face Florida in Jacksonville on Nov. 1. The 2026 game against Florida will be played in Atlanta, while the 2027 game will be in Tampa, Florida. The series will return to Jacksonville in 2028.

The league will go from playing eight conference games to nine for the 2026 season, a change that was first announced in August.

Trivia answer

Georgia is 26-44-4 all time against Alabama: 26 wins, 44 losses and four ties. The Bulldogs are 7-13 at home and 12-24-4 on the road.