A UGA-themed podcast called Row 60 came up this week with what I thought was a good idea. They wanted to do something similar to what other stadiums have done and invite fans to color coordinate their game day attire to “stripe Sanford Stadium.”

The response to the idea has been different than I would’ve predicted.

First of all, UGA officially endorsed the Stripe Sanford effort, but it didn’t announce it until Thursday afternoon. At the risk of sounding like a wet blanket, I assume this is far too late to have any serious impact on how motivated fans are to participate in the project.

Yet more importantly, I thought some of the fan reaction to the request was unnecessarily negative for numerous reasons ranging from those who didn’t want to wear black in the sun all the way to those who thought it was a silly gimmick.

To be clear, I don’t think this sort of thing makes Georgia more likely to win Saturday against Ole Miss, nor do I think it makes them more likely to lose.

It’s just a fun thing for fans to create a communal experience, and as far as I’m concerned, there’s nothing wrong with that.

Trivia time

How many yards rushing per game is Ole Miss allowing this season?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Georgia football endorses plan to ‘Stripe Sanford’

Kirby Smart wants Sanford Stadium to be electric on Saturday.

And one way Georgia plans on heightening the atmosphere comes with the crowd color-coordinating what they’re wearing.

The Georgia football Twitter account encouraged fans to stripe out Sanford Stadium on Saturday.

For those sitting on the north side of the stadium, they will be asked to wear black. For those sitting in the east and west end zones, wear white. And those on the south sideline, the side where Georgia stands, are asked to wear red.

Smart made it clear what he wants from Georgia fans this week.

“I want to thank our fans who were in Auburn,” Smart said. “I thought they were incredible. There were times late in the game, I really thought, that we had an impact in terms of that end zone. The turnout. The passion and energy they showed at the end of the game and after the game, and that leads into my comments about this week. We need the best atmosphere we’ve ever had in Sanford Stadium.”

Week 8 SEC preview

Here is the full slate for Week 8 in the SEC:

LSU at Vanderbilt (-2.5): noon on ABC

Oklahoma (-5.5) at South Carolina: 12:45 p.m. on SEC Network

Texas A&M (-7.5) at Arkansas: 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Ole Miss at Georgia (-7.5): 3:30 p.m. on ABC

Mississippi State at Florida (-9.5): 4:15 p.m. on SEC Network

Texas (-13.5) at Kentucky: 7 p.m. on ESPN

Tennessee at Alabama (-8.5): 7:30 p.m. on ABC

Missouri (-1.5) at Auburn: 7:45 p.m. on SEC Network

How injury to safety Kyron Jones impacts Georgia’s plan

Georgia was already going to have its hands full this week trying to slow Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss.

Then starting safety Kyron Jones suffered a foot injury this week, knocking him out indefinitely. Jones started all six games for Georgia this season and was fourth on the team in tackles. He had a key fumble recovery in the win over Auburn last week.

Jones is likely to be replaced in the starting lineup by JaCorey Thomas, who has regularly rotated in for Jones during the course of the season.

The Bulldogs could turn to Adrian Maddox as well, as he is the next man up in Georgia’s secondary.

They’re going to have their hands full in trying to slow Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss offense, one Kirby Smart praised often this week.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for Lane. He does an incredible job,” Smart said. “Probably one of the best things he does is in-game coaching, having coached with him and watched him for years. His having impact on the quarterback and the offensive play and the ability to communicate with the quarterback, whether it’s by headset or by sideline, he does a great job of getting the quarterback’s attention and getting them in the right plays based on looks.”

Chambliss wasn’t supposed to be the starting quarterback, as Austin Simmons opened the season as QB1. But an early-season ankle injury saddled Simmons to the bench. Simmons was not listed on the availability report this week, indicating he is healthy enough to play.

In his absence, Chambliss became one of the most dynamic players in the sport.

The Ferris State transfer has thrown for 1,286 yards, rushed for another 281 and accounted for 10 touchdowns.

Pretty impressive for a quarterback Ole Miss found at the Division II level.

Photo of the day

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin spent two years together on the Alabama staff under Nick Saban. (File AP /Dawgnation)

Quote of the day

Head coach Kirby Smart on Georgia’s resiliency:

“Just that, just resiliency, never say die, won’t go away, not affected by the moment ... Back in the day, you could say, well, we’re really talented and we go out lazy and then we lock in and focus and play better, I don’t think that’s the case. I think right now, it’s one of those things that we haven’t started real well at times, and that can be attributed to a lot of factors. But what can’t be attributed to a lot of factors is the fact that we have played really physical and out-conditioned and out-executed teams down the wire, which is a great trait to have, but we certainly gotta play better earlier in games.”

National media makes it clear what Georgia football has to do to beat Ole Miss

Georgia knows it is going to have its hands full this weekend. Such is the case when the Bulldogs welcome the No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels to Athens.

The Rebels enter the game with an unbeaten record, looking to build off a strong season. Lane Kiffin’s team already has wins over Tulane and LSU.

Both of those games came at home. This will be the strongest road test the Rebels have faced to this point. Saturday will be quarterback Trinidad Chambliss’ first road start in the SEC.

The dynamic quarterback has caused problems for defenses this season with both his arm and legs.

Given how much mobile quarterbacks have troubled Georgia in recent years, the Bulldogs know they’ll have to put forth a strong effort.

Trivia answer

157.7 per game, the third-worst in the SEC.