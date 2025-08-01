The Georgia Bulldogs are back on the practice field! I hope you’ll take time to read all of DawgNation’s coverage.

I thought Connor Riley had a valuable practice report which included news on one of UGA’s most important transfers.

I’d also suggest checking out some of the videos from yesterday on our DawgNation Youtube page. Of the players who spoke, tight end Oscar Delp may have had the most interesting comments.

He’s known Georgia’s presumed starting quarterback Gunner Stockton perhaps better than any of his other teammates, and Delp shared why his confidence in Stockton is high. It’s worth your time to see it.

Of course, the Kirby Smart press conference was intriguing as usual. The theme of many of the questions centered around Smart entering his 10th year as UGA coach.

On numerous occasions on Thursday, Smart reflected on what he’s learned during his coaching career thus far and what still drives him after the success he has enjoyed.

Let’s hope he can enjoy a little more of that success this season too.

Trivia time

What was the last non-New Year’s Six bowl game that Georgia played in? What was the year?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

First practice report: What’s new with Georgia?

For the first time this season, Georgia pulled back the curtain for 20 minutes so DawgNation could get its eyes on practice.

We’ve got loads of information for you from those 20 minutes, and our full practice report can be found at the link below.

As for the highlights, here are some things you have to know before reading anything else about spring practice:

Illinois transfer RB Josh McCray was not seen practicing yesterday. Rumors are McCray is dealing with an illness

Quintavius Johnson has been the first outside linebacker going through drills over Army transfer Elo Modozie

Michael Uini, who is battling Daniel Calhoun and Juan Gaston for the starting right guard spot, took the first team reps yesterday

Gunner Stockon was the first quarterback going through drills, followed by Ryan Puglisi

Kirby Smart tips his hand (perhaps) on QB battle

Yes, Gunner Stockton is the player we all assumed to be QB1 at the end of last season. And yes, Stockton did represent UGA at SEC Media Days, an honor bestowed upon just three players.

But no, Smart still has not officially named Stockton his starting quarterback.

He did go so far as to recognize Georgia’s offense might just be built around his skill set this season.

Smart spoke to reporters before UGA’s first fall practice and was asked about new offensive analysts John Lilly and Phil Rauscher.

“Both of those guys have great ideas in the run game,” Smart said. “It may not be a new run by design, because you can’t reinvent the wheel. There’s inside zone, outside zone, there’s gap scheme. There’s different ideas.”

“We have a quarterback who allows us to do more. They both have been around systems that involve that.”

Did you catch that?

Whether it was intentional or not, Smart recognized Georgia’s quarterback -- singular -- as one that allows the offense to do more in. the run game. Between Georgia’s two starting candidates, Stockton is known as more of a dual-threat.

Patching the run game: Kirby says he’s got the fix

Kirby Smart has made it clear: if there is one thing his offense will do better in 2025 than it did last season, it’s run the football.

And now Smart has taken it a step further, talking about how specific players and units have already improved. He started harping on the run game when one reporter asked him about. the development of senior tight end Oscar Delp.

“For him, for us, is have a Y that can physically hold up and block, which no tight end likes to hear that, but the NFL loves that,” Smart said. “They like to have somebody that’s physical at the point of attack. He is strong, he’s physical, he’s good in play action. He’s tough. I mean, he has taken a lot of reps since being here at the University of Georgia, and blocked a lot of good defensive players. So we need him to be a factor at the point of attack.”

Smart eventually shifted to the offensive line, explaining what he liked so much about his new unit. UGA will have four new starters on its offensive front this year.

“I think them gel,” Smart said on what he wants to see from the group. “Them play with a chip on their shoulder. We talk about playing with an edge. Passion, fire, energy, right? PFE is one of the things we’re looking for. No greater position that you possess passion, fire, and energy than O-line.

“There is something about breaking someone’s will or saying ‘I have to move you from point A to point B,’ and movement is exactly that. Movement is what creates run game.”

Jaden Harris cools off during a Georgia football practice, Thursday, July 31, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) (Mike Stewart /Associated Press Photo Stream)

Quote of the Day

Los Angeles Rams OC Mike LaFleur on Stetson Bennett’s maturation, per TheRamsWire:

“He’s grown up so much, (and) he’s in such a good spot mentally. He’s had great command of the huddle compared to what it used to be, but what I think is even better is when that ball snaps, he’s just playing so fast.

“He has a knack, you can see it from his college film, and it’s coming through here in year three. He has a knack of space and feeling space, when to speed up his drops and when to tempo it down.”

Commitment Reminder: AJ Lonon’s Saturday in Athens decision

Fall practice is off and running, but recruiting never stops.

Georgia has a shot at another 4-star defensive lineman tomorrow. Clarke Central High School’s Anthony Lonon Jr. is set to choose between Georgia and Georgia Tech at noon.

Part of Lonon’s draw is his malleability. The 17-year-old doesn’t believe he’s fully grown into his frame, meaning he can learn to play at different spots along the line of scrimmage depending on his body type.

“The plan at Georgia would be that, once again, I can do anything from a nine-tech to a three-tech,” he said. “I’m young. I just turned 17 a couple of weeks ago. So, depending on how I grow into my body, it depends on if I become a natural 3-tech only or if I can still keep my speed and athleticism and all that, and play from a nine-tech to a three-tech, so that’s how they are looking at me.”

Trivia answer

Liberty Bowl (2016)