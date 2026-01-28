College football’s talking season traditionally takes place in the summer, but most people who love our sport don’t wait that long to start their conversations.

In fact, we already have a lot of national outlets sharing opinions about the 2026 season, and there are some key points to take from what we’re seeing about Georgia.

First of all, UGA hasn’t won a Playoff game since 2022, and teams that are currently having more success than the Bulldogs are seemingly being more aggressive with NIL spending and transfer portal acquisitions than Kirby Smart has chosen to be.

Some are wondering if he’s doing enough to keep pace with the prevailing trends.

However, on the other hand, On3 recently did a composite of all the major way-too-early top 25s and found that Georgia is on average ranked preliminarily as the No. 4 team in America for 2026. Furthermore, ESPN’s Bill Connelly recently predicted UGA to win its third straight SEC championship and advance to the title game in next year’s College Football Playoff.

In other words, UGA does face some legitimate concerns, it also begins a new year in a position of strength.

It is, despite some head winds, once again expected to be one of the nation’s best teams, and that should lead to plenty of fun chatter for us all.

Georgia confident Gunner Stockton can handle new-look wide receiver room

Georgia’s passing offense is going to look a lot different next season, even though the Bulldogs bring back starting quarterback Gunner Stockton.

Stockton threw for 2,894 yards and 24 touchdowns in his first full season as Georgia’s starting quarterback. But much of that production is gone, with the Bulldogs having to replace six of their top seven pass catchers from last season.

The toughest player to replace will be wide receiver Zachariah Branch. When Colbie Young went down with a leg injury against Ole Miss, Stockton leaned heavily on Branch. He caught a Georgia record 81 passes, finishing the season with 811 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Branch was the only Georgia receiver with over 400 yards receiving last season. Sacovie White-Helton figures to take on Branch’s special teams duties. White-Helton could get the first crack at working out of the slot as Branch did last season.

Another name to keep an eye on in terms of replacing Branch will be Talyn Taylor. He redshirted in his first year in Athens due largely to a collarbone injury he suffered.

Georgia football projected defensive depth chart

With the transfer portal closed and the NFL draft deadline past, we know what Georgia’s roster next season will look like.

The Bulldogs had 15 players depart the program via the transfer portal, while four players declared early for the NFL draft. Seniors such as Daylen Everette, Oscar Delp and Brett Thorson will all move on to the NFL.

With so much turnover, it can be hard to know how things stand with the Georgia roster.

But after the frenzy of early January, we now know that the Bulldogs will have one of the most talented rosters in the sport.

As the defensive depth chart below shows, the Bulldogs bring back plenty of key contributors. There are some holes that need to be filled, specifically in the secondary, but Georgia has a number of promising players eager to step up.

Georgia placekicker Jack Podlesny (96) prepares to attempt a 53-yard field goal with seven seconds remaining against Cincinnati in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Friday, Jan. 1, 2020. Podlesny made it, with room to spare and the Bulldogs went on to win 24-21. (Photo by Tony Walsh/UGA Athletics) (Tony Walsh /AJC)

Jan. 1, 2021: Georgia defeated Cincinnati, 24-21, in the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Bulldogs rallied from a 21-10 deficit in the third quarter to win on a go-ahead, 53-yard field goal from Jack Podlesny.

CBS Sports analyst says Georgia has ‘slipped’

Compared to previous years, Georgia’s NFL draft departures list is a little light. The team didn’t have many seniors, and only four underclassmen declared for the 2026 NFL Draft.

The losses of linebacker CJ Allen, defensive tackle Christen Miller, wide receiver Zachariah Branch and offensive tackle Monroe Freeling are sizable, as Robby Kalland of CBS Sports noted that Georgia was one of the college football programs most impacted by the 2026 NFL Draft.

Yet because of other forces in college football — namely the transfer portal and NIL — Kalland believes these departures will greatly test the Georgia program next season.

“Kirby Smart has proven over the years that he reloads rather than rebuilds,” Kalland wrote. “But for a Georgia team that’s slipped from its perch of the nation’s unquestioned best to simply being “one of the best,” the 2026 season will be a test of how easily they can fill gaps in this new era.”

