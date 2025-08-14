Yesterday was an incredible day for football in the state of Georgia, and an encouraging one for UGA football.

That’s because the high school football season kicked off with two Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic games.

The first was a decisive 40-17 win by Prince Avenue Christian over Callaway. There were two highlights that Georgia fans ought to excited about.

The first was the highlight reel, also known as Prince Avenue star running back Andrew Beard. The Georgia target produced 214 yards of total offense with three total touchdowns.

And he did it in front of Kirby Smart, who made the trip to Kell to see his recruiting target in action.

The second highlight from the game was for head coach Jon Richt, son of former UGA coach Mark Richt. The 35-year-old coach claimed a big-time win in his first game as a head coach.

Plenty to celebrate between now and kickoff on August 30.

Trivia time

Where did Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann play college ball?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

What Kirby needs to see to start former 5-star CB Ellis Robinson

Ellis Robinson’s first career start was on the clock from the moment he stepped on campus.

It was unfair to expect Robinson to start immediately at Georgia, even if he was the country’s No. 2 overall recruit in 2024.

But the redshirt freshman has a solid chance to start this season. He’s battling the more-experienced Daniel Harris for a starting role across the field form clear No. 1 cornerback Daylen Everette.

So what is keeping the elite talent from being a surefire starter going into the season?

“He competes in practice,” Smart said of Robinson. “He can play physical. He doesn’t always do it. He needs to do it more consistently, but he is not shy or afraid of contact. He’s got ball skills. He makes plays on the ball a lot. And that’s a big part of being a corner.”

That physicality might need to develop, but Robinson did recently receive a raving review from veteran defensive back Joenel Aguero.

“Man, Ellis is a dawg, I ain’t gonna lie,” Aguero said. “The boy’s a ballplayer, and I knew Ellis growing up, so I’ve been seeing it in him. So he’s definitely gonna be big for us this year.”

Former Georgia RB inks impressive new deal with Bills

James Cook was impressive at Georgia, but the running back has blossomed into a true NFL star with the Buffalo Bills.

So much so that the Bills signed Cook to an eye-popping, four-year, $48 million deal with $30 million guaranteed.

That’s one of the highest-paying deals in terms of guaranteed cash for any running back in NFL history.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news on Wednesday afternoon.

“We paid now, so let’s go play football,” Cook said, per the ESPN report.

Cook co-led the NFL last season with 16 rushing touchdowns. That level of production was worth the impressive contract, according to Bills general manager Brandon Beane.

“We like what [Cook] provides, and we do see him as a three-down-type player and we think he could take more, but we also want to use our other weapons and keep him as fresh as possible,” Beane said Wednesday, per ESPN.

“We think that’s the best utilization of him, and we just look at, I know he gets put in the running back room or guys get put in a tight end room, but it’s just trying to find a variety of weapons and skill sets and he’s got a skill set that we wanted to maintain and keep with this offense.”

Georgia has highest average secondary ticket price in SEC

Part of this is due to an incredible home slate at Sanford Stadium this season. But it’s true: No one in the SEC will pay more on average for secondary market tickets than a Georgia fan attending all 12 games.

That’s according to a study conducted by Sportscasting.com, which found the average Georgia ticket is valued at $277.38.

SEC preseason favorite Texas has the second-highest secondary price at $273.86.

The increase in price extends across the entire conference. The average SEC ticket increased 49 percent from last season, from $88.93 to $132.58.

Photo of the Day

Georgia fans light up the stadium at the start of the fourth quarter in an NCAA football game against Tennessee at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, November 16, 2024, in Athens. Georgia won 31-17 over Tennessee. (Hyosub Shin / AJC) (HYOSUB SHIN / AJC /AJC Freelancer)

Quote of the Day

Kirby Smart and Glenn Schumann on linebacker Chris Cole’s development, versatility:

“He can stand back, play inside backer or play on the edges, (or) he can walk out in space and play apex,” Smart said. “He’s long, he’s rangy, but the number one thing is he’s a high-effort player.”

“I’ve been pleased with the growth I’ve seen this fall; he’s improved as a rusher, which he didn’t get to do as much last year,” Schumann said. “I think I’ve really seen him flash there. He’s a heavy handed guy, so he needs to keep developing, but he has a skill set that can help us out there.”

Elijah Griffin not the ONLY true freshman DL impressing...

The Elijah Griffin hype is palpable no matter how close you are to the Georgia program.

If Griffin played quarterback, the way his teammates and coaches have talked about him could possibly generate the kind of anticipation we heard about Arch Manning before his freshman season.

But Griffin isn’t the only true freshman defensive lineman that UGA fans can get excited about.

Don’t forget 3-star talent JJ Hanne, who is seen as one of the high-ceiling players on Georgia’s roster. The German native had only been playing football for two seasons before arriving in Athens in January.

“He’s growing up. He’s learning technique, plays hard,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Hanne on Wednesday. “Football’s important to him. You always see him out there doing extra work after practice. He’s one of the kids who wasn’t born and raised in the States. So he doesn’t take this opportunity for granted, and that’s a key ingredient to success.”

He’s raw, but the potential sounds like it could be sky-high for Hanne. Not unlike another 3-star defensive lineman from a few seasons ago named Jordan Davis.

“I think he’s going to be a really good player. He has such a motor. He never stops,” offensive coordinator Mike Bobo said. “I mean, if it’s a rush, it’s never over with him. You think you have him and he’s working another move, another move, another move. Until the quarterback throws the ball, he’s working a move and then he’s running down the field.”

Trivia answer

Glenn Schumann did not play football in college. He did graduate from the University of Alabama, where he started his coaching career.