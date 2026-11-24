Morning, y’all!

We knew this may be coming, but now it’s official.

Glenn Schumann is the next head coach at Florida State.

Per ESPN, Schumann is expected to stay at Georgia through the postseason, which is a good sign for the Bulldogs as they wrap up the regular season against Georgia Tech and get into the postseason.

Schumann has put together some awesome defensive units in his time as Georgia’s defensive coordinator, but this year’s is exceptional, with the Bulldogs ranking in the top 10 in sacks, rushing defense, scoring defense and yards per play allowed.

Here’s what Schumann had to say about taking the Florida State job:

“Being named the head coach at Florida State is an incredible honor and responsibility,” Schumann said in a statement put out by Florida State. “I am thankful to President McCullough, Peter Collins, Jeff Purinton and the rest of the university’s leadership for their belief in me. We are going to build a program that meets the championship expectation at Florida State through hard work, high standards and a commitment to each other.

“I want to thank Coach Smart and Coach Saban for their trust in me and supporting me with opportunities to develop as a coach and leader. I will be forever grateful for the impact they have had on my life. My family’s connection to Florida State is deep, and I know what this program can be. I’m excited to bring my wife and children to a place that means so much to my family.”

Schumann’s grandfather, Jack Haskin, was on the very first Florida State football coaching staff in 1947.

Schumann was first hired as Georgia’s inside linebackers coach in December of 2015. It was his first on-field coaching job after having previously worked as an analyst at Alabama.

Following Dan Lanning’s departure to take the Oregon head coaching job after the 2021 season, Schumann was promoted to defensive coordinator and Georgia’s defensive playcaller. Will Muschamp and Travaris Robinson have shared co-defensive coordinator titles since Schumann’s promotion, but Schumann has called Georgia’s defense for the previous five seasons.

“Schumann has done a fabulous job here, and if anything comes to his success, he has earned every bit of it,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Schumann on Monday. “The University of Georgia’s focus is focused on Georgia Tech.”

Read Connor Riley’s full story here.

Georgia assistant coach Glenn Schumann coaches on the sideline during their game against Missouri at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, in Athens, Ga. Schumann is the Fain & Billy Slaughter Defensive Coordinator - Inside Linebackers Coach. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and assistant coach Glenn Schumann watch the action on the sideline during their game against Missouri at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, in Athens, Ga. Schumann is the Fain & Billy Slaughter Defensive Coordinator - Inside Linebackers Coach. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia assistant coach Glenn Schumann speaks to members of the Georgia defense before their SEC football game against Auburn at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, in Athens, Ga. Schumann is the Fain & Billy Slaughter Defensive Coordinator - Inside Linebackers Coach. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Trivia time

Where does Georgia Tech rank in the ACC in rushing defense?

Here’s who Georgia could hire to replace Schumann as DC

As for who steps in for Schumann, Georgia should have plenty of interesting options to pick from. Each of the three defensive coordinators Smart has hired has gone on to land Power 4 head coaching jobs.

Below are some early names to monitor as possible replacements. However, last hiring cycle showed that Smart won’t always hunt the big name, as he hired Larry Knight to be the team’s outside linebackers coach and Phil Rauscher to take over the offensive line.

Travaris Robinson — Georgia co-defensive coordinator, safeties coach

If there’s an in-house candidate for the job, Robinson is the strongest for Georgia. He’s been the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach for each of the previous three seasons at Georgia after coming on staff ahead of the 2024 season.

Robinson has prior experience as a defensive coordinator, as he held the title for South Carolina from 2016 through 2020 when he worked with Muschamp.

If Georgia wants to bet on continuity, like it did when it promoted Schumann after Lanning left, Robinson would be the hire.

“He brings a lot of confidence, a lot of good energy, a lot of experience,” Smart said of Robinson prior to Georgia’s game against South Carolina. “You know, he’s coached, I don’t know, three, four, maybe five places in our league, I think. I mean, he played in one. I know three, four of them. So he understands our conference. I think that’s important in recruiting. He understands the footprint.

“He’s developed some really good defensive backs. The places he’s been we have before he got here, but he brought an experience of guys he coached that has been all over the National Football League. So his reputation kind of speaks for itself. And he’s a team guy. He doesn’t really care who gets the credit. He’s worried about doing his job and doing his job with the best of ability every day.”

Georgia Co-Defensive Coordinator and safeties coach Travaris Robinson, left, talks with Georgia defensive back KJ Bolden (4) during a break in their game against Austin Peay at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, September 6, 2025, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 28-6. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Dave Aranda — Former Baylor head coach

If there’s an outside name that fits what Georgia is looking for, Aranda is certainly an enticing candidate.

He’s worked in the SEC before, most famously when he was the defensive coordinator of LSU’s 2019 championship team. Smart has always had a ton of respect for Aranda, especially as a tactician.

What’s more, he specializes in coaching linebackers, a vacancy Georgia also has to fill.

Aranda could be a candidate to monitor for the LSU defensive coordinator job in the event that Lane Kiffin makes a change there.

FILE - Baylor head coach Dave Aranda walks on the field during a timeout during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Oct. 25, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Tanner Pearson, File) (Tanner Pearson /Associated Press)

Muschamp — Texas defensive coordinator

The other outside name to know is Muschamp, who worked with Schumann as the co-defensive coordinator during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Muschamp worked in an off-field capacity at Georgia during the 2024 and 2025 seasons. The biggest hindrance to hiring Muschamp is the fact that he is currently making $3 million to be the defensive coordinator at Texas. That is more than what Georgia was paying Schumann.

Georgia could always call on Muschamp to see if he wanted to return to Athens, but all accounts indicate he and his family are happy in Austin, Texas at the moment.

Read Connor’s full list of potential replacements here.

Will Muschamp watches as Georgia practices yoga at the Caesars Superdome, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, in New Orleans. Georgia plays Notre Dame on Wed. Jan. 1, 2025. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia Co-Defensive Coordinator Will Muschamp talks with Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Malaki Starks (24) during their game against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Saturday, December 2, 2023. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

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If you missed Monday’s episode of “DawgNation Daily,” host Brandon Adams broke down Georgia Tech coach Brent Key’s comments on how the Yellow Jackets will show up against the Bulldogs.

You can watch the full episode on our YouTube channel here.

Trivia answer

17th, at 213.5 rushing yards allowed per game