We had a pretty big shift in the SEC’s scheduling model yesterday.

If you didn’t already hear, the league has decided to move to a nine-game schedule. The SEC was previously playing eight conference games, much to the complaints of other Power 4 conferences.

Obviously, this has some pretty big impacts for how Georgia will attack seasons moving forward. A ninth game only increases the chances of more two-loss SEC champions like we saw with UGA last season.

There are lots of shockwaves to come out of this. Let’s look at a few.

Trivia time

Who is Georgia’s most frequent opponent of all time?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

SEC announces expansion to nine games

First, let’s dig a little deeper into the actual decision.

The SEC has faced recent scrutiny for its eight-game conference schedule, compared to the nine conference games that the Big Ten and Big 12 play.

It was less of an issue when teams were all trying to stay undefeated or lose just one game to make the College Football Playoff. But in an 12-team playoff era where two-loss and perhaps even three-loss teams could make the postseason, the amount of possible losses on a schedule compared to another contender matter more.

Of course, the argument from the SEC side was that its unmatched depth left fewer easy conference wins than a nine-game schedule in the Big Ten or Big 12.

So why did they make the switch?

The CFP debate...

The SEC and Big Ten have warred for over a year now about what the next playoff format should look like.

The two most powerful conferences in the sport -- and the ones driving the future of how it is won -- are split on how they believe the CFP field should be selected. To define terms, here are the two formats:

Big Ten: The AQ Format - The 16-team field would grant the Big Ten and SEC four automatic qualifiers each and the Big 12 and ACC would receive two each. One Group of Six team would get an automatic qualifier, leaving three at-large bids.

SEC: The 5-7 Format - Each Power 4 conference champion and the highest-ranked Group of Six champion receive auto bids. The last seven spots of the 12-team field are handed as at-large bids.

Both conferences agree they want the change. And Big Ten commissioner Tony Pettiti -- along with several coaches in the conference -- said they would be more open to the SEC’s proposed format if the conference would match its nine-game conference schedule.

*The Big Ten has since offered up a similar plan for a 26 or 28-team playoff field. Kirby Smart spoke on it earlier this week.

SEC requires teams to play ‘quality nonconference’ opponent

Along with the nine-game schedule, the SEC will also require teams to play a quality nonconference opponent each year.

That means any opponent from the Power 4 conferences outside the SEC or Notre Dame.

This might not affect scheduling for teams like UGA much. The Bulldogs already play Georgia Tech annually to finish the season.

Assuming that remains true, several SEC teams won’t have to make many changes.

In fact, several SEC teams won’t need to alter their schedule at all. Florida annually plays Florida State, and the game goes for South Carolina-Clemson and Kentucky-Louisville.

15 SEC teams will face a non-SEC Power 4 team this year, including several must-watch matchups like LSU-Clemson and Notre Dame-Arkansas. The only one that isn’t is Ole Miss, which faces American Conference powerhouse Tulane and former Pac-12 member Washington State this season.

Photo of the Day

FILE - Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey has been at the heart of his league's attempt to manage the choppy waters created by NIL and Transfer Portal dealings. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File) (Mark Humphrey /AJC)

Quote of the Day

Former Florida coach set the record straight on what he thinks of Stetson Bennett:

“Stetson Bennett at Georgia? Hell, he’s the best quarterback in school history. He (Bennett) led them to two national championships, but teams win, not just the quarterback, he can’t carry the whole load, although the media seems to think that’s the guy the whole time.”

Who will Georgia play every season?

Conventional belief is that a nine-game conference schedule would cause every SEC team to have three permanent opponents.

The annual teams would likely be chosen based on rivalries, likely protecting Georgia-Florida and Georgia-Auburn. Tennessee could be on the list, but the Volunteers have other rivalries with Alabama, Vanderbilt and Kentucky.

And the Commdores and Wildcats don’t exactly have a lot of enemies, so chances are they could both use Tennessee more than Georgia could.

That could the door for the return of a rivalry we didn’t see renewed last season: Georgia-South Carolina.

Or we could see someone else entirely.

Either way, stick close to DawgNation.com and the DawgNation YouTube channel this week to see how the situation impacts UGA and college football as a whole.

Oh, and enjoy the start of the season tomorrow!

Trivia answer

Auburn