If you’re like me, you watched a lot more hockey this weekend than you normally do, and because of that, you might’ve missed some good news for Georgia.

First of all, there had been reports last week that the Las Vegas Raiders were interested in pursuing recently-hired UGA offensive line coach Phil Rauscher. However, as of Sunday night, the most recent chatter suggests the Raiders are set to make a different hire -- which means Rauscher appears to be staying with the Bulldogs.

Georgia’s men’s basketball team also got a much-needed win against Texas that’s sure to boost UGA’s NCAA tournament chances. It also shows that the Bulldogs are capable of capitalizing on one of their biggest wins of the season last week at Kentucky by following it up with a victory against a Longhorns team that had blown out Georgia in Austin earlier this season.

And finally, shout out to the Diamond Dawgs for earning their first series sweep of the season against Samford, including a 22-0 final on Sunday.

Of course, there was also the matter of the strange rant from UGA coach Wes Johnson on Saturday, but whatever was bothering him then, seemed to be better a day later, and most importantly, his team is off to a hot start as it heads into a season with big expectations once again.

Georgia men’s golf coach Chris Haack to retire

Longtime Georgia men’s golf coach Chris Haack will retire at the completion of the 2026 season.

The school announced the move on Friday.

“Chris Haack has guided the men’s golf program with excellence over the past 30 years,” Georgia’s athletic director Josh Brooks said in a statement released by the school. “His impact extends far beyond Athens. He is a giant on the national stage, respected by coaches, players and the entire golf community for his integrity and commitment to his student-athletes. We are forever grateful for his leadership.”

Haack will serve as a special adviser to the program for the 2026-27 season.

Haack was hired as Georgia’s men’s golf coach in 1996. During his time leading the program, Georgia won two national championships, eight SEC championships and produced a number of professional golfers. Bubba Watson has won the Masters twice, while Brian Harman won the 2023 Open Championship.

Haack was twice the national coach of the year and a five-time SEC coach of the year.

“After much reflection and a whirlwind of emotions, I’ve made the decision to retire as head coach of the University of Georgia men’s golf program. While it’s bittersweet to step away, I’m genuinely excited for the next chapter and deeply confident in the bright future ahead for this storied program. I leave behind a talented, dedicated group of players, an outstanding incoming recruiting class, and an excellent coach in Mookie DeMoss,” Haack said in a statement.

“For the last three decades, I’ve had a front-row seat to watch some of the finest golfers in UGA history develop, not just as players, but as men. I love every one of them like a son. The memories we’ve created, the relationships we’ve built and the triumphs we’ve shared will stay with me forever. I’ve also been incredibly fortunate to work alongside so many exceptional people in the athletic department and with a remarkable coaching staff.”

Georgia announced Friday afternoon that Mookie DeMoss will succeed Haack. A former UGA golfer, DeMoss was hired as the assistant men’s golf coach in January 2024.

UGA athletics weekend recap

Friday, Feb. 20

Baseball over Samford, 11-1 (seven innings)

Softball over Seton Hall, 9-1 (five innings)

Softball over Utah State, 4-1

Gymnastics fell to Florida, 197.325-197.575

Saturday, Feb. 21

Men’s tennis over LSU, 4-0

Baseball over Samford, 12-4

Softball fell to Virginia Tech, 9-3

Men’s basketball over Texas, 91-80

Softball over Utah State, 11-2

Sunday, Feb. 22

Baseball over Samford, 22-0

Softball fell to Virginia Tech, 9-3

Women’s tennis over South Carolina, 4-1



Scouting 10 Georgia players headed to 2026 NFL Combine

Kirby Smart’s Georgia football program has 10 players headed to the 2026 NFL Combine this week, including four potential first-round picks.

The Bulldogs tied a school record with 14 players invited to last year’s NFL combine, but with more NIL inducements available at the collegiate level, there has been a downward trend of underclassmen declaring themselves eligible for the draft.

The players will begin arriving for the combine in Indianapolis on Sunday with registration, exams, orientation and team interviews starting on Monday.

The kickers, defensive linemen and linebackers are in the first group that will arrive and will begin media interviews on Wednesday and measurements and on-field workouts on Thursday.

Photo of the day

Georgia football throwback

Sept. 3, 2022: Georgia beat Oregon, 49-3, in Mercedes-Benz Stadium to begin the 2022 season.

Georgia tight end Elyiss Williams eager to step up

Oscar Delp was long an important piece for the Georgia offense. As both a pass catcher and a blocker, the talented tight end did it all for the Bulldogs during his time in Athens.

Delp’s time at Georgia has come to an end, as he’ll be taking part in the NFL combine this week.

As for what he leaves behind at Georgia, he’s more than confident in what the Bulldogs have at Georgia.

“We’ve got the best tight end room in the country, and it’s as simple as that,” Delp said prior to the Sugar Bowl.”

Lawson Luckie will take on the role of senior leader that Delp had a season ago. But Luckie played a large role on Georgia’s offense a season ago. He’s shown plenty already in his time at Georgia.

The player who may benefit most from the snaps vacated is sophomore Elyiss Williams.

Williams brings plenty of physicality to the position, standing in at a towering 6-foot-7. Another year in the Georgia strength and conditioning program will be huge for the former Camden County High School standout.

Trivia answer

