Morning, y’all!

With one game delayed until Sunday because of the ground stop, the AP Poll came out Monday instead of Sunday. Georgia, as expected, has retained its No. 1 spot after a dominant showing against Missouri.

No time to celebrate, though, as it’s now South Carolina week. Although Georgia is a big favorite in this game, Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers provides quite the wild card.

Sellers has been banged up, but when healthy, he’s tricky to defend, especially with how he uses his legs:

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer is optimistic his star quarterback will be playing against Georgia.

“Feel good about him being able to play Saturday,” Beamer said, updating the injury status of Norris entering into the game week for No. 1-ranked Georgia, a game the Bulldogs are a 16.5-point favorite to win.

Sellers didn’t play in South Carolina’s 34-6 loss at Arkansas, even though Beamer had listed him as “probable” on the SEC’s availability report.

Beamer made clear that Sellers was available to play, but because he was not at full health — slowed by an ankle injury — he felt backup Cutter Woods was a better option.

“There wasn’t a point in the game where we felt like he gave us the best chance to win,” Beamer said, “because of his ability, one, to step into the throws and throw, and then, certainly, to be able to get himself out of trouble — and have the mobility that he needs to get himself out of trouble — and create when the pocket breaks down.”

A healthier version of Sellers — one that can utilize his running abilities when at full health — is what Beamer and the Gamecocks (6-4, 4-4 SEC) are hopeful of when South Carolina and Georgia (9-1, 7-1) kick off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart understands why, as he explained during his news conference in Athens on Monday.

“The arm strength, the speed, the talent, the ability to keep eyes downfield, I mean, he looks faster than everybody on the field,” Smart said Monday when speaking about Sellers. “I mean, he’s taking angles away from a couple of the best defenses in the country. I don’t know there’s a more dominant player in terms of college football at what he does, when he does it.”

Beamer explained just how critical Sellers is to his offense.

“LaNorris is a big part of our running game, and we haven’t had him for the last, whatever it would be, six quarters — and that’s (against Arkansas), and then part of the game against A&M where he just couldn’t run like he needed to at times,” Beamer said. “So, his legs are a big part of our run game.

“Running the ball is how we win football games — running the ball and stopping the run — and 98 yards (against Arkansas) isn’t getting it done.”

Sellers ranks second among SEC quarterbacks in total rushing yards behind Auburn’s Byrum Brown (644 yards to 637 yards) despite missing a game, but his 6.1 yards per carry easily leads the league’s quarterbacks.

“It’s not like they’re all designed runs,” Smart said. “I mean, there are designed runs, but there’s not a lot. There’s some of them that are just incredible plays. So, a phenomenal talent. A lot of credit to their coaching staff, because the time he’s been there, he’s gotten better each and every year.”

Read Mike Griffith’s full story here.

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers (center) scrambles out of the pocket against Texas A&M on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, in Columbia, S.C. (Artie Walker Jr./AP) (Artie Walker Jr. /Associated Press Photo Stream)

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers throws a pass against Texas A&M on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, in Columbia, S.C. (Artie Walker Jr./AP) (Artie Walker Jr. /Associated Press Photo Stream)

Trivia time

South Carolina ranks 16th in the SEC in turnover margin. Can you guess the margin?

(For context, Georgia is tied for third at +8)

No. 1 OT sounds off on why he chose Georgia football

Mark Matthews already has a strong Bulldog bark. That’s for sure.

He fired off some deep bass reps of a “Go Dawgs!” bark at the right moments in a wide-ranging exclusive interview with “DawgNation” on Friday night.

Those 5-star barks trailed for a few seconds … just like everyone’s well-hydrated friends would manage at a pregame tailgate.

Matthews plays for St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He is the nation’s No. 1 offensive tackle and the No. 3 overall prospect for 2027 on both the 247Sports Composite and the Rivals Industry Ranking.

He’s planning to make it to Athens for the Georgia Tech game. Multiple sources around Matthews, not just the 5-star offensive tackle, said he is now done. His process has really ended.

Matthews will sign with Georgia on the first day of the early signing period next month. That’s coming up fast on Dec. 2. That’s why he was barking like that.

Last Monday, he delivered the A1A news of the 2027 Georgia football recruiting cycle when he announced his flip from Texas A&M. Matthews leapfrogged fellow 5-stars Jaxon Dollar and Kemon Spell to become the highest-rated UGA recruit in this cycle.

247Sports has a feature that ranks the highest-rated recruits the Dawgs have signed in the modern era of recruiting rankings, going back about 26 years.

When he signs, Matthews will be the sixth highest-rated UGA signee of all time on that metric. That will make him the highest-rated offensive lineman in the Smart era. That’s ahead of other notables like future first-round picks Monroe Freeling, Broderick Jones, Amarius Mims and Andrew Thomas.

Read Jeff Sentell’s full story on why Matthews settled on the Bulldogs here.

St. Thomas Aquinas offensive tackle Mark Matthews lines up against Lakeland during their FHSAA Open Division playoff game on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Five-star Georgia football commit Mark Matthews plays for St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Offensive tackle Mark Matthews speaks during the Under Armour Future 50 Media Day on Friday, June 27, 2025, in Bradenton, Fla. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

(dawgnation /AJC)

If you missed Monday’s episode of “DawgNation Daily,” I thought host Brandon Adams did a great job of breaking down the mental challenges Georgia players face as the end of the regular season draws near.

You can watch the full episode on our YouTube channel.

Trivia answer

-11