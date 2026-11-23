Morning, y’all — and happy Monday!

I hope everyone had an amazing weekend. I’m sure it was made even better by Georgia’s 34-6 win against South Carolina Saturday.

The Bulldogs started slow, and actually trailed 6-3 in the second quarter. That’s a much different cadence from the team that had been outscoring opponents 129-14 in the first quarter.

It turns out, patience was the key in Georgia’s eventual blowout win: “Patience, I told our players, you don’t get paid the first of the month, you get paid at the end of the month, and we didn’t get paid until the second half because of all the pounding and all the physicality has to take its toll,” said Georgia coach Kirby Smart. “This was a good football team we were playing, very talented, on the road (in the SEC) at night, for the third time, and our guys embraced that challenge.”

And now, for the sixth season in a row, Georgia will be playing in the SEC championship game.

We will carve out plenty of time this week to talk about the upcoming rivalry game against Georgia Tech, which will polish off the regular season.

Smart, for the record, wasn’t getting into any SEC championship talk just yet, telling sideline reporter Laura Rutledge this on what playing in that game will mean: “I would say, we got Georgia Tech next week, and I’m smart enough to know what that means.”

But, for newsletter purposes, let’s talk about how Georgia has secured that berth:

Georgia becomes the first SEC team to clinch a spot in the final conference championship game.

As for who Georgia might play, that is to be decided next week. Texas, Alabama and Tennessee are the three most likely foes. Tiebreakers between the three schools will not be sorted out until next week, with conference opponents’ winning percentage being the likely differentiator.

As it stands right now, Texas has the edge when it comes to opponents’ winning percentage following Saturday’s results.

Georgia beat Alabama 20-17 earlier this season. The Bulldogs have not played Tennessee this season, as the two sides last met in 2025. Georgia won 44-41 in overtime when the two sides played in Knoxville, Tennessee. Georgia beat Texas last season and defeated the Longhorns in the 2024 SEC championship game.

Alabama has one SEC game left against Auburn. The Volunteers finish things off against Vanderbilt on the last week of the regular season. Texas faces Texas A&M on Friday. All three teams are 6-2 in conference play

This year’s SEC championship game will be the last, as conference championship games are eliminated because of the expansion of the 24-team College Football Playoff.

Georgia has won each of the last two SEC championship games, beating Texas in 2024 and Alabama last season. Georgia has six SEC championships all-time, one behind Florida for second most in league history.

Smart becomes the first coach to lead his team to the SEC championship game in six consecutive seasons.

Read Connor Riley’s full story here.

Georgia linebacker Quintavius Johnson (3) celebrates with fans as he leaves the field after Georgia defeated South Carolina 34-6 in an NCAA football game at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, in Columbia, South Carolina. (Hyosb Shin/AJC) (Hyosub Shin /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia fans cheer during the second half of an NCAA football game at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, in Columbia, South Carolina. Georgia defeated South Carolina 34-6. (Hyosb Shin/AJC) (Hyosub Shin /AJC Freelancer)

Hairy Dawg entertains Georgia fans during the second half of an NCAA football game at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, in Columbia, South Carolina. Georgia defeated South Carolina 34-6. (Hyosb Shin/AJC) (Hyosub Shin /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia offensive lineman Daniel Calhoun (70) and Malachi Toliver (51) celebrate after Georgia defeated South Carolina 34-6 in an NCAA football game at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, in Columbia, South Carolina. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) (Hyosub Shin /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia football winners and losers as Smart runs it up on Beamer

Winner: Ellis Robinson

Both of South Carolina’s first two drives got into the red zone. The Gamecocks had multiple chances to put Georgia under some real pressure early in the game.

Fortunately, the Bulldogs have Ellis Robinson in the secondary. He put an end to both drives by coming up with key pass breakups on third down.

Both passes were intended for Nyck Harbor, who had just one reception on the night.

In a matchup of former 5-star prospects, Robinson came out on top.

“We were due,” Smart said. “We’re due for some more. We work really hard on the red area, and we have not been as efficient as we’d like to be. We haven’t had many trips, but they paid off tonight.”

Robinson arrived at Georgia as the highest-ranked cornerback recruit Smart has ever signed.

He’s lived up to that billing this year. He’s got nine pass breakups on the year to go along with two interceptions.

It hasn’t always been smooth sailing for Robinson during his time at Georgia, but he’s currently playing the best ball of his career.

“He’s a guy who we trust to lock down the whole side of the field,” Georgia defensive back Khalil Barnes said of Robinson.

South Carolina wide receiver Nyck Harbor (8) is unable to make a catch under pressure from Georgia defensive back Ellis Robinson IV (1) during the first half of an NCAA football game at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, in Columbia, South Carolina. (Hyosb Shin/AJC) (Hyosub Shin /AJC Freelancer)

Loser: Beamer Ball

Special teams is supposed to be a strength for coach Shane Beamer’s South Carolina team. He worked as the special teams coordinator at Georgia and Oklahoma before getting the head coaching job for the Gamecocks.

Which has to make the special teams showing all the worse for South Carolina on Saturday.

With Georgia leading 17-6 in the third quarter, the Bulldogs busted out a surprise onside kick. South Carolina never saw it coming, despite Georgia pulling one out last year against Texas.

Kicker Peyton Woodring did such a good job on the attempt that he recovered the ball before a South Carolina player even touched him.

“Just incredible,” Smart said of Woodring. “Confidence to throw him out there. You think of the weapon he’s become. Kickoff coverage, he’s been really good. Top of the league and top three or four in touchbacks and hangs. Field goal percentage, he’s right up there with tops and then the weapon he’s become. You know he’s got two on-record for flipping possessions. Those are caused fumbles. Those are interceptions. Those are big plays.”

Woodring’s onside recovery happened just after he set a Georgia school record for the most career points. He passed Rodrigo Blankenship for the honor.

Georgia didn’t end up doing anything with the surprise onside kick, but it wasn’t the only special teams play that would haunt South Carolina. Sacovie White-Helton had a third-quarter punt return to set up a Georgia field goal.

Drew Miller also had a punt downed at the South Carolina 4-yard line.

South Carolina needed to make a few plays on special teams if it was going to upset Georgia. Instead, the Bulldogs got the upper hand on Beamer’s squad.

Read Connor’s full list of winners and losers here.

Georgia kicker Peyton Woodring (91) kicks a field goal during the first half of an NCAA football game at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, in Columbia, South Carolina. Georgia defeated South Carolina 34-6. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) (Hyosub Shin /AJC Freelancer)

Trivia time

How many passing yards did Georgia limit Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers to on Saturday?

Who should Georgia want to play in SEC title game?

Texas is the odds-on favorite to oppose Georgia in the SEC Championship Game at 4 p.m. Dec. 5 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

College football is past the “there’s a lot of football left to be played” phase as it enters the final week of the regular season with conference championships and placement in the final 12-team College Football Playoff field on the line.

The SEC race is as intriguing as any, with Texas, Alabama and Tennessee all vying to get a spot opposite the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs in the 35th and final SEC Championship Game.

Smart isn’t looking past the Bulldogs’ game with Georgia Tech at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Even if he was, Smart isn’t one to invest any energy or thought into the uncontrollable element of who his team will face in the 35th and final SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Longhorns are the favorites to play UGA by virtue of the final matchups and the ramifications of them in potential tiebreaker scenarios.

Mike Griffith examines the most likely scenario of at least one of the two-loss SEC teams winning next Saturday in his full story here.

Schumann-FSU rumors intensify

Things are going well for Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann right now.

So well he might soon be running his own program.

According to a report from Pete Thamel and Andrea Adelson, Florida State “is focused” on Schumann as the school’s next head coach. The Seminoles parted ways with Mike Norvell on Nov. 1.

The report comes after Beamer was captured on video telling Schumann “I hope that FSU thing works out if that’s what you want,” following Georgia’s win against South Carolina on Saturday night.

Schumann has been connected to other jobs before, most notably with the opening at North Carolina following the 2024 season.

Schumann was first hired as Georgia’s inside linebackers coach in December of 2015. It was his first on-field coaching job after having previously worked as an analyst at Alabama. He’s been Georgia’s defensive coordinator since the 2022 season.

Through Georgia’s first 11 games of the season, the Bulldogs rank in the top 10 in sacks, rushing defense, scoring defense and yards per play allowed.

Read Connor’s full story here.

Georgia defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Glenn Schumann enters Sanford Stadium during the DawgWalk prior to the Texas game on Saturday, November 15, 2025, in Athens. Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Before we get out of here, I wanted to include a few more of our best photos from Saturday’s win:

Georgia linebacker Chris Cole (9) reacts after tackling South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers during the second half of an NCAA football game at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, in Columbia, South Carolina. Georgia defeated South Carolina 34-6. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) (Hyosub Shin /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart shouts instructions during the first half of an NCAA football game at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, in Columbia, South Carolina. Georgia defeated South Carolina 34-6. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) (Hyosub Shin /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia running back Nick Peal (30) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA football game at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, in Columbia, South Carolina. Georgia defeated South Carolina 34-6. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) (Hyosub Shin /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia running back Nate Frazier (3) runs the ball during the second half of an NCAA football game at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, in Columbia, South Carolina. Georgia defeated South Carolina 34-6. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) (Hyosub Shin /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia wide receiver Sacovie White-Helton (0) reacts after returning a punt during the second half of an NCAA football game at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, in Columbia, South Carolina. Georgia defeated South Carolina 34-6. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) (Hyosub Shin /AJC Freelancer)

Trivia answer

87 yards