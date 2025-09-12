I had a great conversation with former Georgia wide receiver Terrence Edwards on DawgNation Daily on Thursday. We went back and re-lived some of the most memorable moments for UGA against Tennessee that Terrence had been part of.

It’s those memories that make rivalry games like the one the Bulldogs are about to play special.

We can recollect our favorite wins and hope history repeats itself, and we can look back on some of the crushing losses that give us the proper context to understand why the wins are worth celebrating so much.

Of course, there’s a chance that this rivalry ends as a yearly series starting next season when the SEC expands to a nine-game conference schedule. If that ends up being true, what better way to go out than by watching the Dawgs earn a ninth-straight win against Tennessee?

That level of dominance in this conference is a rare feat, and on behalf of all of DawgNation, let me say I hope it can go on a little longer.

Enjoy the game, and check out the rest of our coverage below.

Trivia time

Which former Volunteer QB famously said Sanford Stadium was ‘Not that loud and definitely not intimidating’ before the No. 1-ranked Volunteers lost to Georgia in 2022?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

National media gives Georgia more motivation

Truly, it wouldn’t be a Kirby-Heupel, Georgia-Tennessee matchup if someone wasn’t doubting the Bulldogs.

This time, we’ve got three CBS Sports writers, one ESPN writer and a former Georgia QB-turned ESPN analyst that have all shown Tennessee some love.

In classic bulletin board fashion, we’re going to stick all five quotes below with their attribution. Enjoy.

“Gunner Stockton and the Georgia passing game will have to show me it can produce plays downfield before taking the Bulldogs here. I know the series is dominated by Georgia under Kirby Smart and his defense always seems to have an answer for what Josh Heupel brings to the table, but I’m going with the Vols here. It’s a road start for Stockton, the first of his career, and Neyland Stadium will be rocking in preparation for Tennessee’s leap into the top 10.” — CBS Sports’ Brad Crawford

“I am concerned about Gunner Stockton. He hasn’t played poorly to start the season, but he hasn’t looked incredible against inferior competition, either. Georgia does have a habit of going half-speed in their early-season cupcake games, so we’ll likely learn more about it this week when it’s on the road against Tennessee.” — CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli

“I just feel like Tennessee, when I watch those highlights, that looked more like a Georgia defense than Georgia defense thus far. Maybe I’m wrong because Kirby Smart is as good as they come but I’m going to go with Tennessee.” — CBS Sports’ Rick Neuheisel

“He has attempted only 10 passes beyond 10 yards. Georgia went into the transfer portal to get USC’s Zachariah Branch and Texas A&M’s Noah Thomas, and Colbie Young is back after sitting out most of the 2024 season because of a suspension. Those playmakers have to be more involved on offense, along with tight ends Oscar Delp and Lawson Luckie. If Georgia is going to beat Tennessee for the ninth straight time, Stockton has to be more comfortable letting the ball fly.” — ESPN’s Mark Schlabach

“As an ESPN (employee), put my Georgia hat away and just call the game for what it is, I think Tennessee is in a better position right now to go out there and have success. I think that Tennessee is more confident. I think Tennessee has a massive home-field advantage.” — ESPN’s Aaron Murray, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel

SEC Spreads

We’ve got several interesting games from a fan and a betting perspective this week. Here are the spreads for competitive(ish) SEC teams this weekend.

Oklahoma -21.5 at Temple, noon, ESPN2

Wisconsin at Alabama -21, noon, ABC

South Alabama at Auburn -24.5, 12:45 p.m., SEC Network

Georgia -3.5 at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Louisiana at Missouri -27.5, 4 p.m., ESPN-plus

UTEP at Texas -40.5, 4:15 p.m., SEC Network

Arkansas at Ole Miss -7, 7 p.m., ESPN

E. Michigan at Kentucky -24.5, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

Florida at LSU -7.5, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Texas A&M at Notre Dame -6.5, 7:30 p.m. NBC

Vanderbilt at South Carolina -4, 7:45 p.m., SEC Network

Heupel on what Tennessee needs to change this time

Do y’all think Tennessee fans feel about Kirby Smart the way that Georgia fans used to feel about Nick Saban yet?

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel has never enjoyed talking about his 0-4 record against Georgia. But he did diagnose some of Tennessee’s issues from previous seasons.

“We’ve had some communication problems on the road against them,” Heupel said. “And ultimately, you’ve got to win on third downs, and you’ve got to maximize your possessions when you get on the other side of the 50.”

All of those problems stem from one key area that Heupel teams are constructed on.

“It starts at the line of scrimmage,” Heupel said. “Defensive line, they’re big, they’re athletic and they’ve done a great job against the run, which is typical.

“Their second level (linebackers) is athletic and they do a good job in their pressures, and they certainly have good skill out on the third level in their secondary.”

Photo of the Day

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart greets Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel after their game at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, November 18, 2023, in Knoxville, Tn. Georgia won 38-10. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Quote of the Day

Kirby Smart on how Georgia beats Tennessee again:

“The overall mental mindset and makeup of our offseason program is to play with toughness and composure and try to win more moments than the opponent, and there’s going to be a lot of moments in this game. If we can win more moments, then we increase our chances. If we worry about past loss moments or future moments, we can’t focus on the current.”

UGA Success Story: Kyron Jones

Very few former Georgia players can say they started for Kirby Smart’s secondary.

Even fewer can they did so after playing running back in high school.

But that’s the story of Kyron Jones, who was recruited by Georgia as a defensive back and stuck around at Georgia longer than most did, waiting for his opportunity.

“It all just goes back to I love football,” Jones said. “If there’s a way I can play, whether it’s something dealing with an injury and they’re going to let me play, I’m one advocate of playing because I just love the game and I want to play as much as possible.”

To read more on Jones’ story and why he persevered at Georgia, read the DawgNation story below.

Trivia answer

Erik Ainge