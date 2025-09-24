The SEC revealed the future schedules for Georgia and the league’s other teams on Tuesday night, and everyone is scrambling to determine what it all means.

The most notable developments for UGA are probably that it will play at Alabama once again in 2026 and it will make its first trip to Texas A&M in 2027.

Bulldogs fans have a right to complain about a third road game in Tuscaloosa since 2020, but all in all, I don’t think Georgia was dealt a bad hand. Furthermore, I think the addition of the ninth conference game gives the SEC a chance to continue to build off what it has offered since Texas and Oklahoma officially joined the league in 2024: an unprecedentedly strong collection of top-flight games.

We have a tendency to complain about changes to college athletics that we don’t like, and we have a right to do so. Yet it’s probably appropriate to also acknowledge when things improve. And to my eyes, the SEC has never been more entertaining than it is right now, and that seems likely to remain true for years to come.

Check out the rest of our coverage below.

Trivia time

When is the last time Georgia beat a ranked Alabama team in Sanford Stadium?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Georgia football future SEC opponents, schedule announced

The SEC has announced the future Georgia football conference opponents for the 2026 through 2029 seasons.

Georgia will face Florida, South Carolina and Auburn every season. The SEC announced on Friday that the annual opponents will be revisited every four seasons.

Here is the full list of Georgia football’s SEC opponents:

2026: Florida (Atlanta), at South Carolina, Auburn, at Alabama, at Ole Miss, at Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Vanderbilt

Florida (Atlanta), at South Carolina, Auburn, at Alabama, at Ole Miss, at Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Vanderbilt 2027: Florida (Tampa), South Carolina, at Auburn, at Kentucky, at Texas, at Texas A&M, LSU, Mississippi State, Tennessee

Florida (Tampa), South Carolina, at Auburn, at Kentucky, at Texas, at Texas A&M, LSU, Mississippi State, Tennessee 2028: Florida (Jacksonville), at South Carolina, Auburn, Alabama, Ole Miss, Arkansas, at Oklahoma, at Missouri, at Vanderbilt

Florida (Jacksonville), at South Carolina, Auburn, Alabama, Ole Miss, Arkansas, at Oklahoma, at Missouri, at Vanderbilt 2029: Florida (Jacksonville), South Carolina, at Auburn, Kentucky, Texas, Texas A&M, at LSU, at Mississippi State, at Tennessee

Checking in on Bulldogs in the NFL

Week 3 of the NFL concluded Monday night, and several former Bulldogs made memorable plays.

Eagles defensive lineman Jordan Davis blocked two field goals, while Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell forced a key fumble in each of their team’s victories.

Here are some of the top performers in Week 3:

Jordan Davis, Eagles DT: Davis recorded five tackles, one sack, one tackle for a loss and two blocked field goals. Fellow Bulldog Jalen Carter helped him block one of them. Matthew Stafford, Rams QB: Stafford finished 19 of 33 for 196 yards passing and two touchdowns. His second score pushed him to ninth on the NFL’s all-time passing touchdown list with 382. Tykee Smith, Buccaneers safety: Smith made seven tackles with one pass deflection in the Buccaneers’ 29-27 victory. Tyson Campbell, Jaguars CB: Campbell tallied seven tackles and one pass deflected. He also helped force a fumble. Ladd McConkey, Chargers WR: McConkey caught four of his seven targets for 41 yards receiving in the Chargers’ 23-20 victory over the Broncos. John FitzPatrick, Packers TE: FitzPatrick caught the first touchdown pass of his career. He already has a career-high in receptions (three), targets (three) and yards receiving (14). Chaz Chambliss, Vikings OLB: Chambliss recorded four tackles and the first sack of his career in the Vikings’ 48-10 win over the Bengals. Derion Kendrick, Seahawks CB: Kendrick recorded his second interception in as many games with four tackles and three passes defended. He is tied for first in the NFL with two interceptions, a career-best for the former Bulldog.

Mark Richt discusses Georgia-Alabama game

Mark Richt knows how violent the football action will be when Georgia and Alabama clash Saturday night at Sanford Stadium

“It’s two monsters in the Southeast,” Richt told DawgNation during his appearance on the ‘On the Beat’ podcast.

“Georgia-Alabama, it doesn’t get any bigger than that.”

College Football Playoff implications and SEC supremacy will be on the line at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday when the teams meet at Sanford Stadium, UGA bringing a school-record 33-game home win streak into the matchup.

To Richt’s point on relevancy, the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide have combined to win 10 of the past 11 SEC championships, including the last five.

Richt went 3-3 against Alabama during his tenure as Georgia’s head coach, winning his first three matchups with the Crimson Tide before Nick Saban and his then-defensive coordinator — Kirby Smart — settled in to win the last three meetings.

Richt said there was one trait that carried over from each of the Georgia-Alabama games he coached in.

“When you play those guys, it’s so meaningful, just from a manhood type of point of view,” Richt said. “You know it’s a man’s game, it’s going to be physical, you can imagine, so those players know they have to bring their A game.

“It’s going to be a physical fight, so over the years we’ve had some wins and some losses, but it’s always a privilege to be in that type of game.”

Photo of the day

January 10, 2022 Indianapolis, IN - Georgia's defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) celebrates after Georgia beat Alabama to win 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday, January 10, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) (HYOSUB SHIN / AJC /AJC Freelancer)

Quote of the day

Tight end Oscar Delp on Georgia’s home winning streak:

“We don’t focus on it too much, but everyone knows you don’t lose a home game at Georgia. That’s a standard, and I want to uphold that.”

Georgia football injury report

With two practices in the book, Georgia coach Kirby Smart has a better idea of where things stand with the Bulldogs on the injury front.

The most pressing concern comes on the offensive line, with Juan Gaston and Earnest Greene both battling injury.

Gaston is dealing with ankle injuries, while Greene has battled back issues. Both played against Tennessee, with Greene starting. Neither was able to finish the game, which Georgia won in overtime.

Use the link below to read the latest.

Trivia answer

1976 — No. 6 Georgia beat the 10th-ranked Crimson Tide, 21-0.