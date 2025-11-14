This weekend has the potential to be a great one for Georgia athletics.

The soccer team will host Ohio State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Friday at 3 p.m., and Georgia basketball will face Georgia Tech in Stegeman Coliseum six hours later.

Finally, the fifth-ranked Georgia football team will welcome No. 10 Texas to Sanford Stadium on Saturday night, capping off what could be an impressive weekend for the Bulldogs.

All reports indicate Athens was already buzzing on Thursday night, and that environment should only grow before Georgia’s 7:30 p.m. kickoff against the Longhorns.

SEC Nation will be making its second trip to campus and watching the Bulldogs play for the third time this season. Georgia also decided to employ its light-up wristbands again, setting up an incredible atmosphere under the Sanford Stadium lights.

Trivia time

What season did a former Texas quarterback proclaim “Texas is back” after beating Georgia?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

David Pollack explains why Texas has a ’shut people up opportunity’ against Georgia

There is one game this weekend between top 10 teams in the most recent College Football Playoff, as No. 5 Georgia takes on No. 10 Texas.

Despite entering the season as the No. 1-ranked team in the country, the Texas Longhorns enter the game as an underdog. Texas has dropped two games this season, both on the road.

Yet Texas has a real opportunity to make a statement this weekend, according to David Pollack.

“I love when people have opportunities to shut people up,” Pollack said on a recent episode of his See Ball, Get Ball podcast. “And this is a shut people up opportunity for Arch Manning, for Texas, for Sark. It’s a great opportunity to say all y’all did was bury us, y’all said we suck. Eat that. We just beat a great team.”

Texas did beat No. 14 Vanderbilt in its most recent game and the Longhorns were off last week.

But Pollack does not think Texas will simply walk into Athens and come out with a win. David Pollack explains why Texas has a ’shut people up opportunity’ against Georgia

Week 12 SEC schedule

South Carolina at No. 3 Texas A&M (-19.5), noon on ESPN

Arkansas at LSU (-4.5), 12:45 p.m. on SEC Network

Tennessee Tech at Kentucky, 1:30 p.m. on SEC Network+

Oklahoma at Alabama (-5.5), 3:30 p.m. on ABC

New Mexico State at Tennessee (-39.5), 4:15 p.m. on SEC Network

Florida at Ole Miss (-13.5), 7 p.m. on ESPN

Texas at Georgia (-6.5), 7:30 p.m. on ABC

Mississippi State at Missouri (-6.5), 7:45 p.m. on SEC Network

Widespread Panic singer to perform national anthem

John Bell, the lead singer and a guitarist for the band Widespread Panic, will be performing the U.S. national anthem before Georgia’s 7:30 p.m. game with Texas on Saturday night at Sanford Stadium.

Widespread Panic was formed in Athens, Ga., in 1986, five years after Bell met former member Michael Houser in 1981 in their dorm at UGA, and played at fraternities and bars before signing a contract with Landslide Records in 1987.

The band rose to fame in the following years, with interest in Athens climaxing when they held a “CD release party” concert in the Classic City in 1998.

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart, a player with the Bulldogs at that time, referenced the night of the concert, when some 80,000 to 100,000 crammed into Athens, comparing it to the celebration after UGA beat Alabama, 33-18, in the 2022 CFP Championship game.

“First thing I thought of was Widespread Panic in 1994 or whatever it was,” Smart said after seeing videos of the celebration of the Bulldogs first national championship in 40 years. “I was, like there’s people on signs. There’s people on poles. You can’t see the street. I didn’t even know where it was. But was pretty blown away. Hopefully everybody was safe.”

Photo of the day

Winning the SEC Championship this season just means more to the Dawgs and their fans after the team's playoff loss.

Quote of the day

Kirby Smart on the contract dispute between YouTube TV and Disney:

“I got way too many things occupying my worries over that. I worry more about it when I get home, and I can’t watch it, so I have to find ways around it.”

Blake Stewart: Why Clemson decommit will visit UGA for the Texas game

Blake Stewart is visiting Georgia on Saturday. The Woodward Academy senior will be making his first UGA gameday trip this fall.

A visit like this one, we must admit, feels very much like old times.

There are just 20 days until the early signing day. Stewart is now going through a second recruitment after he decommitted from Clemson on October 27.

“It’s been pretty crazy,” Stewart said. “Everybody texting and stuff. Phone is blowing up. But I prayed for this. I’ve got to take full advantage of it.”

Miami is a team to watch. The Dawgs are a contender. Vanderbilt received an official visit in June and a recent unofficial visit. Georgia Tech has ramped up its interest. Syracuse just got into the mix. Michigan remains a contender.

Trivia answer

2018