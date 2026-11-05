Morning, y’all!

We’ve got a handful of things to cover today, from the latest injury report to one area the Bulldogs need to shore up.

But first, you probably already know that Georgia has been selective about which players it takes in the transfer portal.

Before a gigantic game against Ole Miss, let’s check in on how one transfer portal pickup in particular has given the Bulldogs a boost this season:

Georgia will see a familiar face this weekend when it faces the Ole Miss Rebels.

On the opposing sideline will be former Georgia safety Joenel Aguero. After spending the previous three seasons in Athens, he transferred to Ole Miss this offseason.

“Joenel’s a hitter,” running back Nate Frazier said of his former teammate. “One year, Joenel, I remember my freshman year, he hit me hard. So I know he’s a hitter and he’s very physical. He’s a downhill safety to come fill the run. So I’m very excited to play him and see my brother again.”

Aguero emerged as a starter for Georgia last season, totaling 39 tackles and an interception in 12 games. He battled injury at times, causing him to lose playing time toward the end of the season.

He did not play in Georgia’s final two games, with Rasean Dinkins starting in his place against Alabama and Ole Miss.

Dinkins is now a starter for the Georgia defensive backfield, though at safety rather than the star position that was previously manned by Aguero.

With the hole at the star position, Georgia itself used the transfer portal to upgrade its roster.

While Georgia’s small transfer haul hasn’t yielded massive gains this season, it’s clear that defensive back Khalil Barnes has been the team’s best addition.

“Him just being an older guy on the field. Knowing that this is his first year here, but just coming in with confidence, knowing that he’s one of the older guys on the defense,” outside linebacker Quintavius Johnson said of the Clemson transfer.

Barnes was always a priority for the Georgia coaching staff, as he was the first of Georgia’s nine-man transfer class to commit to the Bulldogs.

Three days after Georgia landed Barnes, Aguero announced his with time the program had come to an end. That timing isn’t a coincidence.

On the season, Aguero has more tackles than Barnes, holding a 27-19 edge. But current Georgia Bulldog Barnes has more tackles for loss and pass breakups than Aguero does to this point. Aguero was also ejected from Ole Miss’ 52-28 loss to Florida with a targeting penalty.

Against that same Florida team, albeit in a different venue, Georgia and Barnes came out with a 27-8 victory.

For as much as players use the transfer portal to improve their situation either financially or in terms of playing time, Georgia going from Aguero to Barnes is an example of a team doing the same.

Saturday won’t be the first time Georgia faces a former player. The situation most similar to that of Aguero is Anthony Evans. After the Bulldogs add Zachariah Branch from the transfer portal prior to the 2025 season, Evans decided to seek out a new school. He eventually landed at Mississippi State, where he’s become a far more productive player than he ever was at Georgia.

The Bulldogs faced Evans last season in Starkville, Mississippi. He had just 27 yards on four receptions against his former team, which was his least productive game of the season to that point.

Other examples of Georgia seeing former players who have left the program include Georgia facing linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson as a member of the 2024 Kentucky team and Cade Mays when he transferred to Tennessee for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Much has been made about Georgia not taking many transfers, as the Bulldogs brought in the fewest in the SEC. Of those nine additions, Barnes and USC transfer Braylon Conley have been the only clear hits this season. Injuries have hampered the potential impact of linebacker Amaris Williams, running back Dante Dowdell and wide receiver Isiah Canion.

But Georgia also had the fewest number of players transfer off its roster last year, as just 12 players exited. Aguero was the biggest contributor of those 12.

“I like the player that stays two, three, four years,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said after the Florida game. “Then if he’s not playing in the third year, I get it. He wants to go play, he needs to go play, but he’s been invested. I want him to get his degree, I want him to stick around and do that. I can’t say that we’re going to do that all the time.”

Read Connor Riley’s full story here.

Florida wide receiver Dallas Wilson (6) is not able to catch under pressure from Georgia safety Khalil Barnes (7) during the second half of the Invesco QQQ Atlanta Gridiron Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Atlanta. Barnes was called for pass interference on the play. Georgia defeated Florida 27-8. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) (Hyosub Shin /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates with Georgia safety Khalil Barnes (7) after their 27-8 win against Florida in their SEC football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia safety Khalil Barnes (7) reacts during the first half of the Invesco QQQ Atlanta Gridiron Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) (Hyosub Shin /AJC Freelancer)

Trivia time

Georgia’s offense is scoring 41.0 points per game. Where does that rank in the SEC?

(DawgNation) (dawgnation /AJC)

For anyone making the trip to Oxford, we hope you’ll join us for our next DawgNation Invasion!

Come hang out with us at The Lyric Oxford ahead of Saturday’s game. I know all the DawgNation staff loved seeing everyone at the Invasion last weekend in Atlanta and is looking forward to this one, too.

Get your tickets in advance here!

ESPN analyst points out a growing ‘flaw’ for Georgia

The Georgia Bulldogs came in at No. 2 in the first College Football Playoff rankings.

They’ve largely handled their business thus far, with wins over No. 5 Alabama and No. 24 Florida.

But it hasn’t been a flawless season thus far, as evidenced by Georgia’s loss to a 4-4 Auburn team. The Bulldogs were undone late in that game by a Gunner Stockton fumble.

The Bulldogs rebounded against Florida this past weekend, winning 27-8. But the fumbling issues persisted.

So much so that ESPN’s Bill Connelly singled it out as Georgia’s biggest flaw to this point.

“They’ve fumbled an incredible 14 times,” Connelly said. “That’s tied for 126th in the nation. They’ve suffered eight fumbles in the past three games alone. They’ve muffed four punts, but eight other players have fumbled at least once. It’s the strangest of epidemics.”

The Bulldogs have been fortunate to only lose two of those fumbles in the previous three games. Talyn Taylor fumbled against Florida when the Bulldogs were in the red zone with a chance to make it a four-score lead in the fourth quarter.

The Gators lone points came after Georgia’s only turnover against Florida. Jon Sumrall’s team conversely turned it over four times.

“Think we can play obviously a lot better offensively,” Smart said. “But we did what we had to do, and we avoided turnovers for the most part and we got turnovers. The Dawgs didn’t beat the Dawgs today. The Gators helped us with some of the turnovers they had.”

Three of those fumbles have come by way of punt returner Sacovie White-Helton. He’s muffed a punt in each of Georgia’s last three games.

The Bulldogs have recovered all three of those fumbles. But the recent performance from White-Helton has led to a fiery defense from Smart.

Read Connor’s full story here.

Georgia wide receiver Sacovie White-Helton (0) scores on a 70-yard reception during the second quarter against Western Kentucky in their NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia wide receiver Talyn Taylor (1) makes a move after a reception against an Auburn defender in the second half of their SEC football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, in Athens, Ga. Auburn won 27-24. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) fumbles the ball on a carry during the fourth quarter against Auburn in their SEC football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, in Athens, Ga. Auburn would recover the fumble for a turnover. Georgia lost to Auburn 27-24. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Three new Bulldogs appear on injury report, 4 players upgraded

The SEC has released the first availability report for Georgia’s upcoming game against No. 10 Ole Miss.

Cornerback Ellis Robinson was not listed on the availability report after leaving Georgia’s win over Florida with a knee injury. That means that as of now he is good to go for Saturday’s game.

Robinson did not play in the second half of the win. Cornerback Braylon Conley replaced Robinson, coming up with an interception in relief.

On the season, Robinson has two interceptions to go along with five pass breakups and 15 tackles.

There were three new additions to the injury report in tight end Elyiss Williams, linebacker AJ Kruah and defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye. Williams was rolled up on in Georgia’s win vs. the Gators. Williams has seven receptions for 88 yards and two touchdowns this year.

Wide receiver Isiah Canion was upgraded to probable. He did dress out for the Bulldogs against Florida despite dealing with a knee injury since he exited Georgia’s Sept. 19 game against Arkansas. Canion did not play in the game and had a noticeable brace on his right knee.

Read Connor’s full injury report here.

Trivia answer

First