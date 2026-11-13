Morning, y’all — and happy Feature Friday!

Today I’m going to do things slightly out of order. I normally save my Feature Friday answer for the bottom of the newsletter, but this time I’m going to lead with it.

Remember how Georgia tight end Jaden Reddell made headlines in the season-opening 63-3 win against Tennessee State? As he muscled his way through multiple defenders, the college football world couldn’t help but draw comparisons to Georgia’s legendary tight end Brock Bowers.

That has stuck in my mind all season, especially with Reddell displaying his athleticism in the win vs. Ole Miss. He fought for extra yards after contact on a 23-yard reception in the first quarter, helping set up Ethan Barbour’s touchdown and a 21-0 Georgia lead.

So this has been a Feature Friday prompt I’ve been saving up: Which current Bulldog reminds you of a past Georgia standout?

Player comparisons can be tricky, and of course, it’s not to say these current players are carbon copies of former Georgia greats. But we had a fun time thinking up how this talented crop of Bulldogs displays some skills that can make you reminisce.

Here are the answers from the rest of the DN team, and as always, we’ve got trivia and some football news at the bottom of the newsletter:

Connor Riley: “KJ Bolden and Malaki Starks. The two have always been linked being in-state 5-star safeties that played immediately as freshmen before blossoming into All-American level players. Starks won a national championship as a freshman. Bolden is hoping to do so as a junior. One other difference between the two is that Starks had to play out of position a lot during his final year in Athens. Bolden has been able to dominate from his usual safety spot when healthy this year.”

Georgia defensive back KJ Bolden (back) tackles Ole Miss tight end Michael Smith during their game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, in Oxford, Miss. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia defenders Javon Bullard (from left), Malaki Starks and Zion Logue celebrate a turnover during their College Football Playoff national championship game against TCU at SoFi Stadium on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Kaylee Mansell: “I am trying to go outside the box here so give me Craig Dandridge with shades of Ladd McConkey, a young receiver with the potential to become a dynamic weapon who can make plays at multiple levels of the field.”

Georgia wide receiver Craig Dandridge celebrates after scoring a 4-yard rushing touchdown against Ole Miss at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, in Oxford, Miss. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (left) makes a move past Mississippi safety Trey Washington at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Athens. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Mike Griffith: “Gunner Stockton is a more disciplined, albeit less quick, version of Stetson Bennett IV. Bowers is arguably the greatest tight end in college football history, but Reddell shows a similar ability to turn the corner on jet sweeps and gallop away from defenders after the catch. Bolden has Starks-type athleticism and instincts for the ball at safety.”

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton runs against Ole Miss at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, in Oxford, Miss. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett attends the 2022 national championship celebration at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com /AJC Freelancer)

Cody Chaffins: “Being down on the sidelines every week, there are times that I look at Nate Frazier and am reminded of Knowshon Moreno. On the field, while they both average about 5.5 per carry, they are different players. Moreno was a great pass catcher and carried the load averaging nine more carries per game than Nate. But what reminds me of Moreno when I watch Frazier is more his attitude.

“Moreno was known to pop up after getting tackled and sprint back to the huddle. You can see that energy from Frazier. We also see players who wear their hearts on their sleeves. I have seen both be moved to tears pregame and both really revel in a big win. The love of football, big smile and energy they both bring to the game connects these two backs who both chose UGA from a long way away. Moreno from New Jersey and Frazier from California.”

Georgia running back Nate Frazier celebrates after running for 46 yards against Ole Miss at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, in Oxford, Miss. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia running back Knowshon Moreno dives for a touchdown as Florida defensive end Jermaine Cunningham (right) watches on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2007, at Jacksonville Municipal Stadium. (Jason Getz/AJC) (JASON GETZ /AJC)

Trivia time

Entering its game against Georgia, Ole Miss was ranked fourth in FBS in fewest sacks allowed. How many did the Rebels give up against the Bulldogs?

Jeff Sentell: “The Georgia player parallel for me is Dwight Phillips Jr. and former tailback Torin Kirtsey. Georgia coach Kirby Smart even name-dropped that Kirtsey comparison earlier this year. There’s real alignment there, besides the No. 20 jersey they share. Kirtsey was a workhorse as a freshman on a heavily injury-depleted team, carrying 38 times for 195 yards in a 19-17 win against Clemson.

“That mirrors what Phillips has done this year, filling in for both Frazier and Chauncey Bowens. Kirtsey, also undersized but cat-quick, was listed at 190 pounds but weighed far less for that Clemson game. At the time, Herschel Walker was the only Bulldog to have that many carries in a game. While both relied on great agility and quickness, Phillips has him beat with his elite speed. He had a PR in the 100 of 10.24 seconds in high school.”

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (right) hands the ball off to running back Dwight Phillips Jr. during their game against Ole Miss at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, in Oxford, Miss. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

(DawgNation /Dawgnation)

In case you missed it, check out Connor and Kaylee’s latest episode of “DawgNation at Large,” where they take a look at this year’s Georgia defense compared to the Bulldogs’ defense in its national championship campaigns.

You can watch the full episode on our YouTube channel.

ESPN makes interesting choice for Georgia’s biggest strength

The Georgia Bulldogs do a lot of things well this year. It’s part of the reason they’re the No. 1 team in both the AP Poll and the College Football Playoff ranking.

While the defense has been phenomenal, it’s actually the team’s rushing attack that is viewed as the team’s biggest strength.

That’s at least according to ESPN, with analyst Mark Schlabach explaining why.

“Behind a big and veteran offensive line, Georgia has flexed its ability to run the football in its past two victories against Florida and Ole Miss,” Schlabach wrote. “The Bulldogs ran for 217 yards on 42 attempts in a 27-8 win over the Gators. Then they had 295 yards on 48 carries in last week’s 42-7 rout of the Rebels on the road. Georgia coach Kirby Smart wants to wear down opposing defenses; he calls it an ‘anaconda effect’ that squeezes the life out of them.”

Read Connor’s full story here.

Trivia answer

Five