Georgia found out on Tuesday that it was losing outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe to a job with the Dallas Cowboys.

When young, upwardly-mobile coaches like Uzo-Diribe are hired at a place like UGA it’s understood that it likely won’t likely be a long term relationship. Ambition is more important than loyalty.

They always have their eye on their next possible gig, and their current employer gets to borrow their energy for the brief period that they’re on the job.

Case in point, Uzo-Diribe’s short tenure at Georgia seems to have the program well-positioned for future success.

Roster retention was the buzziest phrase during the open period for the transfer portal, and one of the key spots in which UGA held onto its talent was at edge rusher -- where several former elite recruits are waiting in the wings.

Uzo-Diribe deserves some credit for helping bring them into the program, and now we’ll see who he’ll pass the baton to as a replacement and how that new hire will help the outside linebackers take the next step with their development.

Uzo-Diribe may not have had a long career with the Bulldogs, but it was seemingly fruitful, and the talent he leaves behind should create quite a frenzy for other young coaches vying to be the next man up in his spot.

Kirby Smart will have another coach to replace on staff as Uzo-Diribe is set to be hired by the Dallas Cowboys. Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports was the first to report the news.

Uzo-Diribe has spent the past four seasons serving as Georgia’s outside linebackers coach. He was hired to replace Dan Lanning after he left to become the head coach at Oregon following the 2021 season.

Uzo-Diribe helped develop the likes of Nolan Smith, Robert Beal, Chaz Chambliss and Quintavius Johnson in his time at Georgia. He landed a number of key recruits, including 5-star prospects such as Damon Wilson and Isaiah Gibson.

Prior to coming to Georgia, Uzo-Diribe coached at SMU and TCU, giving him ties to the Dallas area. He played collegiately at Colorado. Uzo-Diribe is 33 years old.

Georgia returns starters Gabe Harris and Johnson at the position. The Bulldogs also have Chase Linton, Gibson and Darren Ikinnagbon waiting in the wings.

Georgia replaced Stacy Searels as the team’s offensive line coach. Phil Rauscher will take over for Searels. Searels also spent four seasons at Georgia, arriving in the same offseason as Uzo-Diribe. Rauscher worked as an analyst at Georgia last season.

One name to monitor as a potential replacement would be former Georgia analyst Jarvis Jones. He previously played at Georgia and worked as an analyst with the program. Jones spent this past season as the head coach at Carver High School in Columbus, Georgia, where he led the team to a state championship.

How Bulldogs might divide up carries in 2026

Georgia has a lot of talent at the running back position in 2026.

The top two rushers from last year’s team return, as Nate Frazier and Chauncey Bowens made it clear they will be back in 2026. Georgia made two additions in the form of Dante Dowdell from the transfer portal and Jae Lamar as a member of the 2026 recruiting class.

With so much talent, Georgia will have some real choices to make in terms of how it divides up carries in 2026.

“Honestly, we can put any running back in for every single — every play he wants to,” Frazier said of running backs coach Josh Crawford. “Any play that we have in this playbook, every single running back that’s in this room can play it. So honestly, he has a mind of his own. I can’t really say that, but I know in his head I know he can put in any single player that wants to be here for that play, honestly. So I don’t really know so much about that question.”

Tennessee wide receiver Braylon Staley (14) is tackled by Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette (6) for a short gain after a reception by Staley during the fourth quarter at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, September 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. Georgia won 44-41 in overtime. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Sept. 13, 2025: Georgia beat Tennessee, 44-41, in Neyland Stadium. Running back Josh McCray scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime.

Georgia basketball at midseason crossroad: Is this an NCAA tournament team?

Georgia basketball is perilously close to entering the proverbial NCAA tournament “bubble” after three consecutive losses.

The Bulldogs remained out of the AP Top 25 for a second consecutive week after a six-week run among the ranked teams — the best showing of that kind in 22 years.

Georgia is projected as a No. 9 seed in the tournament in this week’s ESPN Bracketology projection, but it’s a tenuous position with the back half of the SEC schedule remaining.

Coach Mike White has been here before — last year, in this program, at this stage of the season.

Last year’s Bulldogs — who were the first at UGA to make the NCAA tournament in 10 years — were 15-7 through the first 22 games with a 3-6 mark in the SEC en route to finishing the regular season 20-11 overall and 8-10 in conference play.

