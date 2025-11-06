Should Georgia want to make the SEC championship game?

This question isn’t about the tradition of the game or the prestige of winning another conference title. It’s simply about the practical benefits for the Bulldogs with the ultimate goal of a national championship in mind.

There seems to be a growing consensus that Georgia would be better off letting two other teams -- such as Texas A&M and Alabama -- duke it out in Atlanta while UGA sits back, relaxes and prepares for the first round of the Playoff.

That’s a sensible argument.

However, last year the selection committee treated the conference championship game losers across all the leagues pretty well. SMU made the CFP field after losing the ACC championship and Texas got to host a home Playoff game after losing to UGA in the SEC championship.

It’s conceivable that this year’s runners up could be treated at least that well if not better. Keep in mind that the first-round Playoff byes aren’t exclusive to conference champions this year. There could perhaps be multiple spots awarded to the SEC, and if that happens, it would make sense the No. 2 team in the league’s standings would benefit.

So assuming UGA continues to win, which option would you prefer? Feel free to let me know, and check out the rest of our coverage below.

Trivia time

In 2017, Georgia ran a flea-flicker against Mississippi State to score a touchdown on its first offensive play of the game. Which three players — running back, quarterback and receiver — were involved in the play?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Kirby Smart encouraged by Georgia’s freshman WRs

Things have gone very differently in Georgia’s wide receiver room this year.

It is not the problem it was for the offense in 2024, when the Bulldogs led the nation in drops. Zachariah Branch has emerged as a star. Dillon Bell and London Humphreys have come up with clutch catches. Prior to his injury, Colbie Young was the physical outside wide receiver Georgia so clearly lacked last season.

Yet the injury to Young — a leg fracture that will sideline him for a significant amount of time — illustrates how thin this group is compared to past years.

In Georgia’s first full game without Young, only four wide receivers played more than one snap. Noah Thomas stepped in for Young on the outside and played a group-high 49 snaps.

Thomas would go on to catch his first touchdown of the season in the 24-20 win.

The Bulldogs did lean heavily on their tight ends against Florida, with Oscar Delp and Lawson Luckie each playing more than 45 snaps. That will likely continue, as Georgia wants the tight ends to be involved in the game plan, even as opponents aim to take them away.

“It’s just a matter of how people play us,” Smart said. “When they’re playing zone, when they’re playing man-match, they’re a big man-match team. And it’s easy to take the tight ends away when you play man-match.”

At wide receiver, Georgia has plenty of more bodies. The problem is that they’re all either in their first or second year of college football.

National championship odds

Ohio State, +225 Indiana, +425 Alabama, +750 Texas A&M, +900 Oregon, +1000 Notre Dame, +1100 Georgia, +1200

Georgia’s CFP path could prove peachy

There’s an outside chance a Georgia College Football Playoff run could look “peachy,” depending on how things shake out.

Gary Stokan, CEO and President of Peach Bowl Inc., noted the Bulldogs’ seeding — should they make the 12-team CFP field — could lead to multiple in-state stops en route to the CFP title game if Georgia were to keep winning.

Stokan noted there’s a scenario for UGA to play in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta, then host and win a first-round game in Athens, win a quarterfinal game and then play in the CFP Peach Bowl semifinal in Atlanta.

This, after the Bulldogs close the regular season in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta against Georgia Tech on Friday, Nov. 28.

But first things first, Georgia needs to get into the 12-team College Football Playoff field, and there’s work to be done.

Photo of the day

September 23, 2017 Athens: Georgia tailback Sony Michel runs for yardage against Mississippi State during the second half in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, September 23, 2017, in Athens. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com /Dawgnation)

Quote of the day

Kirby Smart on former Georgia wide receiver Anthony Evans:

“Anthony’s played awesome ... He’s everything we’ve thought he was. He’s really grown, gotten better and as you grow up and get better, you improve, and he’s done that at a really high level.”

Chris Cole, Demello Jones get official updates on availability report

Linebacker Chris Cole and cornerback Demello Jones are two of Georgia’s more important defenders.

Their status will be worth following heading into Georgia’s game against Mississippi State this weekend. Both left the win over Florida, with Cole dealing with a knee injury and Jones picking up an elbow injury.

Cole was not listed on the first availability report of the week, indicating he’ll be able to play this week.

“Chris Cole, we have a chance to get back this week,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said on Monday. “We think he’s gonna be able to play and be able to go. He might be a little limited today, but he’ll be able to practice tomorrow.

Jones earned a questionable designation.

“Demello, surprisingly, is better than we originally thought,” Smart said on Monday. “He’s got some soreness in the elbow, but he may be able to play, so we’re excited that news isn’t as significant as we thought.

Smart did say that both players were making progress when Smart spoke to reporters on the SEC coaches teleconference on Wednesday.

Trivia answer

Running back Nick Chubb, quarterback Jake Fromm and receiver Terry Godwin