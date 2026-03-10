Connor Riley recently wrote about some compliments for Georgia cornerback Ellis Robinson from CBS Sports. They tabbed him as a potential “superstar.”

On DawgNation Daily, we like this sort of thing. A little hype in the early days of the offseason is a great way to make the time go by. If you read enough stories about UGA players who might become breakout performers, before you know it, the season is here again.

However, as we honor our yearly tradition of amplifying all the praise for Bulldogs players, it’s important to note that not all chatter is created equal.

For instance, the recent buzz around Robinson is more rare than you might realize.

This time a year ago there was very little of this for any Georgia player -- other than perhaps linebacker CJ Allen. Going into 2025, UGA was thought to be a deep roster, but maybe not loaded with potential first-round picks the way it was in its national championship era of 2021-22.

So far in 2026, we’re seeing more of a spotlight on individual players than has existed in recent history, including Robinson, who plays a true premium position.

The point being that while it’s still too early to know how good UGA will be in 2026, there are early indications that it might be improved from where it was a season ago.

Georgia defender tabbed as ‘budding superstar’ by CBS Sports

Georgia’s defense brings back a lot of talent for 2026. The defensive front should be one of the best in the country, while Georgia leaned heavily on the transfer portal to improve the secondary.

But it’s a returning player in Georgia’s secondary that could really help elevate the Georgia defense in 2026.

Chris Hummer of CBS Sports tabbed 13 players as budding superstars for the upcoming season. The Georgia representative was redshirt sophomore Ellis Robinson.

“Robinson emerged as a starter for Georgia last year,” Hummer wrote. “Unsurprisingly, he was awesome. Opposing passers completed only 39.5% of their passes against him and he tied the SEC lead with four interceptions. Robinson is a starter kit for an elite cornerback. He’s not overly big at 6-feet and 180 pounds. He is, however, long with sub-4.5-second speed in the 40, a 40-inch vertical, elite ball skills and an excellent feel for space.”

Those are lofty expectations for Robinson to live up too, but that’s nothing new for him.

He arrived at Georgia as a five-star recruit and the top-ranked defensive player in his recruiting class. He appeared in only four games as a true freshman, leading to a redshirt season.

But he forced his way into the lineup last season and eventually validated the hype. After a few rocky performances against Alabama and Tennessee, Robinson would go on to finish with four interceptions this past season and win the FWAA’s Defensive Freshman of the Year award.

5 questions the Georgia offense will want answered during spring practice

A week from Tuesday the Georgia Bulldogs will hold their first of 15 spring practices.

The team has already begun putting in work for next season, as they’ve woken in the early morning hours for team runs in Sanford Stadium. Taking this work to the practice field will only further help a Georgia team that should be one of the best in the country next season.

Georgia returns a lot of key pieces on the offensive side of the ball but not all of them. Even those who return, like quarterback Gunner Stockton and offensive tackle Earnest Greene, faces real questions going into next season.

Georgia football throwback

Jan. 1, 2018: Georgia defeated Oklahoma, 54-48, in double-overtime of the Rose Bowl to advance to the College Football Playoff national championship. The Bulldogs overcame a 17-point deficit to earn the victory.

Bulldog legacy OL breaks down why UGA is on his mind

Ty Johnson lives in one of the most beautiful cities in America. His high school is in the city of Mount Pleasant in South Carolina. That’s just over the bridge from Charleston and not quite at idyllic Sullivan’s Island.

When he watched the NFL Combine recently, he took great interest in watching neighbor Monroe Freeling add another $15 to $20 million to his first NFL contract, going from a low first-round projection to a much earlier pick.

“That was pretty crazy,” Johnson said. “Turning that on, I was like that was pretty unreal. He had pretty much the perfect everything. He had a good broad jump. He had a good 40. Vertical and all of that stuff.”

“It is even crazier that he literally came from 10 miles down the road. Which was wild. It is literally right here. It is pretty crazy.”

The funny thing is that Freeling’s pathway isn’t the one from The Palmetto State to Athens he is most familiar with. That would be the one who sits across from him at the dinner table.

His father, Travis, was a Georgia offensive lineman at UGA at the same time Kirby Smart was picking off passes at safety. He was mainly a center who also overlapped with offensive coordinator Mike Bobo.

Those two even lived together for a time. Smart actually offered him.

“It is a pretty deep history there,” Johnson said.

