I saw an interesting number shared by CBS Sports this week which indicated that Georgia has the second most returning starters of any team in the country for 2026. USC is tops on the list with 15 returning, and UGA is next among a group with 14.

This is significant.

Returning experience from the previous season -- whether measured by counting returning starters or tabulating returning statistical production -- is one of the most predictive metrics for success in a given year. In UGA’s case, it’s also an interesting twist from where the Bulldogs were a year ago when Coach Kirby Smart talked repeatedly about his team being among the youngest in the country.

Another interesting aspect of CBS’ analysis is that players with high expectations for Georgia this season -- such as outside linebacker Chris Cole, the team’s leading sack producer in 2025 -- technically don’t count among the list of returning starters.

The point is that UGA seems well-positioned for 2026. It’s loaded with talent as always, and arguably has more experience at key positions than it had a year ago.

And as the program begins spring practice next week, how it develops these players to take the next step with their careers will determine how successful the Bulldogs can be.

Check out the rest of our coverage below.

Trivia time

How many conseuctive wins did Georgia football start the season with in 2002?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Georgia’s march through SEC Tournament begins

For the first time in five years, Georgia basketball will watch the opening round of the SEC Tournament from the comfort of its couch.

The Bulldogs earned the No. 7 seed in the bracket, their highest seeding since 2016 and first opening-round bye since 2021. Georgia will play No. 15 Ole Miss at 7 p.m. Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Just figuring out who the heck we’re going to play,” Georgia coach Mike White said of his approach to the week. “Whoever that opponent is, we’ll lock in and do the best we can do.”

Should Georgia advance, it would face No. 2 Alabama, which the Bulldogs beat in their final home game of the regular season. Georgia last won a second-round matchup in 2018 and has not advanced past the quarterfinals in 10 years. The Bulldogs have only won the SEC Tournament twice, with their most recent title coming in 2008.

“We’ll get some rest,” White said. “It’ll give us an opportunity with a little bit more time than normal to where we can focus on ourselves to a certain extent as well.”

The Bulldogs, who finished with a program-record 22 wins during the regular season, are in good standing to earn their second consecutive bid to the NCAA Tournament, but a strong performance at the SEC Tournament could improve their seeding.

ESPN analyst Joe Lunardi had Georgia listed as a No. 8 seed in his latest bracketology predictions, slotting the Bulldogs in the Greenville, South Carolina, site along with Duke, Ohio State and Maryland, Baltimore County.

The official NCAA Tournament bracket will be revealed Sunday.

UGA athletics daily schedule

Thursday, March 12

Women’s tennis at Texas A&M: 6 p.m.

National media questions whether the Georgia defense can return to elite form

For all the talk this offseason about replacing key receivers or improvements made by Gunner Stockton, the Georgia Bulldogs have plenty of questions as it comes to the other side of the ball.

Georgia added four defensive backs via the transfer portal as it aims to fill a hole at safety. Cornerback Daylen Everette and linebacker CJ Allen must be replaced as three-year starters in the Georgia defense.

Yet the real area of concern, per a few national media members, would be the play up front.

“The elephant in the room for Georgia last year was the inability, at least early in the season, to apply consistent pressure on the opposing quarterback,” ESPN’s Greg McElroy said on The Always College Football Podcast. “And if you look at Georgia, while their havoc numbers improved greatly in the final seven, eight games of the year, they still didn’t register the sacks that we’ve come to expect from the Georgia standard.”

Georgia finished the season with just 20 sacks, the fewest of the Smart era.

Photo of the day

Pat Allen Michael Chang/Getty Images /Dawgnation)

Georgia football throwback

Dec. 20, 2016: Georgia football defeated TCU, 31-23, in the Liberty Bowl. The contest was the first bowl game of Smart’s tenure and marked the most recent time Georgia played in a non-New Year’s Six bowl.

Pass rush, secondary dominate biggest defensive questions

Georgia’s defense has heard a lot this offseason about how the unit fell off last season. The Bulldogs gave up 39 points in a season-ending defeat to Ole Miss. Georgia had no sacks in the loss, a recurring problem last season.

The Bulldogs will have key players to replace, as Allen, Everette and Christen Miller will all hear their names called in this year’s NFL draft. Allen and Everette were three-year starters, while Miller was a dominant force in the middle of Georgia’s defense last season.

Spring practice will give this group a first chance at quieting some of the noise around the Georgia program. The Bulldogs will have 15 practices to see what some of their new pieces look like. Georgia will conclude spring practice with G-Day on April 18th.

Use the link below to read five questions surrounding the defense.

Trivia answer

Eight