Morning, y’all! And happy Monday.

What an absolute whirlwind this past weekend was, from our DawgNation Invasion at The Lyric Oxford to Georgia’s total smackdown of Ole Miss.

The Bulldogs entered as 3.5-point favorites and most were expecting a close contest, with Georgia going above and beyond to prepare for old foe quarterback Trinidad Chambliss.

I’m thinking that paid off.

In a 42-7 win, Georgia smothered what was the No. 4 scoring offense in the SEC (Ole Miss entered Saturday’s game averaging 37.1 points per game). And the Bulldogs’ run game was out in full force.

Before we flip the page to Missouri, let’s relive that big win, shall we?

Let’s start off with some of our best photos from the win vs. Ole Miss (if you weren’t there, these will make you feel like you were):

Georgia wide receiver Talyn Taylor and teammates celebrate after Taylor's 58-yard touchdown reception against Ole Miss on Saturday. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia running back Nate Frazier (3) celebrates their 42-7 win against Ole Miss at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, in Oxford, Ms. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton scores a 15-yard rushing touchdown against Ole Miss safety Joenel Aguero on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia safety Khalil Barnes sacks Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia football winners and losers as standouts emerge vs. Ole Miss

Winner: Nate Frazier

Georgia showed how things were going to go on its very first offensive play.

Frazier took a handoff from Gunner Stockton and ripped off a 46-yard run.

For a player who has had an up-and-down season because of injury, it was an undeniable highlight. He finished with a season-high 107 rushing yards on 16 carries. It’s the first time this season Frazier topped 100 yards in a game.

“I just know whenever the guy has the ball, he runs his heart out,” offensive lineman Earnest Greene said of Frazier. “It’s my job to block for him and try to take as many hits off him as possible. So if we can give him an open field to the second or third level. He’ll have a lot of explosive plays.”

Georgia coach Kirby Smart said he was proud of Frazier, but more so for his role on Georgia’s fifth touchdown of the night. He helped give Stockton just enough time in pass protection for him to find Talyn Taylor for a short touchdown pass.

Frazier was anything but passive in that pass protection rep.

“He was getting confidence in the passing game, and blocking people. And people are going to pressure us because they felt like that’s the way to stop us. He ran the ball well, made pretty good decisions,” Smart said. “He had one really poor decision, but he did a good job.”

The one poor decision led to a stern talking to on the Georgia sideline. Smart declined to say what exactly Frazier did to merit the conversation.

But the Georgia coach was proud of Frazier and noted he had a strong night. He led the charge for the Bulldogs as they ran for 295 yards on Ole Miss.

For someone who wasn’t able to finish the Sugar Bowl matchup against Ole Miss last season, Frazier made sure to soak up every minute of Georgia’s massive road win.

Read Connor Riley’s full list of winners and losers here.

Nate Frazier runs through a hole created by Georgia offensive linemen Juan Gaston Jr. andZykie Helton. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

How Greene, O-Line paved way for Georgia’s big win at Ole Miss

See ball, run ball, stop the other team from running the ball, win game.

It’s an elementary concept in Smart’s world at Georgia, and it played out for all to see in Saturday’s win in Oxford.

“That makes the game what it is, right?” Smart asked. “If you can run the ball, it makes a lot of the play-action easier. “Physicality is our brand of football. It allows Gunner to take shots and do the things he does well as a quarterback.”

Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo’s offense was a model of efficiency against the Rebels, averaging 7.6 yards per play and converting on 7-of-12 third downs while keeping Chambliss off the field with a decisive 34 minutes and 41 seconds of time of possession.

“If you can’t run the ball well, and you don’t stop the run and lose the turnover battle on top of it,” Ole Miss coach Pete Golding said, “it’s not going to be close, and it wasn’t.”

Read Mike Griffith’s full story here.

Offensive lineman Earnest Greene III celebrates Georgia's 42-7 win against Ole Miss on Nov. 7, 2026. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Trivia time

How many rushing yards did Ole Miss tally in its loss to Georgia on Saturday?

(Hint: It’s well under 100)

Jeff Sentell (from left), Mike Griffith, Brandon Adams, Connor Riley, Kaylee Mansell and Cody Chaffins attend the DawgNation Invasion at The Lyric Oxford on Saturday, Nov. 7, ahead of Georgia's 42-7 win vs. Ole Miss. (Courtesy of DawgNation) (DawgNation /AJC)

I know I’ve been harping on this for a couple of weeks, but one last time, we want to thank everyone who came out to our DawgNation Invasion at The Lyric Oxford on Saturday!

I’m so sad I couldn’t be there in person, but I know the rest of the team had a blast and had so much fun visiting with our DN Invasion guests.

I hope everyone who attended had the best time, and we can’t wait for get-togethers next season.

Georgia knows Taylor is a ‘special talent.’ Ole Miss learned why.

Stockton knew he missed a deep shot to Taylor last week in Georgia’s win over Florida.

So he made sure to double up this week with Taylor.

Stockton hit the second-year wide receiver for a 58-yard touchdown on Georgia’s second drive.

Then on Stockton’s final pass of the night, he found Taylor again for a 65-yard score. It was an exclamation point on a massive win for Georgia over the No. 10 team in the country.

In between, Stockton found Taylor for another touchdown pass, though Stockton did much of the work as he dived, dipped, ducked and dodged his way through the Ole Miss defense before finally firing a pass toward Taylor in the end zone.

“It was awesome,” Stockton said. “Talyn’s a great player. Just trying to get the ball to him. He does great stuff. You know, it was neat to see him have that game.”

Stockton completed just nine of his 15 pass attempts on Saturday. Taylor was his most popular target, catching four of them.

Those four receptions for Taylor netted Georgia 140 yards, a career-high for Taylor.

“He works his tail off,” Smart said. “He was open again a couple times on some plays that we had designed. He was wide-open, but it doesn’t always work out that way. It was very similar to last week.”

Taylor had a third-down reception on Georgia’s first drive to move the chains. His next three catches all went for touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

Craig Dandridge, whom Taylor passed as the team’s leading receiver on Saturday, left the game with what Smart described as a hamstring injury.

Dandridge had Georgia’s first touchdown, scoring on a jet sweep. But he did not have a reception on the night.

It was Taylor who did much of the heavy lifting for Georgia’s passing game on Saturday.

Read Connor’s full story on Taylor here.

Wide receiver Talyn Taylor scores a 58-yard touchdown reception Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Barnes has Smart eating crow after Georgia defense blitzes Ole Miss

Smart will gladly admit he got it wrong about Khalil Barnes coming out of high school.

Georgia didn’t make enough of an effort to recruit him from nearby North Oconee High School. He ended up signing with Clemson, where he spent his first three seasons.

Georgia quickly pounced on Barnes in the transfer portal this offseason.

Saturday night’s performance showed why Georgia so badly wanted Barnes and why Smart owned his recruiting goof.

“He’s very instinctive,” Smart said. “I just think about the plays he’s made, and tackles, and the sack. He does exactly what he’s coached to do. … So I’m just glad he’s here with us now.”

Barnes did a little bit of everything for No. 2 Georgia in its win on Saturday. He had an early pass breakup. He picked up a sack of Chambliss, something the Bulldogs failed to do in two meetings against him last season.

Immediately after Barnes’ second-quarter sack, Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann sent Barnes after Chambliss again.

Instead of taking another loss, Chambliss made a bad play worse and chucked the ball into the air.

KJ Bolden easily walked under it for his second interception of the season. He was surprised such a veteran quarterback as Chambliss would make such a critical mistake after Ole Miss had finally gotten into the red zone.

But Bolden has become accustomed to seeing Barnes make winning plays.

“He’s a warrior, man,” Bolden said. “He gives you his best every day. He’s a leader. You know, he does the right thing. He’s just a guy you can look up to, for sure. Like, even me and him almost being the same (age), hey, I can kind of look up to him a little bit. Cause he just do things the right way, man.”

Barnes finished the night with three tackles to go along with his pass breakup and sack.

The Georgia defense smothered Chambliss all night. He had just 170 passing yards on 34 attempts to go along with the interception.

Read Connor’s full story on Barnes here.

Georgia safety Khalil Barnes sacks Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Trivia answer

66 rushing yards