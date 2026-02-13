Huge news in the SEC on Thursday as a court in Mississippi ruled in Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss’ favor in his legal battle with the SEC, which means Chambliss can return to the Rebels in 2026.

This is relevant for Georgia because the Bulldogs will play at Ole Miss in November. A recent article at CBS Sports listed the showdown in Oxford as UGA’s most important game of the season.

It’s easy to see why. Georgia and Ole Miss have played four times over the last three seasons. They’ve split the meetings with two wins a piece. However, the two wins for the Rebels will live in infamy with DawgNation.

Ole Miss beat UGA handily in Oxford in November of 2024 -- arguably as convincingly as anyone has in the Kirby Smart era. And there are few losses more heartbreaking than what the Bulldogs suffered at the hands of Ole Miss in last season’s Sugar Bowl.

Much has changed for the Rebels over this span. First and foremost being Lane Kiffin is no longer their coach. However, Chambliss’ likely return suggests they should still be a formidable foe, and the early hype about the game with Georgia isn’t overstated.

Check out the rest of our coverage below.

Trivia time

Which Bulldog finished his career in 2004 as the NCAA’s all-time winningest quarterback?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Prized 2027 WR gave his latest UGA visit a ‘10 out of 10’

Amare Patterson went up to Georgia for an extended visit at the end of January.

He came to that visit with not too many questions about the program. It was just a chance to get to know the program and his potential teammates a little better.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound wideout, who has a “YAC” nickname for how he piles up yards after a catch, now has even fewer questions about the Dawgs.

Nate Frazier took his group around town and showed them the campus.

“It was a great visit,” Patterson said. “A 10 out of 10.”

He said the Bulldogs were going to get an official visit and locked in those dates shortly thereafter.

UGA athletics daily schedule

Friday, Feb. 13

Softball vs. NC State: 9 a.m. (in Florida)

Softball vs UCF: 1 p.m. (in Florida)

Baseball vs. Wright State: 3 p.m.

Joshua Sam-Epelle says four teams have prioritized him

Joshua Sam-Epelle was back in Athens last Friday. When the 6-foot-9 and now 320-pounder visits the Classic City, it is always a news blip. The 4-star left tackle with the 85-inch wingspan has been a UGA priority for going on three seasons now.

He remains the No. 1 prospect on DawgNation’s “Before the Hedges” streaming program weekly “Top Targets for 2027″ list.

Sam-Epelle got to take part in the day-in-the-life program with redshirt freshman OL Dennis Uzochukwu.

“It was definitely more different,” he said. “I was getting to see an inside version of how they run things. Academically and athletically. I got to see them lift at the end and I got to go to a couple of classes with the players.”

He got to sit in on a Literature and a History of Italian culture class.

“They made it very clear for me to see how they ran things,” Sam-Epelle said. “To see my everyday life from class and the nutrition part of it.”

The Bulldogs have transitioned well from Searels to first-year O-line coach Phil Rauscher. Rauscher went down to Douglas County High School to see Sam-Epelle on the day he was announced as the new hire. The Douglas County staff indicated that Sam-Epelle very well could have been Rauscher’s first visit.

“They’ve definitely been pushing harder since the year started,” Sam-Epelle said of the Dawgs. “They’ve always made me feel like a priority. This (new) hire didn’t drop them off or bring them up any further. I feel like they’re still at the same level.”

Photo of the day

Georgia baseball coach Wes Johnson has the pulse of his red-hot team, a unit he built with three key returning starters and 28 newcomers that included 18 transfers and 10 freshmen, as the Bulldogs have earned a No. 7 national seed and prepare to host North Carolina State in a best-of-three NCAA Tournament Super Regional that starts at noon on Saturday at Foley Field in Athens. (@Georgia /Dawgnation)

Georgia baseball throwback

In honor of the Georgia baseball season starting Friday, here’s a throwback to one of the most exciting games of the coach Wes Johnson era.

June 2, 2024: Georgia baseball defeated Georgia Tech, 8-6, in the final game of the NCAA Athens Regional. The game included home runs from Tre Phelps and Kolby Branch in the eighth and ninth frames to send the game into extra innings.

Georgia football signees who can play immediately

In this day and age of college football, Smart knows you have to get your first-year players ready to play.

The Bulldogs were able to do that this past season, with Elijah Griffin, Dontrell Glover and Rasean Dinkins all emerging as major contributors.

“We lean toward the high school development,” Smart said during the same interview with Dantzler. “If you’re going to do that and you’re going to bring 25, 24 midyear freshmen in here, you better get them ready fast. And they better be ready to play because they’re not your threes anymore. They’re your twos. And in some places, Dontrell Glover, Juan Gaston, Elijah Griffin — they’re your ones.”

While Georgia likely won’t be as young as it was this past season, it’s still going to need some of the players it signed in the 2026 recruiting class to make an immediate impact.

Trivia answer

David Greene