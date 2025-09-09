Everywhere you turn it seems that Saturday’s game vs. Tennessee is being turned into a referendum on Gunner Stockton.

This is, to a degree, understandable. Quarterback is the most important position in team sports, and therefore, is always going to be a lightning rod for conversation. Furthermore, Stockton had his share of struggles in Georgia’s uninspired performance against Austin Peay on Saturday.

And yet, as UGA prepares for its first true test on Saturday, it’s important to revisit what the offseason conversation about the program has been.

Kirby Smart told us repeatedly during spring practice and all through fall camp that he wanted his team to run the ball better this season and be better at stopping the run. It should be assumed when Smart was announcing his ambition, he had games such as this Saturday in mind.

That means, no matter how much fans and various media types obsess over Stockton, Georgia’s actual path to victory involves a lot more than just one guy.

Check out the rest of our coverage below.

Trivia time

Who was the last coach to beat Kirby Smart?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

UGA WR points out possible issue for Gunner Stockton

Gunner Stockton is headed into the biggest game of the season so far, and he might want to be perfect.

Which could be his biggest flaw.

Georgia receiver Colbie Young pointed out Stockton’s desire for perfection, and how it pushes the team to be better.

“He just wants to be perfect,” Young said. “And we always tell him, like, ‘Nobody’s perfect in this world, Gunner, you’ll be alright.’ And he’s like, ‘No, I gotta get it. I gotta do this again.’

“So just in his confidence and his wanting to be great, just instills in us to be like, we’ve gotta be better. We’ve gotta play up to his level and just keep him as confident as possible.”

But those who watched Stockton play on Saturday know he missed multiple opportunities to hit open receivers downfield. The junior quarterback has the arm and accuracy to make deep throws, but he seemed to take a conservative approach with his decision making.

That will work against Austin Peay, but on the road at Tennessee, Georgia’s likely going to need Gunner to take a couple risks. Perhaps Stockton will, and fear of perfection won’t be an issue.

Tennessee coach praises UGA

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel has lost to Georgia too many times to give the Bulldogs any bulletin board material.

Heupel isn’t much of a public trash talker anyways, but the head coach has plenty of compliments for his first SEC opponent of the season on Monday.

“Obviously we know the test that we have in front of us facing a really good Georgia football team,” Heupel said.

“I’m excited to go compete, this is a conference opener, great opponent and it’s going to be a great atmosphere.”

Heupel went on, praising Stockton, the team’s physicality and more.

“You look at (Stockton) this year, he’s taken great care of the football, he’s been accurate with it,” Heupel said. “He’s got the ability to be extremely mobile and extending, creating plays on his own. You got to do a great job of applying pressure, but still bottling him up inside of the pocket, not letting him get outside of it.

“And if they choose, he certainly can be a part of the quarterback run game as well and try to tilt the numbers.

Georgia has won the last four trips to Neyland Stadium by a combined score of 163-41.

Film Study: What stood out in Austin Peay rewatch

DawgNation’s Connor Riley took the time to rewatch Georgia’s game against Austin Peay one more time through.

Hopefully, he skipped the lightning delay.

Connor did come away with five takeaways that are compiled below. If you want Connor’s analysis, check out the DawgNation story below, too.

Talyn Taylor starts fast, then disappears

Cleaning up the fumbles

Making sense of the right side of Georgia’s offensive line

Joseph Jonah-Ajonye makes a move on the defensive line

Georgia has some tough choices to make in its secondary

Photo of the Day

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart greets Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel after their game at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, November 18, 2023, in Knoxville, Tn. Georgia won 38-10. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Quote of the Day

Kirby Smart on aggressive offensive mentality entering Tennessee week:

“You gotta prevent turnovers, but you also have to have the ability to throw it down the field and hit some shots and be explosive. But I don’t think that would keep you from doing and thinking about turnovers.”

Injury Update: Freshmen TE set to miss significant time

Many cringed on Saturday that watched tight end Ethan Barbour’s injury occur in real time.

The freshman tight end was rolled up on during the final play of the first half against Austin Peay. He was carted off the field and now needs ankle surgery.

Barbour, who wasn’t expected to play a lot this season, will miss extended time in recovery. Full recovery is important, though, as he could be a massive part of Georgia’s offense in a couple seasons.

“Yeah, he’s got a pretty significant ankle injury,” Smart said. “He’ll have surgery to repair it. So he’ll be out for a little bit.”

Here’s where Georgia stands on injuries.

OL Juan Gaston — knee/ankle

OL Earnest Greene — back

OL Malachi Tolliver — ankle

RB Roderick Robinson — hamstring

CB Ondre Evans — knee — out

TE Ethan Barbour — leg. — out

Trivia answer

Marcus Freeman