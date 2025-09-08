Are you ready for an absolutely insane week? Because that’s what this one is about to be.

Georgia goes on the road for a tough test at Tennessee on Saturday and UGA fans are on edge to say the least.Yet, UGA’s struggles vs. Austin Peay don’t scare me as much as they do others. Primarily because we’ve been here before. And by, “we,” I mean all of us.

It seems like the doom-and-gloom proclamations after UGA sleepwalks its way through a game against what’s supposed to be an overmatched opponent are a yearly occurrence.

It’s not uncommon for critics to say these sloppy performances prove that the Dawgs have no chance to win whatever big game happens to be looming on the horizon, and countless times in the past, those naysayers have been proven wrong.

Will that happen again this Saturday? I don’t know. But I know for a fact that when Georgia is most counted out, that’s when it seems to become the most dangerous.

Check out the rest of our coverage below.

Trivia time

When was the last time Georgia lost in Neyland Stadium?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Georgia drops in AP poll

The fall was slight — some might even argue insignificant — but Georgia did lose its position in the AP poll’s newest top 25.

The Bulldogs’ lackluster outing against Austin Peay last Saturday needs not to be discussed much further, but it was enough to fall to No. 6 on Sunday.

Georgia fell two spots from No. 4 and is out of the top five for the first time this season. The Bulldogs now sit behind Ohio State, Penn State, LSU, Oregon and Miami.

But as immediately turn our focus to Georgia’s first SEC action — and what feels in many ways like its first real game — the AP poll draws interest again.

Tennessee‘s domination of East Tennessee State last Saturday was enough to earn the No. 15 spot. Indeed, Georgia has its first top-15 game this year.

SEC Week 3 opening betting lines

Georgia won‘t be in the comfort of its own home for the first time this season, but the Bulldogs are still expected to leave Rocky Top in shambles.

It just might not be the same blowout we’ve seen the last four trips to Knoxville.

UGA opened as a seven-point favorite over the Volunteers on Sunday. Georgia-Tennessee is one of several SEC matchups that oddsmakers expect to get interesting this weekend.

Here’s a look at every SEC game with an opening line this week.

• Oklahoma -29 at Temple

• Wisconsin at Alabama -19

• South Alabama at Auburn -25

• Georgia -7 at Tennessee

• Louisiana at Missouri -21

• UTEP at Texas -38

• Arkansas at Ole Miss -10

• Vanderbilt at South Carolina -7

• E. Michigan at Kentucky -23

• Florida at LSU -8

• Texas A&M at Notre Dame -6

College Gameday is headed to Georgia-Tennessee

College Gameday, the second biggest pregame event this Saturday behind the DawgNation Riverboat Cruise, will be in Knoxville this weekend.

Georgia’s matchup at Tennessee features the two-highest ranked teams of any matchup this week. The only true competitor would likely have been Notre Dame’s game against Texas A&M, but College Gameday did broadcast from South Bend, Indiana, during the first round of last year’s College Football Playoff.

The last time College Gameday was at Tennessee was on October 15, 2022, when the Volunteers upset Alabama 52-49 on a last-second field goal.

Georgia isn’t new to visiting College Gameday hosts and earning wins. The Bulldogs‘ last road game with the pregame show in town was the 30-15 win over Texas last season in Austin.

Photo of the Day

111823 Knoxville: Georgia wide receiver Arian Smith looks over Tennessee linebacker Elijah Herring after running him over for a first down completion during the second half in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Knoxville. Curtis Compton for the Atlanta Journal Constitution (Curtis Compton /AJC Freelancer)

Quote of the Day

UGA running back Chauncey Bowens on the running back room:

“It’s a tag team. I mean, the standard never drops, and that’s something that we take pride in, keeping the standard up every single time, whether it’s me, Nate, Dwight or whoever goes in. I mean, just keep the same standard, and that’s what we focus on.”

Volunteers, road SEC game present ’different demeanor’

Make no mistake about it… Tennessee’s offense is red-hot through two games.

No, the Volunteers ain’t played nobody (of SEC-caliber). They beat a Syracuse team that needed overtime to beat UConn and they beat East Tennessee State on Saturday.

But the way they beat those teams was purely dominant, especially last week’s win.

The Volunteers’ 72-points against ETSU were a modern-era (since 1937) program record. Tennessee’s 41 first downs were also a program record, an impressive stat next to 717 yards of total offense.

And the massive Neyland Stadium — which will be “checkered out,“ for whatever it’s worth — will be dangerously loud for a Georgia team that largely hasn’t played significant minutes on the road before.

“It’s a different demeanor when you go on the road in the SEC,” Kirby Smart said after UGA scored a 28-6 win over Austin Peay. “Especially when you have not been on the road.”

Trivia answer

2015