I listened to Auburn coach Hugh Freeze’s press conference this week, and a couple of things stood out to me about it.

First of all, we’ve previously made fun of Freeze for saying the wrong things about this rivalry, but this year, his approach seems different. He seems aware that the Georgia game provides an opportunity to earn the good graces of his fans in a way he hasn’t thus far in his tenure with the Tigers.

Freeze also was candid about his offense not doing enough to give Auburn a chance to win two weeks ago at Texas A&M. He came across as contrite, and once again, eager for a chance to demonstrate improvement.

For reasons beyond just Freeze’s quotes, I’m expecting Saturday’s game to be competitive. Yes, Auburn has already lost twice, but those were back-to-back road games against ranked opponents. I predict Auburn will play much better at home.

The stakes are also high for Georgia. A win on The Plains would set up the Bulldogs for another giant home game of their own against Ole Miss next week and it could show that UGA is still among the SEC’s elite.

So in other words, it should be another historic chapter written in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry, and Saturday can’t get here soon enough.

Trivia time

Which Auburn defender infamously delivered several late hits on former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Chauncey Bowens turning into primary running back

It has been a season of firsts for Georgia running back Chauncey Bowens. He scored his first touchdown against Austin Peay.

In his next home game, he had his first 100-yard rushing effort, finishing with 119 rushing yards against Alabama. He followed that up with his first career start against Kentucky.

Bowens again led Georgia in rushing, finishing with 70 rushing yards. Through 5 games, he’s got 310 yards rushing, averaging 5.54 yards per attempt.

“It was a good feeling, it’s something I dreamed of as a kid, being able to go out there first and kind of represent this program,” Bowens said. “But I mean, it was a really good feeling, and I think everything went well.”

Georgia put an emphasis on improving as a rushing team this offseason. The development of Bowens is a testament to the success Georgia has had to this point in the season.

Bowens’ patient and punishing running style brings an element to this running back room Georgia was lacking a season ago.

“I mean, I just love how Chauncey runs,” offensive lineman Drew Bobo said. “He runs hard. He wants to run people over. He wants to just physically impose himself, and he can also make people miss and he’s shifty. So I just love seeing him out there running the ball.”

Bowens was not supposed to be Georgia’s leading rusher through five games. He was viewed as a complementary piece at best when Georgia started fall camp.

Bulldogs in the NFL Week 5

Let’s take a look at how former Bulldogs performed in Week 5 of the NFL:

Rams QB Matthew Stafford : completed 30 of his 47 passes for 389 yards and three touchdowns, leads the NFL with 1,503 yards passing.

: completed 30 of his 47 passes for 389 yards and three touchdowns, leads the NFL with 1,503 yards passing. Cowboys WR George Pickens : caught two of his four targets for 57 yards with a touchdown, fourth consecutive game with a score.

: caught two of his four targets for 57 yards with a touchdown, fourth consecutive game with a score. Buccaneers DB Tykee Smith : made six tackles with two defended passes and a fumble recovery, leads the team with 39 total tackles.

: made six tackles with two defended passes and a fumble recovery, leads the team with 39 total tackles. Vikings DL Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins : recorded the first sack of his career.

: recorded the first sack of his career. Chargers WR Ladd McConkey: caught five of his seven targets for 39 yards and one touchdown.

Justin Williams showing why he’s a positive force for the Georgia defense

In terms of playing time, Justin Williams is Georgia’s fourth option at linebacker.

Yet his spot on the depth chart at this point in time has done little to influence his outlook and disposition.

“He’s probably the most positive guy over there. Every game we’re in, he’s in somebody’s ear cheering them on,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He’s on the special teams, cheering them on. He’s just a joy to be around and a joy to coach because he’s full of positive energy.”

That positivity seems to be paying off for Williams, as the sophomore has seen an uptick in his role in recent weeks.

Photo of the day

Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (3) sacks Kentucky quarterback Cutter Boley (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard) (Colin Hubbard /Associated Press)

Quote of the day

Linebacker Justin Williams on the Auburn rivalry:

“I heard it’s gonna be wild, it’s gonna be a crazy atmosphere. So I’m excited to play, it’s my first time playing, so I’m ready to get out there and show what we can do. We all are ready, we’re excited.”

No magic pills or special pregame meal needed for fast start at Auburn

Georgia came out of the home tunnel at Sanford Stadium and took charge of a football game on Saturday.

The Bulldogs scored first on Kentucky, charging to a 14-0 first-quarter lead and 21-7 halftime lead en route to the 35-14 win.

It was the first time Georgia had scored first against a Power 4 conference opponent in nearly a year to the date in Sanford Stadium (Oct. 5, 2024, in a 31-13 win over Auburn) and the first time in eight games the Bulldogs held a halftime lead over a Power 4 opponent (Oct. 19, 2024 in a 30-15 win at Texas).

So, Georgia coach Kirby Smart was asked, with a challenging road game at Auburn ahead this Saturday night, what led the Bulldogs to get off to a fast start against Kentucky?

“Do we want to start fast? Yes. What made us start fast? I can’t give you (an answer),” Smart said. “We didn’t take a pill, we didn’t inject anything, we didn’t put a different pregame meal.

“You know, we go out to execute every game. Sometimes the opponent makes that really hard. Sometimes we make it hard because we bust.”

Trivia answer

Nick Fairley