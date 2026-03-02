Georgia offensive tackle Monroe Freeling was among the most impressive performers at the NFL combine. He’s now likely to become the sixth former UGA offensive tackle to become a first-round pick since Kirby Smart became coach in 2016.

He’s also probably going to be expensive to replace.

NIL figures are notoriously unreliable, but we do have reason to believe that the bidding war for offensive tackles has become intense.

On3 reported that Jordan Seaton, an offensive tackle transfer to LSU from Colorado was paid more than $3 million. Not to mention Jackson Cantwell, a Georgia recruiting target who eventually signed with Miami, reportedly commanded similar compensation.

The good news for Georgia is that -- even though the next generation of offensive tackles will strain the budget -- the program may still have enough elite talent for now, even after Freeling’s departure.

Earnest Greene is back in 2026, and when healthy, he’s been a capable performer. Incoming freshman Ekene Ogboko was a five-star signee in the 2026 class who could earn early playing time for the Bulldogs, and Juan Gaston, who played guard last year, could slide out to tackle and become a dominant player too.

That’s a level of offensive line depth that most programs don’t have, and that’s why UGA’s competition is willing to spend so much.

Trivia time

Which former Georgia football player, who was a lineman and two-time All-American in 1959 and 1960, went on to coach Auburn?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Freeling cements first-round chances with dominant combine showing

Few prospects had more to gain entering this week than Freeling. He had been viewed as a fringe first-round prospect coming into the NFL combine.

He exits having answered just about every question about himself.

Freeling put forth one of the better offensive tackle performances in recent memory. He measured in at 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds. His arms came in at 34 3/4-inches, giving him plenty of length to keep defenders at bay.

When it came time for athletic testing, Freeling showed off his impressive flexibility and movement skills. He posted a 4.93 40-yard dash with a 1.71 10-yard split. Freeling ranked fifth overall among offensive linemen in the 40 and second in the 10-yard split.

Freeling posted a 33.5-inch vertical jump and 9-foot-7 broad jump, both ranking in the top five among offensive linemen.

The Georgia offensive tackle knew he had would have to put forth a strong showing at the NFL combine due to his lack of starting experience in college.

It’s safe to say Freeling delivered.

UGA athletics weekend recap

Men’s basketball:

Beat South Carolina, 87-68.

Women’s basketball:

Beat Florida, 71-58.

Baseball:

Beat Oakland, 16-6 (seven innings).

Beat Oakland, 17-0 (seven innings).

Beat Oakland, 11-0 (seven innings).

Beat Oakland, 4-3.

Softball:

Beat South Alabama, 8-0 (five innings).

Beat South Alabama, 9-0 (five innings).

Beat UNCW, 9-1 (five innings).

Beat UNCW, 9-1 (five innings).

Women’s tennis:

Beat No. 9 LSU, 4-0.

Men’s tennis:

Beat Texas A&M, 4-3.

Gymnastics:

Lost to No. 23 Kentucky, 197.275-197.025.

Dillon Bell makes eye-popping catch at NFL Combine

Dillon Bell is taking a humble approach to his NFL career, but on Saturday, he made the sort of catch in NFL Combine workouts that turned heads.

“There’s the catch of the day so far,” NFL Network commentator Daniel Jeremiah said when Bell reached back and pulled in a one-handed catch.

It was just the sort of catch 6-foot-1, 209-pound Bell needed to help separate himself from other receivers, especially after running a modest 4.5-second time in the 40-yard dash.

Bell is a good athlete, to be sure, but he believes his value is his versatility and blue-collar approach to being willing to do whatever it takes for whatever team drafts him.

“It doesn’t matter what round you are picked in, playing special teams will add value, that’s how you stay in the league a long time,” Bell said in the NFL Combine podium interview at the Indiana Convention Center leading up to his performance at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday.

“Being on special teams, you become a selfless player and help the team — special teams is as important as anything else.”

Bell had 119 receptions for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns over the course of his career in Athens, including 27 catches for 268 yards last season.

Bell also had 51 carries for 373 yards and 5 touchdowns running the football as a back and on end arounds.

Photo of the day

Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (24) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (Michael Conroy /Dawgnation)

Quote of the day

Freeling on his potential:

“They like my game, and they also say I have a lot to get better at. But I’m confident in my ability to develop at the next level.”

Georgia wide receivers turn heads with testing, drill work

Saturday was always set to be the busiest day for Georgia at the NFL combine, with Zachariah Branch, Bell and Colbie Young all working out.

And the trio of wide receivers did not disappoint, with all three having strong showings.

Branch had the most to gain, as a strong workout could help position Branch as a first-round pick. He ran a 4.35 in the 40-yard dash.

Bell ran a very respectable 4.5 40-yard dash. Young came in at 4.49.

Branch measured in at 5-foot-9, while Bell was 6-foot-1. Young was a towering 6-foot-5.

All three receivers also made highlight catches during on-field drills. Branch showed impressive coordination, while Bell had perhaps the catch of the day on an errant throw.

None of the three receivers participated in the short shuttle or three-cone drill. Branch had a 38-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-5 broad jump. Bell recorded a 39-inch vertical and 10-foot-6 broad jump. Young did not participate in the broad jump and vertical.

Branch had the best production of the three last season, catching 81 passes for 811 yards and 6 touchdowns. Branch also brings the added ability of being a special teams ace to the next level as both a punt and kick returner.

“I think I can make an instant impact anywhere. Receivers, special teams, whatever they need me to do, I’m going to do it, especially to help the team win,” Branch said. “Because, you know, that’s pretty important to me, you know, trying to win games.”

Trivia answer

Pat Dye