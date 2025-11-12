The second installment of the College Football Playoff top 25 featured a key change.

Texas Tech jumped up a spot to No. 6, leaping over Ole Miss in the process. This happened despite Ole Miss having the better strength of record and schedule according to ESPN’s Football Power Index.

ESPN analyst Greg McElroy also argued during the rankings reveal broadcast that the Red Raiders should’ve maybe jumped Georgia at No. 5. That’s a tough case to make given that UGA just beat Mississippi State 41-21 on Saturday, and earlier this season, MSU beat Arizona State, a team that would later hand Texas Tech its only loss.

Granted, that so-called “transitive property” win isn’t necessarily a reliable data point in an argument such as this, but it does serve as a reminder that there’s a stark difference between the Big 12 and the SEC.

It also reinforces that Georgia should want to play for the SEC championship if it can.

There are some who think otherwise. They say, assuming UGA continues to win, that it’s better to skip the SEC championship, rest up and enter the CFP as an at-large team. Unfortunately, I think the fans who believe that are giving this committee more trust than it deserves.

Paul Finebaum: ‘You’d have to be Bevo’ to pick Texas to beat Georgia

Georgia football is on the verge of a pivotal home test against Texas, fighting to keep SEC championship game hopes alive while looking to enhance its College Football Playoff resume.

The teams play at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in Athens at Sanford Stadium.

It wasn’t so long ago that the No. 5-ranked Bulldogs were having to answer questions about their legitimacy as a championship contender, as SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum pointed out this week.

Steve Sarkisian identifies key to beating Georgia

Steve Sarkisian isn’t sure if Georgia football represents a dynasty, but he knows Kirby Smart has built a proven winner in Athens.

“Their level of consistency has been pretty high for the last decade, credit to those guys,” Sarkisian said in his Monday press conference.

“I don’t know what constitutes a dynasty or not, but these guys have played four straight SEC championship games and are trying for five. I think that’s pretty good, especially when a lot of teams and coaches in our conference haven’t played for any.”

Smart is the only active coach to have won an SEC championship game, and with LSU’s firing of Brian Kelly, Sarkisian is the only other coach who has appeared in an SEC title game.

With Texas A&M and Alabama on track to meet in this season’s SEC championship game — provided they keep winning — that could change this season.

But for now, the center stage belongs to Sarkisian’s No. 10-ranked Texas Longhorns and No. 5 Georgia when they play at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

It’s a game that will have College Football Playoff implications.

Georgia's Mykel Williams (13) tackles Texas quarterback Arch Manning (16) during the second quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Oct. 19, 2024, in Austin, Texas. (Tim Warner/Getty Images/TNS) (Tim Warner /McClatchy Tribune)

Offensive lineman Monroe Freeling on hosting Texas:

“It’s exhilarating ... I could use so many words to describe it, but you only get so many opportunities to go out there and play at Sanford. For it being a night game and playing against Texas at home — because we haven’t seen them at home yet — it’s awesome.”

Georgia offensive line faces its toughest test

At last healthy, the Georgia offensive line put forth its best game of the season.

Georgia rolled up 567 yards of offense with 303 of those coming on the ground. Both were season highs in a 41-21 win over Mississippi State.

“I mean, 300 yards on the ground isn’t too bad, I’d say,” offensive tackle Monroe Freeling said. “So I think we played probably our best game yet, and we’ve got to carry that forward coming against a tough opponent like Texas. Just getting better every day.”

Georgia knows it can’t just show up to Sanford Stadium and expect to dominate once again. The Bulldogs are going to have their hands full against a very talented Texas front.

The Longhorns ranked second in the country in rush defense and are tied for second in sacks with 34.0. Texas keeps teams behind schedule and then punishes them when put into obvious passing situations.

Texas’s defensive front is led by Colin Simmons and Anthony Hill, as the two make life miserable for opposing offenses.

“They’re tremendous,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “They’ve got great effort. They rush really hard. They’re leaders. They’ve got stars all over their defense. I mean, they’re very talented. When you watch that defense play, they play hard, they get after the quarterback, they disguise things well. Very disruptive. There’s a lot of challenges when it comes to dropping back, throwing the ball, and trying to run the ball.”

