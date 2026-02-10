Former Georgia All-American Jon Stinchcomb told an interesting story on DawgNation Daily on Monday.

I was talking about the somewhat subdued celebration for the Seattle Seahawks when they won the Super Bowl Sunday night, and Jon recalled the night he and his New Orleans Saints teammates won the Super Bowl years earlier.

He said their postgame party the night of the game was headlines by a special performance by the country music superstar Kenny Chesney. I found this fascinating.

It’s obviously a great way to cap off a win, but what if the Saints would’ve lost? Would Chesney have still performed at the party? Would anyone from the team shown up?

Jon said he wasn’t sure. Either way, this is one of the interesting behind-the-scenes details you can get from guys who were actually involved in some of sports’ biggest moments.

And if you’re curious: T-Pain, Ludacris and DJ Infamous apparently performed at the Seahawks’ party on Sunday night.

I hope the former Dawgs Mike Macdonald and Kenny McIntosh enjoyed every moment.

Trivia time

What city dif Georgia play the 2006 Sugar Bowl (played in January 2026) in?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

How Kirby Smart went viral visiting 4-star CB

When it comes to the latest with 4-star Alabama DB Jayden Aparicio-Bailey, there’s more than one story worth telling. There’s the one that shares why the priority target in the 2027 class feels the Georgia Bulldogs are his leader right now.

There’s another tale of Kirby Smart holding an approximately three-month-old baby. That one is every bit as good as the former, but definitely more memorable.

It has also proved clearly more viral for today’s instant, there-and-gone attention spans.

Aparicio-Bailey shared the picture on his social media.

“I got a lot of comments under that,” he said. “In the picture, that’s my Mom, my stepdad and my little brother. So we took a regular picture.”

In the minutes before that “regular” photo was taken, Aparicio-Bailey got a text from a member of the Georgia coaching staff.

It was from the Nickels coach, Andrew Thacker.

“He texted me and said, ‘You can’t leave until Kirby takes a picture with the baby,” Aparicio-Bailey said.

Smart, with three high school grown kids of his own, was qualified to cradle a newborn. He’d had the reps and years of experience. Even if it had been a while.

But it was an important step for Smart because Clemson coach Dabo Swinney had also held that young man last month.

College football recruiting has often been referred to as an arms race. This was just a different sort. It was a cradling-a-baby-in-the-arms race with this one.

UGA athletics weekend recap

Friday

Home:

Softball vs. Missouri State: victory, 10-1 (five innings)

Men’s tennis vs. Duke: victory, 4-0

Softball vs. Fordham: victory, 7-1

Away:

Women’s tennis vs. Virginia: victory. 4-1

Gymnastics vs. Arkansas: loss, 197.050-197.450

Saturday

Home:

Equestrian vs. Texas A&M: victory 12-7

Softball vs. Fordham: victory, 5-1

Softball vs. Belmont: victory, 12-1 (five innings)

Away:

Men’s basketball vs. LSU: victory, 83-71

Women’s tennis vs. LSU: victory, 4-0

Sunday

Home:

Softball vs. Belmont: loss, 2-1

Away:

Women’s basketball vs. Missouri: victory, 85-66

Smart shares how key Gunner Stockton trait will help Georgia

Drake Maye nearly won MVP for his play this past season for the New England Patriots. Yet in the biggest game of his life, Maye looked overwhelmed. Seattle’s Mike Macdonald, a Georgia alum, got the best of the young New England quarterback.

Maye’s inexperience showed up in the biggest moment of the season for New England, as he turned the ball over three times in the 29-13 loss.

Experience can often be overlooked as an attribute for a quarterback. Especially in an age where physical traits are more prioritized than ever.

Yet in 2026, Georgia brings back a quarterback who has already played in his fair share of big stages.

What was perhaps the single biggest question for the Georgia program last offseason is now a real strength and asset with Gunner Stockton returning for Georgia.

Photo of the day

Perhaps Munson’s most famous call involved Georgia fullback Verron Haynes and a “hobnailed boot.” (AJC file) /Dawgnation)

Georgia football throwback

Oct. 6, 2001: Georgia beat Tennessee, 26-24, in Neyland Stadium. David Greene completed a touchdown pass to Verron Haynes with 10 seconds remaining to win the game later remembered for Larry Munson’s “hobnail boot” call.

The question Georgia’s running back room faces

While Georgia brings back its top running backs in Nate Frazier and Chauncey Bowens, the Bulldogs do have to replace a very important piece in Cash Jones.

The rushing statistics don’t accurately capture how important Jones was for Georgia last season.

His 13 carries netted just 15 yards and that’s after getting 11 yards on 2 carries in the season-ending loss to Ole Miss.

Where Jones really excelled for Georgia came on third down. Most obviously, that was as a pass catcher. He hauled in 20 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown last season. His 20 receptions were the most among Georgia’s running backs.

The hidden value with Jones comes as a pass blocker. Georgia and Stockton felt very comfortable that Jones would always be a net positive in that regard. When you factor in the instability Georgia had on the offensive line in the early parts of the season, his presence provided a real boost to the Georgia offense.

Georgia does have options in replacing Jones next season, starting first with Frazier.

Trivia answer

Atlanta