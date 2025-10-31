Georgia coach Kirby Smart was asked this week what value he thought being an alumnus of Georgia provided him in his job. Smart said he wasn’t sure.

It might not be clear whether he benefits from being a graduate, but it is definitely more fun for fans.

Fans like that when UGA plays a rivalry game like the one it’ll play Saturday vs. Florida, Smart is well aware of the stakes. However, he isn’t the only one with the program for whom that’s true.

Other Bulldogs assistants -- such as offensive coordinator Mike Bobo -- have deep ties to the program too. And Bobo’s son, Drew, is the team’s starting center.

The younger Bobo told a story this week about once dressing as Aaron Murray for Halloween.

However, there might not be anyone with deeper roots in Georgia than Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton. Mark Schlabach at ESPN had an interesting story this week that described Stockton’s connection to the Georgia-Florida rivalry that has to be read to be believed.

This is a unique period in UGA history. There has seemingly never been a time when so many of the pivotal figures around Georgia’s program have such authentic ties to the program.

As Smart said, I don’t know if that makes winning any easier, but it feels meaningful when they do win. And on Saturday, hopefully we’ll get to see them do it again.

Trivia time

Next season will mark the first time the Georgia-Florida game takes place outside of Jacksonville, Florida, since when?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Georgia QB Gunner Stockton shares why Georgia-Florida rivalry is personal

Saturday’s Georgia-Florida game has special meaning for quarterback Gunner Stockton. It will be his first time as Georgia’s starting quarterback against the Gators, a game that has long defined Georgia signal-callers.

But deeper than that, this game carries significance for Stockton. He shared with ESPN’s Mark Schlabach that his grandfather, Lawrence Stockton, died in a parking lot following the 34-31 loss to Florida back in 2010.

“He had a heart attack there at the stadium,” Stockton told ESPN’s Mark Schlabach. “Every time we go to Florida, I really want to beat them bad in Jacksonville.”

The 2010 contest saw Georgia rally from a 21-7 halftime deficit to push the game into overtime. Georgia was intercepted on its first drive, setting up a 37-yard game-winning field goal from Florida’s Chas Henry.

“He said something about [then-Bulldogs defensive coordinator] Todd Grantham and collapsed,” Suzanne Frederickson, Lawrence Stockton’s widow, told Schlabach.

Week 10 SEC schedule

Here is the full schedule for Week 10 in the SEC:

Vanderbilt at Texas (-3.5): noon on ABC

Georgia (-7.5) vs Florida: 3:30 p.m. on ABC

Mississippi State at Arkansas (-4.5): 4 p.m. on SEC Network

South Carolina at Ole Miss (-12.5): 7 p.m. on ESPN

Oklahoma at Tennessee (-2.5): 7:30 p.m. on ABC

Kentucky at Auburn (-11.5): 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Georgia-Florida game will have an end-of-an-era type feel in 2025

Jordan Hall is accustomed to things moving around when Georgia and Florida are involved.

The defensive tackle, and Jacksonville, Florida native, used to have to play high school games on Thursday because of the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.

“I grew up a Bama fan, so the rivalry really didn’t mean much to me until I got to high school because we had to play all our games on Thursday because they needed, like, more security at the stadium around Friday and on the game on Saturday because tailgating is crazy,” Hall said. “So that’s really one of the biggest things.”

Saturday’s game between Georgia and Florida will be played in Jacksonville, taking place for the final time in EverBank Stadium. The city has already started a massive renovation on the stadium and surrounding area, projected to cost over $1.4 billion and finish in August of 2028.

The project will move the series for the next two seasons. The 2026 game will be played in Atlanta, while the 2027 game moves to Tampa. The series will return to Jacksonville in 2028.

Photo of the day

October 28, 2017 Jacksonville: Georgia tailback Sony Michel gets past Florida defenders on a long touchdown run to take a 21-0 lead during the first quarter in a NCAA college football game on Friday, October 27, 2017, in Jacksonville. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com (ccompton@ajc.com

Quote of the day

Kirby Smart on his favorite memories from the Georgia-Florida rivalry:

“A lot of memories because it seems like I’ve coached every Georgia-Florida game that I’ve been involved in has been there. It’s been some really good battles, some great games. Then played there three or four times, not sure how many times because we had one here. But I don’t think there’s anything that really sticks out. Some great wins and some tough losses.”

No surprises on Georgia football injury report heading into Florida

Georgia has released its first availability report for the upcoming game against the Florida Gators.

Georgia seems to be in good health on the offensive line, with Monroe Freeling, Earnest Greene and Juan Gaston all not listed on the report.

The Bulldogs have started six different offensive line combinations to start the season. Against Ole Miss, Georgia rolled with Freeling, Micah Morris, Drew Bobo, Dontrell Glover and Greene.

The off week would seem to greatly benefit that group.

“We’ve created a lot of depth through doing that and people that we can rotate in the game and keep the offensive line fresh, and that’s been really good for us,” center Drew Bobo said. “And just having a bye week to get even more healthy, kind of not as banged up as anymore. It’s just good to be able to go out there this week and just have a full offensive line and a lot of depth.”

At wide receiver, Colbie Young and Talyn Taylor are both listed as out. Young underwent surgery to repair a leg fracture.

Trivia answer

1995