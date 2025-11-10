There was a lot to like about Georgia’s win at Mississippi State on Saturday.

One of the aspects of the game I was most impressed with involved the play of the Georgia offense. That unit seems to be clicking at the right time as UGA prepares for its stretch run.

Gunner Stockton remains a big part of the reason why. He combined for nearly 300 passing and rushing yards on Saturday and threw for three touchdowns as well. Simply put, he’s playing like one of the best quarterbacks in America despite receiving little fanfare before the season began.

However, Stockton might not have been the best thing about the Bulldogs’ offense against MSU.

UGA also rushed for more than 300 yards on Saturday — including 181 from running back Nate Frazier, who also produced a 59-yard touchdown run, the Bulldogs’ longest play from scrimmage this season.

Explosive plays like that are a welcome sight for fans and perhaps an indication that Georgia can be a legitimate contender as the College Football Playoff race begins to take shape.

Trivia time

What is Georgia’s record in its past 41 SEC regular season games?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Raylen Wilson says Georgia defense should ‘Be more like Mike Tyson’

It looked like it was going to be another long day for the Georgia defense.

Mississippi State took the ball to start the game, converted a third-and-11 and would score on its opening drive. The Bulldogs converted on four third downs on their first drive, a continued issue for the Georgia defense.

“I’ve gotten to the point I’m conceding the first one and then we just adjust from there because they had tempo,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “They were at their best. And look, I always tell people, ‘It’s not who runs the fastest 40. Who runs the 40th 40 [fastest], right?’ Who runs plays 67 the same way they did the first play?

“Their tempo and their rhythm and their script is a tough thing to simulate, and then as the game goes they slow down. Can you take blow-by-blow, and our defense tends to play better as the game goes on.”

That did in fact happen on Saturday, as Georgia’s defense did eventually slow down the Mississippi State offense. Raylen Wilson finished with 1.5 sacks to power the Georgia pass rush.

Quintavius Johnson forced a fumble, which safety KJ Bolden recovered. The short field set up Georgia’s first touchdown on the day as a Chauncey Bowens touchdown run gave Georgia a 10-7 lead.

By the time Mississippi State found the end zone again, it was 38-14 in the third quarter. Georgia would cruise to an easy 41-21 win over Mississippi State.

But there was still a lesson to be learned in the win, one echoed by Wilson afterward.

“I feel like we just take punches well, and I feel like we’ve got to dish them out better and be more like Mike Tyson instead of Muhammad Ali,” Wilson said.

Tyson was known for his power and ability to knock out opponents quickly. Ali was more well-regarded because of his longevity and ability to win all kinds of fights.

AP Top 25 Poll

Ohio State, 9-0 Indiana, 10-0 Texas A&M, 9-0 Alabama, 8-1 Georgia, 8-1 Ole Miss, 9-1 (+1) Oregon, 8-1 (-1) Texas Tech, 9-1 (+1) Notre Dame, 7-2 (+1) Texas, 7-1 (+3) Oklahoma, 7-2 BYU, 8-1 (-4) Vanderbilt, 8-2 (+2) Georgia Tech, 8-1 (+2) Utah, 7-2 (+2) Miami, 7-2 (+2) USC, 7-2 (+3) Michigan, 7-2 (+3) Louisville, 7-2 (-5) Virginia, 8-2 (-8) Tennessee, 6-3 (+2) Cincinnati, 7-2 (+3) Pittsburgh, 7-2 James Madison, 8-1 South Florida, 7-2

Nate Frazier remembers ‘fun part of football’

For running back Nate Frazier, Saturday brought forth a mixture of emotions.

Before the 41-21 win, Georgia players saw a montage of their parents sharing memories from the current Georgia Bulldogs were playing as young kids. The early Saturday morning start brought back those long-ago memories and more than a few tears.

“We had moms and dads and coaches and everybody reach out with stories and memories of these kids growing up playing Saturday mornings at six and seven and eight-year-olds,” Smart said. “It was probably the most emotional video I’ve ever seen. Nate’s mother gave me a great couple stories about Nate and what their routine was in the morning and how excited he was to go play.”

The Bulldogs were also playing with a heavy heart after the passing of staffer Kim Allen. She brought a bright disposition to the Georgia football program’s administrative side. She passed away on Monday at the age of 45.

“She was always positive energy,” Frazier said. “It’s never a day you see Ms. Kim in the facility without a smile on her face. So just losing her and winning this game, this week, it just felt so good. After my touchdown, I said, thank you, God. I said, thank you, Ms. Kim. It means so much to me. It hit me real hard losing Ms. Kim, but she’s in a better place. She was too good for the world, so God put her in a better place.”

Photo of the day

Georgia running back Nate Frazier (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half in an NCAA football game at Davis Wade Stadium, Saturday, November 8, 2025, in Starkville, Mississippi. Georgia won 41-21 over Mississippi State. (Hyosub Shin / AJC) (HYOSUB SHIN / AJC /AJC Freelancer)

Quote of the day

Kirby Smart on earning a big victory:

“It felt different. I mean, I had to find something to (complain) about.”

Kirby Smart gives the latest on Lawson Luckie

Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie exited the game in the second quarter of the team’s 41-21 win over Mississippi State.

Luckie suffered a hit to the head from Mississippi State defensive back Jahron Manning and immediately crumpled to the turf. Luckie lay motionless on the ground as Georgia trainers rushed to attend to the junior from Norcross, Georgia.

Luckie ultimately got up and walked off under his own power and did not return to the game.

Kirby Smart provided an update on Luckie after the game.

“He obviously got a shot to the head. He’s fine, he’s moving,” Smart said. “He wanted to go back into the game but the powers that be held him out.”

Trivia answer

39-3