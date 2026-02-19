I want to begin the newsletter with some belated congratulations to the Georgia basketball team for its win at Kentucky on Tuesday.

The implications for the win are potentially enormous for a UGA team that was perhaps finding its grip on an NCAA tournament berth to be tenuous after a recent slide. The win vs. the Wildcats will provide a significant boost to the Bulldogs’ case for inclusion in March Madness.

However, Georgia basketball is always chasing more than just wins on the court. To be frank, it’s tasked with trying to win over fans too. UGA is in a constant fight for attention, and not just because it’s located on a football-crazed campus.

The Bulldogs play about 70 miles from Atlanta -- a major media market with a crowded sports calendar. It’s not as easy for Georgia basketball to be center stage in its own state as it is for some of its SEC rivals that don’t share states with professional sports.

This is why a game like this matters. It’s a win over the most recognizable brand in the conference. It doesn’t hurt that the game was on ESPN as opposed to one of the smaller networks with less broadcast clearance.

This was the kind of game that might make some fans who checked out the Bulldogs last night want to come back for some more. It was a moment in the spotlight and UGA put on quite a show.

Georgia gets a huge road win at Kentucky

Rupp Arena may not have seemed like the ideal place for the Georgia Bulldogs to return to their winning ways. But thanks to one of their better offensive performances, the Bulldogs were able to put a couple of noteworthy losing streaks to rest.

Blue Cain scored 20 points, Jeremiah Wilkinson added 19 points off the bench and Georgia beat Kentucky 86-78 on Tuesday night for its first win at Rupp Arena since 2009.

Georgia (18-8, 6-7 SEC) had lost 12 straight at Kentucky since a 90-85 victory on March 4, 2009. The Bulldogs are now just 5-40 all-time at Rupp Arena.

The 86 points were the most for Georgia in a month, since it scored 90 points in a win at Arkansas back on Jan. 17. The Bulldogs are now 13-2 on the season when they score more than 85 points in a game.

Cain made two free throws with 4:05 remaining for a 78-69 lead following a Flagrant 1 foul. But the Bulldogs turned it over on the ensuing inbounds play and Otega Oweh raced the other way for a fast-break dunk while being fouled. His free throw cut Kentucky’s deficit to six.

Smurf Millender answered with a long 3-pointer for Georgia to make it 81-72 with 3:33 remaining. The Bulldogs did not score again until Somto Cyril grabbed an offensive rebound and banked in a shot in the paint with 44.3 seconds left for an 83-78 lead.

Thursday, Feb. 19

Thursday, Feb. 19

Swim and dive: SEC Swimming & Diving Championships

Women’s basketball vs. Oklahoma: 6:30 p.m.

Georgia track and field gets major upgrades with new complex

Georgia track and field’s brand-new, 34,700-square foot home is officially open.

The new Track and Field Complex is located off South Milledge Avenue directly across from the Jack Turner Family Complex, which houses Georgia softball and soccer. It was officially dedicated Wednesday afternoon, with Georgia President Jere W. Morehead cutting the ceremonial ribbon.

The complex has a nine-lane, 400-meter Spec Towns Track with infield areas for long jump and triple jump, as well as pole vault. It replaces the previous Spec Towns Track, built in 1965, that bordered Georgia’s Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall, which houses its athletic facilities off Lumpkin Street. (The track was named for 1936 Olympics gold medalist Forrest “Spec” Towns, who ran and coached at Georgia.)

Georgia football throwback

Oct. 2, 2021: Georgia beat No. 8 Arkansas, 37-0, in Sanford Stadium. The game kicked off at noon but had one of the louder crowds in recent years.

Fernando Mendoza was close to playing for Georgia

Fernando Mendoza won the Heisman Trophy this past season and led the Indiana Hoosiers to a national championship. It was an incredible season for the former Cal quarterback, who transferred to play for Curt Cignetti’s program last offseason.

But Mendoza now claims he came very close to ending up with the Georgia Bulldogs. In a radio interview with Sportsradio 96.7 & 1310 The Ticket in Dallas, Texas, Mendoza shared that his decision to transfer from Cal came down to Georgia and Indiana.

Georgia knew at the time it would have to replace Carson Beck. In December 2024, Georgia was preparing for its College Football Playoff game against Notre Dame. Gunner Stockton was set to be the starting quarterback for that game and was the widely presumed favorite to be Georgia’s starter for the 2025 season.

Even with that being well known, Mendoza still very much considered playing for coach Kirby Smart.

“It was a tough situation. I mean, I was really, really going in between the two,” Mendoza said. “And honestly, I was, I was confused. I was lost in the sauce because they were both great situations. And at this point, I was like, oh, this is a win-win, you know.”

Indiana was coming off a berth in the College Football Playoff and also had Mendoza’s brother, Alberto, on the team. Yet despite all of that, Mendoza claims he still wanted to commit to play for Smart’s program.

