One of Georgia’s strengths so far this season could be put to the test vs. Florida.

Kirby Smart stated repeatedly in the lead-up to the season that the Bulldogs needed to be more successful at stopping the run. The results through seven games have been promising. Georgia is surrendering nearly 30 yards per game less on the ground defensively than it did a year ago. That’s been a welcome change for a unit that’s struggled in other areas on that side of the ball.

However, where Georgia has shown improvement also happens to match with a strength for the Gators.

Florida running back Jadan Baugh is fourth in the SEC in rushing so far this season -- averaging 87.29 yards per game.

In a game in which UGA’s defense hopes to pick up where it left off in the fourth quarter against Ole Miss, maintaining its stinginess against the run will be paramount.

As Smart has pointed out, in this rivalry, the team that runs for the most yards typically wins. So limiting Florida’s success in that category will be a major key to victory.

Check out the rest of our coverage below.

Trivia time

What year did the entire Georgia sideline run onto the field after scoring a touchdown against Florida?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Freshman safety Rasean Dinkins ‘coming along great’

For a young player like freshman safety Rasean Dinkins, Georgia’s second off week was very well timed.

Dinkins did not enroll early at Georgia and thus did not get the benefit of spring practice. He arrived in the summer, having to try and make up ground on the many veterans in the Georgia defensive backfield.

One of those is likely to be out again for Georgia’s game against Florida, as Kyron Jones continues to deal with a foot injury that forced him out of the Ole Miss contest.

“Kyron, we’re trying to get him back as soon as we can,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “We’re hopeful he’s able to make it back.”

Dinkins, a 4-star prospect out of Warner Robins, Georgia, has already played in six games this season, with most of his work coming on special teams.

One of the benefits of the off week prior to the Florida game is that it allows Georgia to work more on itself and thus get more reps for players like Dinkins, as opposed to being hyper-focused on that week’s opponent.

“Yeah, any bye week’s great for those kids,” Smart said. “The way we do practice, I’m not sure they don’t get more work in a week of normal game week practice because we practice every day than they do in a bye week. Bye week is focused on them. They get more reps, but they have less practices.

If Dinkins is to earn his way onto the field, it will be because of his tackling ability.

A trip down memory lane: iconic Georgia-Florida moments

Georgia and Florida will play their 103rd matchup Saturday afternoon, continuing a storied rivalry.

Let’s take a look back at five iconic moments from several of the Bulldogs’ prior wins:

1980’s ‘Run, Lindsay, run’: Lindsay Scott took a pass from quarterback Buck Belue 93 yards for a go-ahead touchdown with less than two minutes remaining in the game, leading to one of Larry Munson’s most iconic calls and a 26-21 victory. 2007’s ‘Gator Stomp’: The entire Georgia sideline emptied onto the field after Georgia’s first touchdown of the game, setting the tone for a 42-30 win. 1985’s upset of the No. 1 team: The Bulldogs stunned Florida, who was ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll for the first time in program history, with a 24-3 victory. 2012’s goal-line miracle: Jarvis Jones forced Jordan Reed to fumble in the end zone with around two minutes left in the game, securing a 17-9 victory for Georgia. 2021’s baffling first half: This one made the list solely due to how comedic it is. Georgia scored 21 points within the last 136 seconds of the first half despite running just two offensive plays. The Bulldogs won 34-7.

Chauncey Bowens can’t wait to leave his mark on Georgia-Florida rivalry

Chauncey Bowens has no problem acknowledging that Saturday’s game is a big deal.

Georgia’s leading rusher is a Florida native, hailing from Port St. Lucie, Florida, and a one-time Florida commit. He knows there’s a world where he could’ve been suiting up for the rival program this weekend.

But in June of 2023, Bowens flipped his commitment to Georgia.

“Just the legacy that Georgia running backs have,” Bowens said.“Obviously we have a great lineage of running backs that came through and played here. So I just wanted to be a part of that. You look at the guys that we’ve had come through and it’s like, it’s a great line and I want to be one of them.”

Sony Michel and James Cook are other recent Florida running backs who went on to have strong careers at Georgia before moving on up to the NFL.

Bowens still has some time to go before he gets there, as he’s entering his sophomore season. Bowens was with the team in Jacksonville, Florida, last year for Georgia’s 34-20 win over the Gators but he did not record a carry in the win.

He figures to be a much bigger piece of the offense this time around.

Photo of the day

071027 JACKSONVILLE, FL: the UGA team swarms onto the field after scoring the first touchdown of the game with a Knowshon Moreno dive over the top, but results in a 30-yard penalty assessed to the kickoff in the first quarter of the annual UGA vs. Florida football game at Jacksonville Municipal Stadium Saturday 10/27/07. (DAVID TULIS / Staff) (DAVID TULIS /AJC)

Quote of the day

Former Georgia coach Mark Richt on the entire team rushing the field after scoring a touchdown against Florida in 2007:

“It’s third-and-goal at the 1 and Knowshon (Moreno) dives and reaches the ball over, and I’m expecting a celebration on the field. All of the sudden, I feel this big, giant breeze going by me, and it’s the whole team running onto the field. I was truly in shock for a moment. By the time the camera turns on me, I’m over my bewilderment, and I got excited because everybody else was excited.”

James Cook emerging as class of current Georgia ‘RBU’ NFL tailbacks

James Cook continues to prove his value to the Buffalo Bills in the NFL, rushing for a career-high 216 yards along with two touchdowns on 19 carries in Buffalo’s 40-9 victory over Carolina on Sunday.

Cook, whose career-high performances in 50 games at UGA were 12 carries and 104 yards rushing, has emerged as one of the most elite backs at the professional level in his fourth season in the NFL.

It wasn’t so long ago that Cook was holding out during Buffalo’s training camp in search of a deal that would make him among the highest-paid running backs in the NFL on the heels of a 2024 season that saw him rush for 1,009 yards while tying a franchise record with 16 rushing touchdowns.

Cook’s new deal, worth a reported $48 million with an annual value of $12 million — that ranks tied for sixth in the NFL, per OvertheCap.com — is beginning to look like a bargain.

Trivia answer

2007