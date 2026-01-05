Georgia’s premature exit from the College Football Playoff wasn’t the conclusion that any of us wanted for the 2025 season. For a third straight year, the Bulldogs will miss the national semifinals.

That qualifies as a bit of a slide for a program that previously won back-to-back national championships.

How does UGA prevent further regression? I think the remaining teams in the College Football Playoff provide clues.

The team that beat UGA in the Sugar Bowl, Ole Miss, is arguably the SEC’s most aggressive team when it comes to the transfer portal. It’s also been a prodigious NIL fundraiser. Given those facts, it’s probably not a coincidence that the Rebels are having their best season in modern history.

Same goes for two of the other remaining CFP teams -- Miami and Oregon, each of whom have become well-known in the NIL era for outbidding the competition for top players. Some say they’re trying to buy their way to a championship, but whatever they’re doing is working.

And when it comes to winning national championships, which is always the goal at Georgia, whatever the Bulldogs are doing isn’t working as well as it used to.

Would Kirby Smart consider marshaling the forces around UGA to be as aggressive with NIL and the transfer portal as some of the teams still alive for a national championship? We may be about to find out.

Trivia time

How many times has Georgia basketball scored at least 100 points this season?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Georgia lands first transfer portal commitment

Georgia has made an addition to the 2026 roster, adding safety Khalil Barnes via the transfer portal.

Barnes took a visit to Georgia on Saturday. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

The Clemson transfer was a multi-year starter for the Tigers. What’s more, Barnes played at North Oconee High School in Bogart, Georgia. The Bulldogs have signed wide receiver Landon Roldan and outside linebacker Khamari Brooks in recent classes.

In three seasons at Clemson, Barnes notched 139 tackles, 7 interceptions and 6.5 tackles for loss. Ole Miss was the other program vying to sign Barnes in the transfer portal.

Georgia will see safety JaCorey Thomas move on to the NFL after this season. The Bulldogs also saw safety Kyron Jones miss the final eight games of the 2025 season due to a foot injury.

The Bulldogs bring back sophomore safety KJ Bolden. Georgia signed six defensive backs as a part of the 2026 recruiting cycle, with Jordan Smith, Zech Fort and Blake Stewart projecting as safeties.

Georgia football 2026 roster tracker

Committed from transfer portal

Safety Khalil Barnes, Clemson

Entered transfer portal

Declared for NFL Draft

Season-long strengths played key role in ending Georgia’s season

From a statistical standpoint, the two things Georgia did best were convert on fourth down and score touchdowns in the redzone. Entering the Ole Miss game, the Bulldogs ranked first nationally in the former category and second in the latter.

But those two areas would go on to play a large role in ending Georgia’s season in the 39-34 loss to Ole Miss.

The decision to go for it when facing a fourth-and-two from its own 33-yard line in the fourth quarter was a disaster.

Center Malachi Toliver snapped the ball after the offense had rushed on the field to replace the Georgia punt team. It was a play that Georgia had run multiple times this season, including successfully against Mississippi State and Texas.

One key difference, though, was that Drew Bobo was the center in those wins. Toliver was starting in place of Bobo after the All-SEC center suffered a foot injury against Georgia Tech.

“The ball was not supposed to be snapped in that situation,” Smart said. “But that was on us as coaches. It was on me and our guys. It’s not on the players. And Gunner [Stockton] and those guys did a nice job executing it. But we did feel like we had lost momentum at that point, and the book says we needed to go for it.

Photo of the day

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) passes under pressure from Mississippi linebacker Princewill Umanmielen (1) in the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football playoff quarterfinal game in New Orleans, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Mathew Hinton) (Mathew Hinton /Associated Press Photo Stream)

Quote of the day

Smart on the Sugar Bowl:

“It was an incredible college football game. It’s what the CFP was built for, to have battles like that.”

Georgia basketball validates hot start with SEC-opening OT win over Auburn

Georgia basketball dunked on its doubters by taking down Auburn 104-100 in overtime on Saturday.

The No. 23-ranked Bulldogs improved to 13-1 overall with the win in the SEC opener against a battle-tested Auburn team.

But even more, Georgia validated the uptempo style Coach Mike White has shifted to this season, and the transfer players he brought in to run it.

White, in his fourth season as UGA’s head coach, said as much about a game he said he’ll “remember forever.”

Georgia won’t have to wait long to have a shot at topping it and earning more validation, as a trip to play defending national champion Florida (7 p.m., Tuesday) is on deck.

The Bulldogs will travel to Gainesville with an edge, as winning the SEC opener against an Auburn program that had beaten UGA five times in a row and eight of the past 10 carries weight.

Trivia answer

Seven