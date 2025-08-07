I think who’ve been concerned about the state of the Georgia offense after last season’s struggles should take some comfort in Mike Bobo’s press conference from Wednesday.

As I mentioned on DawgNation Daily, I was hoping to hear from Bobo about a renewed commitment to the running game and that’s exactly what we got. Given the repeated emphasis on this talking point, I think we’d be wise to take UGA seriously about pursuing this goal.

If the Dawgs prove true to their word and they upgrade the rushing attack, this could be a much better team than we saw a season ago.

However, beyond that, there was something else I liked from Bobo.

I thought there was honest assessment around some of last year’s shortcomings -- including the slow starts that plagued Georgia early in games.

This was an earnest accountability session that included some hopeful messaging about why the future can be bright.

You can’t ask for much more than that.

Check out the rest of our coverage below.

Trivia time

Who is Georgia’s special teams coordinator this season?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Bobo not focused on proving himself this season

We had a true, rare Mike Bobo encounter with Georgia media yesterday.

UGA’s offensive coordinator fielded all kinds of questions regarding his offense, but one quote that shouldn’t be missed was actually about Bobo himself.

Bobo talked about his emotions and mentality entering the 2025 season, despite Georgia fans’ criticism and the burden of righting several blatant wrongs from 2024.

“I’m probably as excited as I’ve ever been, not to try to prove something,” Bobo said. “I’m excited that college football’s changed a little bit. You’re coming. You’ve got a new team.

“You’ve got a lot of new guys and we’ve got a lot of young guys. We’re a young football team. And there’s a lot of eager guys that are hungry and hungry to learn and hungry to be here and excited to be here. And that gets you fired up as a coach.”

That same fire and hunger bled through as Bobo talked about his projected starting quarterback. Gunner Stockton might not project much personality in press conferences, but (probably) QB1 doesn’t sound shy with the ball in his hands.

“He’s a little bit of a gunslinger and working on sometimes everything doesn’t have to be a howitzer, learning how to layer the ball,” Bobo said. “He made a throw yesterday that we pointed out to some things that we had done and trying to just improve on little things every day. What can I improve on?”

DC Glenn Schumann’s top 2 areas of improvement for UGA’s defense

Glenn Schumann has been a defensive coach at Georgia for 10 years now. He’s the only position coach from Kirby Smart’s first UGA staff that can say he’s been in Athens for the entire tenure.

So there’s no doubt that Schumann knows plenty of complex issues with the Georgia defense that need fixing. Especially if he wants to return to the elite production Georgia has had the past few years before 2024.

To be clear, Georgia’s defense was far from bad last season. But high-scoring losses against Alabama and Ole Miss showed weaknesses that the Bulldogs had not shown much through Schumann’s time in Athens.

For all those complex issues, Schumann boiled it down to two main areas where his unit simply has to be better in 2025.

Neither is complex, but both are vital if Georgia wants to improve.

“Number one thing we need to do better in run defense, OK, is tackle better,” Schumann said. “We did not tackle to our standard last year.”

And the second?

“Consistency is the mark of a great defense,” Schumann said. “We talk about being elite or not. To be elite, you have to be consistent. That’s what makes something elite.

Flip season begins: Georgia targeting Florida OT commit

Most of the 2026 recruits have announced public commitments to their top schools by now. But as we all know, the recruiting season is far from over.

Georgia now shifts its focus to flipping season, a time for teams to protect their commits and try to persuade others away from their initial pledges.

And the first flipping target on the board, as DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell so eloquently put it, is a 290-pound Gator.

That’s Florida offensive tackle commit Tyler Chukuyem, a 4-star talent out from South Paulding High School in Douglasville.

Timing is key to understand here if you want to believe Georgia has a chance.

Chukuyem was impressed with Georgia going into the summer but never received an offer. So, the rising senior committed to Florida on June 16.

Then the Bulldogs officially tossed their hat in the ring last Friday with a scholarship offer. For more on the recruiting race for another blue-chip tackle, check out Sentell’s coverage below.

Photo of the Day

Offensive Coordinator Mike Bobo talks to Georgia's quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) before the G - Day game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) (HYOSUB SHIN / AJC /AJC Freelancer)

Quote of the Day

Mike Bobo on what UGA needs to do better offensively this season:

“Anytime you start a football game, you want to start fast. We always talk about starting fast at the beginning of each half and the ending the half well. You go through it, and a lot of it was execution issues, and then sometimes, to be quite frank, it was a little bit being conservative in those situations.

:And then the other side of it, the teams we played were pretty good on defense and stopped us early in games. But that’s been a big point of emphasis of ours.”

‘Dirty’ Dan Jackson suffers serious leg injury in fall camp

Dan Jackson plans to prove NFL doubts about his undersized frame and overlooked athleticism wrong with the Detroit Lions, just like he did at Georgia.

But the former UGA fan favorite’s plans will have to wait after Jackson suffered a potentially season-ending leg injury during the Lions’ fall camp on Sunday.

“It looks like he’s gonna be down for a while,” Detroit coach Dan Campbell told reporters this week, adding that the injury “doesn’t look good.”

Jackson was coming off an impressive first preseason NFL outing, where he totaled six tackles in 36 snaps in the annual NFL Hall of Fame Game.

“Really trying to learn everything I can, every little detail,” Jackson, who went from walk-on to team captain during his Georgia football player career, told M-Live.com after spring drills.

“Just trying to mimic that in every meeting and walkthrough. That’s been my focus right now. And then whatever’s asked of me, it doesn’t matter the role -- defense, special teams -- just buying into that.”

Trivia answer

Kirk Benedict