Georgia’s turn at SEC Media Days provided several highlights, but many of them were sullied by two massive losses on the recruiting trail yesterday.

Texas’ Steve Sarkisian was in Atlanta when two class-changing commitments fell his way.

First, the Longhorns picked up the long-awaited commitment of 5-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson. The Grayson High School product was long considered a Georgia lean before Texas emerged in the final days before his decision.

But Texas wasn’t done.

It also flipped 4-star defensive lineman James Johnson from Georgia while Sarkisian walked around the state’s capitol, shaking hands and doing interviews with a smile.

Georgia will get its chance to respond on the trail and definitely on November 15. But there were plenty of highlights to talk about from yesterday, so let’s jump in.

Gunner Stockton talks starting QB status, leadership

In case you didn’t know, Gunner Stockton isn’t the most verbose member of Georgia’s football team. In other words, he isn’t at SEC Media Days out of his love for speaking to hundreds of strangers.

He also isn’t at SEC Media Days as Georgia’s starting quarterback. Not officially, anyway.

Stockton confirmed yesterday that Smart hasn’t given him the official starting nod. He did talk about growing as a leader, which seems like the main reason he was brought to SEC Media Days.

“A leader, I always look at it as an influence,” Stockton said. “You influence somebody good or bad. That’s just the way I always try to live my life. Lead people the way and do right.”

Smart doesn’t always bring a quarterback to this event, especially when a clear No. 1 starter hasn’t been named. If anything, that might speak even higher of Stockton’s character and influence in Athens.

And in true leader fashion, Stockton isn’t worried about his critics. Georgia’s projected starter is all about supporting his teammates.

“I mean, that’d be like me saying you’re a bad reporter,” Stockton said. “Like anybody, you take offense to whatever fuels you. What fuels me is just doing right by my teammates and trying to not let them down.”

Georgia loses ground on the recruiting trail

If you can’t say the recruiting heater is over, you can definitely acknowledge it cooled off a bit on Tuesday.

Georgia’s unbelievable run of recruiting wins -- including a double commitment on Saturday -- gave way to a pair of tough losses yesterday.

As mentioned above, Atkinson and Johnson decided to choose Texas over Georgia on a day where Smart and Sarkisian were both in front of the college football world at SEC Media Days.

The Atkinson commitment stings due to the sheer magnitude of his talent, but also because no one recruited him more consistently than Georgia. Atkinson had been a UGA target since eighth grade, well before his name was known in national circles.

Johnson’s commitment hurt because it was a flip. He was one of the members of Georgia’s “perfect week,” consisting of seven commitments in seven June days.

Not to mention, Johnson seemed pretty convinced in the aftermath of his public UGA commitment.

“On my first official visit, I knew,”Johnson said as to when he first picked Georgia.“That’s when I knew. I had decided to take all the rest of my OVs to see if anyone could change my mind. I was locked in with Georgia from the start.”

First injury update: Georgia is healing

Spring practice always makes fans feel like half the team is out with injury.

Some guys are still recovering from postseason surgeries and bang-ups. Combine that with injuries sustained in spring practice, and the spring game starts to sound more like a competition between the second team and third team.

Smart started the day with some good news, breaking that Christen Miller and Monroe Freeling are both fully recovered from shoulder surgeries this offseason. Both are expected to play keystone roles on Georgia’s fronts this season.

Punter Brett Thorson is back to punting, though his week one status is still in the air.

Tight end Jaden Redell and linebacker Quintavius Johnson both had tightrope surgery for ankle injuries and will be ready to go at the start of fall practice.

Cornerback Ondre Evans is not ready to go yet after an ACL injury sustained in spring practice.

“I think everybody else is back,” Smart said. “We haven’t had anybody else that’s been — most of the issues we have right now are soft tissue, like pulls and hamstrings. But the significant injuries, the shoulders from spring that were out are at all back."

Quote of the Day

Kirby Smart on difficulty of losing his father, perspective it offered on SEC Now:

“You never spend enough time with your parents, especially after you lost one. That’s my advice to everyone out there is to tell your loved ones, the ones who raised you, that you love them because you never know when the last time that you’re going to see them.”

“It was just kind of a weird time for us in New Orleans, and it happened really fast. Tough deal, but he had 76 great years, and we had a great time together. I embrace every moment I get with my kids. Weston and Julia are twins, and they’re getting ready to decide what school they’re going to, and I think about how much time I can spend with them now, because this time next year, they’re out of the house forever. No football game will ever measure -- win or loss -- the time that I get to spend with my kids.”

Heupel Hype: Tennessee coach talks turning UGA rivalry around

It’s got to be a pretty high-profile lineup for Tennessee coach Josh Heupel’s appearance to fly under the radar, but that’s exactly what happened on a media day shared with Texas and Georgia.

It might be preferred by Heupel, as the biggest news out of Tennessee’s offseason was the unprecedented loss of former No. 1 quarterback Nico Iamaleava. If you followed that business, you could understand why Heupel might want to share the spotlight with Smart and Sarkisian.

Still, Heupel was asked about the Georgia rivalry, and how he plans to win a game his Volunteers have lost annually since 2016.

“Yeah, we haven’t been able to be on the right side of the scoreboard in that game,” Heupel said. “That’s players and coaches, together, ultimately being a little bit better.”

Heupel did remind the media that last year’s game was tight in the fourth quarter before Georgia pulled away with a late Nate Frazier touchdown. Entering his fifth year, he’s tired of losing “tight games” in Athens.

“Kirby and their staff and their players have done a really good job and have played really well in those games,” Heupel said. “It will be important for us in Week Three that we’re ready to go play at the level that we need to against a really good football team.”

The Volunteers get the Bulldogs at home this season, but without Iamaleava, it appears to be another uphill battle on Rocky Top.

“At the end of the day, it’s never about who’s not in your building — it’s about who is in your building,” Heupel said on Tuesday. “And for us, you can lose a quarterback at a lot of different times, right?

“December transfer, spring transfer, or you can lose one Week One, first quarter of the ball game …. and now you’re on number two, through injury, so we gotta have the next guy up mentality.”

