Georgia desperately needs a bounce-back win against Kentucky, but if history is our guide, this game might not be as easy as it’s expected to be.

UGA is a 20.5-point favorite, but the Bulldogs have only covered the spread in one of their last six games against Kentucky. Perhaps not coincidentally, all five of those failed covers by Georgia were in games in which the final score finished under the projected point total.

In other words, if it feels like Georgia almost always grinds out ugly wins against the Wildcats, the trends suggest that’s true.

Kirby Smart would credit his counterpart, Mark Stoops, as the reason why. Smart was effusive in his praise for Stoops this week, which is not surprising considering the two coaches come from similar backgrounds and favor similar styles of play.

So maybe this week will be another low-scoring slugfest against Kentucky, but if it isn’t, then that could be notable.

If Georgia wins convincingly against an opponent that it has struggled with, then that could be a sign that UGA really is taking steps to put the Alabama loss behind it, and just like a year ago, has its sights set on a return to the College Football Playoff.

Trivia time

Who started at quarterback during Georgia’s last loss to Kentucky?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

WR Talyn Taylor suffers significant injury

Georgia wide receiver Talyn will need surgery after sustaining an upper-body injury at practice on Thursday, per the University of Georgia.

Per a team spokesperson, there is no definitive timetable for his recovery but he is expected to make a full recovery.

Taylor was a 5-star wide receiver in Georgia’s 2025 signing class. He is from Geneva, Illinois.

He had two receptions for 28 yards in four games this season. Taylor did have a tough drop in the loss against Alabama.

Afterward, Kirby Smart shared his belief that Taylor would bounce back.

“Talyn’s deal was tough, but Talyn will grow from it,” Smart said. “He’s a tough, competitive kid, he practices his butt off.”

Taylor was one of seven Georgia wide receivers to play against Alabama, though he was only on the field for two snaps. With Taylor sidelined, look for Sacovie White-Helton to see a possible uptick in snaps from Taylor.

Colbie Young, Zachariah Branch and London Humphreys led the team in snaps against Alabama. Behind them were Dillon Bell and Noah Thomas. Those were the only five receivers to play more than 10 snaps in the loss to the Crimson Tide.

Taylor’s injury comes at a point in the season where he could still redshirt if he were to miss enough time. Taylor has played in four games to this point, while also being a factor on special teams.

Week 6 SEC lines

Georgia is one quarter through its 2025 schedule, and SEC play is continuing to ramp up.

Only nine teams in the conference are in action this week, with four SEC matchups.

Here are the lines for SEC play in Week 6:

Georgia (-20.5) vs Kentucky : noon on ABC

vs : noon on ABC Texas (-6.5) at Florida : 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

at : 3:30 p.m. on ESPN Vanderbilt at Alabama (-10.5) : 3:30 p.m. on ABC

at : 3:30 p.m. on ABC Kent State at Oklahoma (-44.5) : 4 p.m. on SEC Network

: 4 p.m. on SEC Network Mississippi State at Texas A&M (-14.5): 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Somto Cyril: Georgia basketball ready to ‘make a run for it’ this season

Georgia basketball is widely projected to make the NCAA tournament again this season, and returning center Somto Cyril is, quite literally, one of the biggest reasons why.

“I know people on the outside look and say ‘they are a small-sized team,’ but we really have the heart to compete,” said the muscular 6-foot-11 Cyril, who has chiseled away 10 pounds of body fat and weighs in a lean 250. “When we go against each other every day, we go at it.

“If you watched us practice, you’d go ‘Hmm, they have a chance, might be better than last year’s team.”

The Bulldogs basketball fans’ first chance to see the team is at 7 p.m. on Oct. 15 in Atlanta, when they face Georgia State in an exhibition game.

Coach Mike White has shared how Georgia will play faster this season, looking to speed things up and create an open floor.

Cyril has worked hard in this offseason to ensure he’s in position to benefit from the furious pace the Bulldogs’ have in mind.

Photo of the day

Georgia linebacker Raylen Wilson (5) sacks Kentucky quarterback Brock Vandagriff (12) and causes a fumble by Vandagriff during the first half at Kroger Field, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Lexington, Kentucky. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com /AJC Freelancer)

Quote of the day

Wide receiver London Humphreys on playing at noon:

“I call these noon games like doughnut games. You kind of wake up, eat a doughnut, play some football, like you did when you were a kid. I’m a fan of them, honestly, the noon games. You get out there and just get to play. There’s not too much time to think.”

National media calls out WR Noah Thomas’s lack of usage

Georgia observers aren’t the only ones puzzled by Noah Thomas’s lack of involvement in the Georgia offense.

Through four games, the Texas A&M transfer has just 3 catches for 24 yards. All of that production came in Georgia’s win over Austin Peay, an FCS program.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart was asked about Thomas and what he could do to become more involved in Georgia’s offense.

“We’ve had two or three shots that early in the year he would have hit, and he was wide open, but we had protection breakdowns,”Smart said. “It just hadn’t happened, and he hasn’t pressed because of it.”

The national media is still perplexed by his lack of production.

“Thomas was the No. 8-ranked wide receiver available in the transfer portal, and his production thus far hasn’t matched the expectations,” Cameron Salerno of CBSSports said. “Thomas has shown he’s capable of being a No. 1 wide receiver in an offense (look at what he did last year at Texas A&M). Georgia would be wise to get him more involved going forward.”

Trivia answer

Joe Cox