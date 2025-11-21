Georgia football has bigger goals in mind than just beating Charlotte on Saturday.

It’s ‘Cupcake Week’ in the SEC, a weekend where many teams host uncompetitive non-conference opponents before the final week of the regular season. Three SEC teams are at least 20-point favorites, while two other games do not have a moneyline attached to them.

That’s why this weekend is all about development for the Bulldogs.

Georgia will not show its full offensive capability — think back to the game plan employed against Marshall and Austin Peay — but should have no issue handling the 1-9 49ers.

Backup quarterback Ryan Puglisi should receive plenty of playing time, along with Georgia’s other second, third and even fourth-string players.

This game is about building for the future, something that head coach Kirby Smart believes is important.

“We play more players when the game’s in hand than probably anybody in the country,” Smart said. “I think of those opportunities as development opportunities. It’s why we’ve been really one of the better programs at turning players over in terms of what we put into the draft ... and having someone ready to go.”

It will also provide a weekend of rest for fans before the intensity of rivalry week starts brewing.

So enjoy the game, and check out the rest of our coverage below.

Trivia time

What is the 2025 senior class’ record in 53 games?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Georgia excited to honor seniors

Prior to Georgia’s game against Charlotte, Georgia will honor its seniors in the usual way, as the players stand on the field with their families and meet with Smart as their contributions to the Georgia football program are recognized.

“We appreciate the job they’ve done,” Smart said. “There will be anywhere from 28 to 31 guys out there getting honored pregame Saturday. Just excited to see their families and see what they’ve done for this program over the last four to five years for most of them. It’s always a hard day emotionally, but we have to transition from that to getting ready to go play a team in Charlotte that our guys are excited to go compete against.”

The seniors day won’t be as big as previous years, as most of the players impacted by the 2020 COVID season have cycled out of the sport.

The largest group recognized on Saturday will be from Georgia’s 2022 class. They won a national championship in their first season and have compiled a record of 48-5 with the program.

“Being here as a freshman, we won the national championship,” tight end Oscar Delp said. “I know what it looks like, and what you need to do every day to accomplish that, and so does Coach Smart.”

Georgia is very much a contender to win another national title, as the Bulldogs sit at No. 4 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The group could potentially add another trophy to their haul before the national championship, as this group of seniors has won two SEC championships already.

Week 13 SEC schedule

Samford at Texas A&M: noon on SEC Network+

Missouri at Oklahoma (-6.5): noon on ABC

Charlotte at Georgia (-44.5): 12:45 p.m. on SEC Network

Eastern Illinois at Alabama: 2 p.m. on SEC Network+

Mercer at Auburn: 2 p.m. on SEC Network+

Kentucky at Vanderbilt (-8.5): 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Arkansas at Texas (-8.5): 3:30 p.m. on ABC

Coastal Carolina at South Carolina (-24.5): 4:15 p.m. on SEC Network

Tennessee (-4.5) at Florida: 7:30 p.m. on ABC

Western Kentucky at LSU (-21.5): 7:45 p.m. on SEC Network

Georgia football confident in its quarterback future

We’re under two weeks from the early signing period.

By then, we’ll have a definitive answer on whether Jared Curtis is in fact a Georgia Bulldog or if those Vanderbilt rumors proved to be more substantial than that.

Curtis has been committed to Georgia since May. Yet Vanderbilt continues to push for the services of the No. 3 overall player in the 2026 recruiting cycle.

This is not the first time in Smart’s tenure that there has been late drama regarding a 5-star Georgia commitment. In the 2024 recruiting cycle, Dylan Raiola flipped at the 11th hour to Nebraska from Georgia. The believed quarterback of the future for the Bulldogs would never be a Bulldog at all.

But the loss of that 5-star quarterback didn’t prove to be crippling for the program. In large part because of what it already had on its roster.

Photo of the day

Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half in an NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, November 15, 2025, in Athens. Georgia won 35-10 over Texas. (Hyosub Shin / AJC) (HYOSUB SHIN / AJC /AJC Freelancer)

Quote of the day

Running back Cash Jones on Georgia’s focus:

“Our main goal is to win a national championship and to win every game that we play in. I think everybody just wants to win every game. We’re all competitors.”

Matthew McConaughey shares his honest thoughts on Sanford Stadium

Matthew McConaughey is one of the more well-known college football fans. He’s a big-time supporter of the Texas Longhorns, his alma mater, and is frequently spotted at games.

McConaughey was in attendance for the famed 2018 meeting between Georgia and Texas, where Bevo famously charged at Georgia’s beloved mascot Uga. Texas won that game 28-21.

Yet on Saturday, it was the home team that got the best of Texas, with Georgia winning 35-10.

McConaughey was on hand for Texas’s first-ever trip inside Sanford Stadium. It was also the Oscar-winning actor’s first time inside the well-respected venue.

The star of Interstellar and True Detective came away very impressed with the stadium atmosphere, as he told Theo Von on a recent episode of This Past Weekend.

“This crowd was loud from the beginning,” McConaughey said. “Especially that first half and then the second half when they started to boat row (us). They were still really loud, but they were one of the higher decibels that I’ve heard.”

Georgia raced out to an early 14-3 lead, scoring on its first two possessions of the game.

Trivia answer

48-5