Georgia won’t play this Saturday, but that doesn’t mean UGA fans have to take the week off from watching football. There should be several games this weekend that could have ramifications for the Bulldogs.

For instance, Auburn plays at Oklahoma. The Sooners are riding high and predicted to win, but the game represents a significant opportunity for Auburn coach Hugh Freeze if he takes former OU quarterback Jackson Arnold back to Norman and earns a win. That’s something to keep in mind with a road game for Georgia at Auburn looming in the weeks to come.

Similarly, another future UGA opponent, Florida, gets to show whether it still has any fight left in it when it plays at Miami. Gators quarterback DJ Lagway struggled mightily last week in the loss at LSU. More of the same would be a tough pill to swallow for Florida fans who had Heisman-level hopes for Lagway when the season began.

However, no player is fighting to shake off disappointment more than Arch Manning. With Texas playing Sam Houston State as a near 40-point favorite, it would seem it’s now or never for Manning to step up.

Trivia time

What two teams did Georgia play in 1892, its first season fielding a football team?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Micah Morris making a difference for Georgia OL

On the opening play of overtime, Georgia flipped Micah Morris from his normal home at left guard to right guard.

Georgia bounced between Dontrell Glover and Juan Gaston, two freshmen, during the game. But on the biggest play of the game to that point, Georgia wanted the oldest scholarship member of the team at the position.

As the ball was snapped, Morris pulled around the outside of the line, putting the 330-pound offensive lineman in a one-on-one situation with Tennessee freshman cornerback Ty Redmond.

With a 125-pound weight difference, Morris cleared Redmond from Nate Frazier’s path, springing the sophomore running back for a 21-yard gain. It was Georgia’s longest rush of the afternoon and gave the Bulldogs a first and goal.

Georgia had practiced that play in walk-throughs on the Thrusday before the game. Safe to say the practice paid off for Morris.

“Knowing it’s pretty much going to be me on a safety or a corner, whatever it is, whoever’s coming off the edge,” Morris said. “And just knowing that my block has to be able to happen for Nate to be able to get the corner and then cut it upfield like he did. And just trusting the preparation that we do here at the University of Georgia, knowing that it will work out, and it did.”

The play was Morris’ 93rd of the afternoon. Two plays later, Josh McCray would score on a one-yard touchdown run to give Georgia a 44-41 win.

Week 4 SEC spreads

Georgia football is off this weekend, but there are still multiple interesting games to keep an eye on.

No. 22 Auburn will travel to No. 11 Oklahoma with the Sooners’ former quarterback on Saturday afternoon, while Florida will host No. 4 Miami and old friend Carson Beck during the nightcap.

Here are all of the SEC spreads for Week 4:

Arkansas -7.5 at Memphis: noon on ABC.

-7.5 at Memphis: noon on ABC. UAB at Tennessee -38.5: 12:45 p.m. on SEC Network

-38.5: 12:45 p.m. on SEC Network Auburn at Oklahoma -7.5: 3:30 p.m. on ABC

at -7.5: 3:30 p.m. on ABC Tulane at Ole Miss -12.5: 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

-12.5: 3:30 p.m. on ESPN NIU at Mississippi State -21.5: 4:15 p.m. on SEC Network

-21.5: 4:15 p.m. on SEC Network South Carolina at Missouri -9.5: 7 p.m. on ESPN

at -9.5: 7 p.m. on ESPN Florida +9.5 at Miami: 7:30 p.m. on ABC

+9.5 at Miami: 7:30 p.m. on ABC Georgia State at Vanderbilt -28.5: 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU

-28.5: 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU SLU at LSU -39.5 (unofficial): 7:45 p.m. on SEC Network

-39.5 (unofficial): 7:45 p.m. on SEC Network Sam Houston at Texas -39.5: 8 p.m. on SECN+/ESPN+

Other notable games:

Iowa -2.5 at Rutgers: 8 p.m. on Fox (Friday)

Syracuse at Clemson -16.5: noon on ESPN

Purdue at Notre Dame -25.5: 3:30 p.m. on NBC

UNC at UCF -6.5: 3:30 p.m. on Fox

Early returns for Georgia show the pros and cons of transfer portal

Gunner Stockton scored the first touchdown of the afternoon for the Bulldogs in their win over Tennessee.

The final four all came via transfers. Zachariah Branch was at USC last season. In 2025, he’s scoring for Georgia on a 36-yard catch and run.

London Humphreys hauled in a 28-yard touchdown pass from Stockton in the fourth quarter. He started his career at Vanderbilt and is in his second season in Athens.

In between those scores, Illinois transfer Josh McCray found the end zone for the first time in his Georgia career. McCray had been lightly used in Georgia’s first two games of the season after arriving this summer.

McCray then scored Georgia’s final touchdown as he burrowed into the end zone past the Tennessee defense.

“McCray was great today,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of McCray on Saturday. “He was really instrumental. I told him a number of times, I said, guys, let’s get this big guy going. And, of course, Nate had the big run, and then he came in and finished it off. He’s a great complement to what we have.”

The transfer portal has been a boon for the Georgia offense in 2025, as the Bulldogs are fresh off a 44-point performance on the road. Georgia would not be 3-0 to start the 2025 season had the Bulldogs not nailed their transfer additions on that side of the ball.

Photo of the day

RB Josh McCray waits for a touchdown signal in Georgia's wild 44-41 comeback overtime win against Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday, September 13, 2025. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Quote of the day

Linebacker Raylen Wilson’s on QB Gunner Stockton:

“He’s that calm, collected dude out on the field, but he’s a silent dawg basically. He ain’t really going to do too much talking. He’s just going to execute out there.”

Updated national championship odds

Three weeks is hardly a large enough sample size to predict a playoff winner, but outlets are already doing so.

Three Big Ten teams sit at the top before Week 4, according to ESPN BET:

Ohio State +600

Penn State +600

Oregon +700

Georgia +750

LSU +750

Texas +800

Alabama +1400

Miami: +1800

Oklahoma +2500

Notre Dame +3000

Trivia answer

Mercer and Auburn — Georgia beat Mercer 50-0 in Athens, Georgia, before besting Auburn, 10-0, in Atlanta.